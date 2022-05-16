 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Traveling by car for Memorial Day? Enjoy your $5 gas. Also enjoy this annual AAA article telling us there will be traffic   (cnn.com) divider line
17
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

63 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 May 2022 at 8:50 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There's going to be a lot of bland potato salad on Juneteenth this year.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Gas is 6.49 a gallon here and has been for months.
 
someonelse
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Thanks, Obama.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Gas is 6.49 a gallon here and has been for months.


I was going to say I would love $5 gas!
 
crzybtch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't even think about griping about gas prices.  I figure if it is helping to screw Russia over, so be it.
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Does this mean we're going to see more Biden "I did that."  stickers?
 
ar393
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Por que tan serioso: Gas is 6.49 a gallon here and has been for months.

I was going to say I would love $5 gas!


5.19 here when I filled up over the weekend. Personally the highest I've ever paid for gas.

Luckily I only have a 16 gallon tank but it takes super. I am lucky I don't have have a truck anymore. My buddy with a 3500 for work has like 55 gallon capacity between his two tanks. And that thing gets about 8 mpg, but at least take regular instead of super like my Audi wagon.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Interesting you mention AAA. We just renewed our membership, as the SO is doing a short (4hour) trip for a memorial service for his Dad. I was just off the phone with them yesterday.

Anyways. AAA should be sending me all their paper maps etc. They don't do 'triptiks' anymore with paper. We have to use our phones. Which I dislike, as I'm the 'navigator' and my phone is pay per minute internet...and most places that we *need* the maps don't have decent connections and PPerMin rate rises if you're 'off grid'
And the paper maps/trip tiks gave me something to do.

I always liked the paper TripTiks...with the marked pathways and flip over 'way point' segments.
it just won't be the same on the phone.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Just to explain. You'd call your local AAA office...and tell them your starting location and destination.

Then they'd send their elves to pull the 'segments' of your trip..and mark it in magic marker...and bind it in a flip book. Customized JUST FOR YOU, and assemble it into a bound flip book.
They'd also mark it with warnings about road construction. Etc.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's been wobbling between $4.05 and $4.29 the past few months.  It does make me hesitant about travel, all because some scumbag CEOs want to gouge travelers.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

optikeye: Interesting you mention AAA. We just renewed our membership, as the SO is doing a short (4hour) trip for a memorial service for his Dad. I was just off the phone with them yesterday.

Anyways. AAA should be sending me all their paper maps etc. They don't do 'triptiks' anymore with paper. We have to use our phones. Which I dislike, as I'm the 'navigator' and my phone is pay per minute internet...and most places that we *need* the maps don't have decent connections and PPerMin rate rises if you're 'off grid'
And the paper maps/trip tiks gave me something to do.

I always liked the paper TripTiks...with the marked pathways and flip over 'way point' segments.
it just won't be the same on the phone.

[Fark user image 640x853]
Just to explain. You'd call your local AAA office...and tell them your starting location and destination.

Then they'd send their elves to pull the 'segments' of your trip..and mark it in magic marker...and bind it in a flip book. Customized JUST FOR YOU, and assemble it into a bound flip book.
They'd also mark it with warnings about road construction. Etc.


Can't you just download the google maps data on wifi and use that offline?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

optikeye: Interesting you mention AAA. We just renewed our membership, as the SO is doing a short (4hour) trip for a memorial service for his Dad. I was just off the phone with them yesterday.

Anyways. AAA should be sending me all their paper maps etc. They don't do 'triptiks' anymore with paper. We have to use our phones. Which I dislike, as I'm the 'navigator' and my phone is pay per minute internet...and most places that we *need* the maps don't have decent connections and PPerMin rate rises if you're 'off grid'
And the paper maps/trip tiks gave me something to do.

I always liked the paper TripTiks...with the marked pathways and flip over 'way point' segments.
it just won't be the same on the phone.

[Fark user image image 640x853]
Just to explain. You'd call your local AAA office...and tell them your starting location and destination.

Then they'd send their elves to pull the 'segments' of your trip..and mark it in magic marker...and bind it in a flip book. Customized JUST FOR YOU, and assemble it into a bound flip book.
They'd also mark it with warnings about road construction. Etc.


I have a Garmin GPS with unlimited maps, it works out if you don't have a good phone plan and/or in an area lacking cell phone tower radio coverage
 
hej
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Obituary Birthday: Does this mean we're going to see more Biden "I did that."  stickers?


Probably. If we're lucky we'll get more stories about people getting arrested doing it too.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
People who complain about gas prices don't understand how markets work. Coincidentally, they also drive brodozers, roll coal, don't care about the environment, and blame Biden for high prices while supporting Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Damn, Republicans are on the wrong side of EVERYTHING.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

the_rhino: optikeye: Interesting you mention AAA. We just renewed our membership, as the SO is doing a short (4hour) trip for a memorial service for his Dad. I was just off the phone with them yesterday.

Anyways. AAA should be sending me all their paper maps etc. They don't do 'triptiks' anymore with paper. We have to use our phones. Which I dislike, as I'm the 'navigator' and my phone is pay per minute internet...and most places that we *need* the maps don't have decent connections and PPerMin rate rises if you're 'off grid'
And the paper maps/trip tiks gave me something to do.

I always liked the paper TripTiks...with the marked pathways and flip over 'way point' segments.
it just won't be the same on the phone.

[Fark user image 640x853]
Just to explain. You'd call your local AAA office...and tell them your starting location and destination.

Then they'd send their elves to pull the 'segments' of your trip..and mark it in magic marker...and bind it in a flip book. Customized JUST FOR YOU, and assemble it into a bound flip book.
They'd also mark it with warnings about road construction. Etc.

Can't you just download the google maps data on wifi and use that offline?


It just doesn't have the warmth of paper maps.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

crzybtch: I don't even think about griping about gas prices.  I figure if it is helping to screw Russia over, so be it.


They're using Russia as an excuse to gouge everyone for record profits but that's as far as the relationship goes.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Meh.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 minute ago  

optikeye: Interesting you mention AAA. We just renewed our membership, as the SO is doing a short (4hour) trip for a memorial service for his Dad. I was just off the phone with them yesterday.

Anyways. AAA should be sending me all their paper maps etc. They don't do 'triptiks' anymore with paper. We have to use our phones. Which I dislike, as I'm the 'navigator' and my phone is pay per minute internet...and most places that we *need* the maps don't have decent connections and PPerMin rate rises if you're 'off grid'
And the paper maps/trip tiks gave me something to do.

I always liked the paper TripTiks...with the marked pathways and flip over 'way point' segments.
it just won't be the same on the phone.

[Fark user image 640x853]
Just to explain. You'd call your local AAA office...and tell them your starting location and destination.

Then they'd send their elves to pull the 'segments' of your trip..and mark it in magic marker...and bind it in a flip book. Customized JUST FOR YOU, and assemble it into a bound flip book.
They'd also mark it with warnings about road construction. Etc.


That's simply amazing to me. I would love to have such flip books of certain trips I've taken; what a cool memento!
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.