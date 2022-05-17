 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Man with 9 wives and absolutely no sense of phrasing says it's "first come, first served" when it comes to who will bear his children
45
    More: Weird, Marriage, Brazilian model Arthur O Urso, first wife Luana Kazaki, Polygamy, sex rota, Love, cool thing, last month  
•       •       •

45 Comments
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Did somebody say Nine Li-- oh.  Never mind.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A man with 9 Brazilian wives, all of them hot... damn, that's a lot of wives

But the marriage is not legally binding as polygamy is illegal in Brazil.

OK, so a hot wife and 8 hot mistresses?  Still, good for him.

I'm guessing his nickname is Tripod?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There's going to be some chafing...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
One dude with 9 wives and you fools think all a dude needs to is wash and take up a hobby
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OldRod: A man with 9 Brazilian wives, all of them hot... damn, that's a lot of wives

But the marriage is not legally binding as polygamy is illegal in Brazil.

OK, so a hot wife and 8 hot mistresses?  Still, good for him.

I'm guessing his nickname is Tripod?


How many is 9 brazilian?
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
10 years later:
"It *seemed* like a good idea at the time..."
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is he going towards or away from St Ives?
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I opened the article thinking I was going to see a picture of a balding toothless old guy surrounded by sea hags of only the best quality. Give it 5 more years....
 
ssaoi
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Now that was some effective clickbait.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: 10 years later:
"It *seemed* like a good idea at the time..."


This. Right now it's a harem. 10 years from now it's Harry Mudd.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If I was him, it would be on the one that is in the front far right. At least, I'd keep going until she got pregnant. Well, in 4 minute increments at least.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
images.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I hope he makes good money as a "model," because when your 9 (8 now, I guess) wives' only occupation is maintaining precise tan lines, it puts a lot of burden on a guy financially.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
images.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Didn't think I would get to re-use this.....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Supposedly they all had a marriage ceremony together in a Catholic church? And no guests whatsoever save for a lone photographer allowed to practically stand on the consecrate table to capture the picture? I'm betting the supposed priest was a friend and they found an unlocked church (not uncommon) to stage a photo shoot. This whole thing sounds like a ploy to gain money and attention.
 
Mwah
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why haven't anybody yet commented "Nine wives means nine mother-in-laws"?

(Although I must say I had a great relationship with my late mother-in-law. The only one.)
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I would think that would get old rather quickly.
 
Valter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How do you have nine wives? Having one wife happy would be a struggle. Having nine wives sounds like you want to hurt yourself.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If none of them are pregnant yet, he's got weak swimmers.
 
p51d007
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You'd think some of the "womens movement" people would have a problem with this.  ;)
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yeah, this ain't gonna end badly or anything.

Enjoy living in a van by the river when they inevitably leave and the child support kicks in.
 
honk
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In short, we came to the decision to divorce.

Isn't divorce against the Catholic faith? You lost me at that line.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ms. Hushpuppy: Supposedly they all had a marriage ceremony together in a Catholic church? And no guests whatsoever save for a lone photographer allowed to practically stand on the consecrate table to capture the picture? I'm betting the supposed priest was a friend and they found an unlocked church (not uncommon) to stage a photo shoot. This whole thing sounds like a ploy to gain money and attention.


Yup.  Completely.  The Catholic Church has opinions on using their infrastructure for crap like that.  Whatever was planned wasn't done with the permission of the priest.  He either got lied to, or just ignored while they did their thing - but he sure wasn't in the photo.
 
honk
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Valter: How do you have nine wives? Having one wife happy would be a struggle. Having nine wives sounds like you want to hurt yourself.


Well . . . he is a model husband.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Valter: How do you have nine wives? Having one wife happy would be a struggle. Having nine wives sounds like you want to hurt yourself.


Be a media personality and find 9 attention whores.  One of them already figured out she's not getting the attention she wanted.  That will eventually happen to the other 8 as well.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mwah: Why haven't anybody yet commented "Nine wives means nine mother-in-laws"?

(Although I must say I had a great relationship with my late mother-in-law. The only one.)


I know a lot of folks are looking forward to great relationships with their late mothers-in-law.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why would you ever want more than two wives?
 
Pert
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How many were going to St Ives?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Why would you ever want more than two wives?


Think the late John McAfee had some thoughts on that.   IIRC, he basically said "living with one woman is hell, two is nightmare.  Once there are three or more they basically take care of themselves. "
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I can't wait for their periods to sync.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LewDux: [images.huffingtonpost.com image 380x256]


Like he didn't take the original paper and have it framed....
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Unsung_Hero: Why would you ever want more than two wives?

Think the late John McAfee had some thoughts on that.   IIRC, he basically said "living with one woman is hell, two is nightmare.  Once there are three or more they basically take care of themselves. "


He was also bat shiat insane ...
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lysdexic: I can't wait for their periods to sync.


I have not studied this extensively, but I believe it's myth supported by anecdote based in misunderstandings.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GRCooper: ObscureNameHere: Unsung_Hero: Why would you ever want more than two wives?

Think the late John McAfee had some thoughts on that.   IIRC, he basically said "living with one woman is hell, two is nightmare.  Once there are three or more they basically take care of themselves. "

He was also bat shiat insane ...


Well, yes.  But, don't know that being insane makes him wrong in this case.

Then again, I have never tried to manage a harem, so maybe he's wrong.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Standin in line
Checkin the time
 
A Screaming Man with Two-Toned Shoes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah, but does he offer a buffet?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Original wife looks thrilled.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tmyk [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

p51d007: You'd think some of the "womens movement" people would have a problem with this.  ;)


Why?
 
hej
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In today's episode of "stories that are surely completely true"...
 
sdd2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A wise man once said- "You don't need to be a bigamist to have one wife too many"?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He got what he wanted, too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mr0x
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Valter: How do you have nine wives? Having one wife happy would be a struggle. Having nine wives sounds like you want to hurt yourself.


It's skill honed with many years of practice.

Reminds me of Keith Rainere and his Nexium group. He got models, actresses (Chole!), heiresses to give him millions of dollars in his MLM scheme, swear to be only loyal to him, and then get them to recruit women to have sex with him. He got them all to be on a super low calorie diet because he likes them skinny while he was chubby.

My point is that it's not he has nine wives. It's that he has found nine women who are happy to be in the nine wives situation. He's spend years honing and crafting a system of finding and filtering such women.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"I felt cheated"

Says a guy banging 8 other women.
 
mr0x
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Why would you ever want more than two wives?


I say the same thing about cars.

Also guitars.
 
