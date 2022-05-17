 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJAC TV Johnstown)   "Cousin-burner" has entered the group "W" chat   (wjactv.com) divider line
19
    More: Weird, Bedford man, PSP, murder, cousin, body  
•       •       •

823 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 May 2022 at 11:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
wjactv.comView Full Size


Looks like a psychotic mountain man to me.'

Bedford is high up there in case anyone was wondering when it comes to elevation.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [wjactv.com image 850x478]

Looks like a psychotic mountain man to me.'

Bedford is high up there in case anyone was wondering when it comes to elevation.


Oh WJAC has your psychotic mountain man right here.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [wjactv.com image 850x478]

Looks like a psychotic mountain man to me.'

Bedford is high up there in case anyone was wondering when it comes to elevation.


That is one heck of a neckbeard. I'm surprised he doesn't have stink-lines coming off him like Pig Sty.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ironically if they had notified the authorities immediately after the incident it might have been called "justified."
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
In Pennsyltucky, most people are your cousins.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The tip reportedly states that Louk had struck his cousin Matthai while Matthai was attacking his girlfriend.

Ok, then call an ambulance and a lawyer. Burning a body seems to send the wrong message there.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: In Pennsyltucky, most people are your cousins.


Especially when the place you live is the same as your last name.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: kdawg7736: [wjactv.com image 850x478]

Looks like a psychotic mountain man to me.'

Bedford is high up there in case anyone was wondering when it comes to elevation.

Oh WJAC has your psychotic mountain man right here.


How did I miss that? Now that needs to be greenlit on FARK. I miss the days when they had links just because of the epic mugshot.
 
DarnoKonrad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Today officer Obie would show up in a surplus MRAP and blind everyone at Thanksgiving with a flash bang grenade before kicking down the door and standing Arlo's neck.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: kdawg7736: [wjactv.com image 850x478]

Looks like a psychotic mountain man to me.'

Bedford is high up there in case anyone was wondering when it comes to elevation.

That is one heck of a neckbeard. I'm surprised he doesn't have stink-lines coming off him like Pig Sty.


Pig Sty? Do you mean Pig Pen, or am I about to learn something new?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: xxBirdMadGirlxx: kdawg7736: [wjactv.com image 850x478]

Looks like a psychotic mountain man to me.'

Bedford is high up there in case anyone was wondering when it comes to elevation.

That is one heck of a neckbeard. I'm surprised he doesn't have stink-lines coming off him like Pig Sty.

Pig Sty? Do you mean Pig Pen, or am I about to learn something new?


Oh, brother.

No, you are correct, I meant Pig Pen. I was never a huge fan of the comic or cartoons so I can't even blame autocorrect.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: The tip reportedly states that Louk had struck his cousin Matthai while Matthai was attacking his girlfriend.

Ok, then call an ambulance and a lawyer. Burning a body seems to send the wrong message there.


Yea, I don't think it's much of a stretch to think the GF's story isn't going to be anything like his.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: And here


I dunno, he said the charges were bogus.  Why is that not enough for you?

Also, it doesn't look to me like they have good evidence against him.  He knows some details from the crime scene, which the police think he shouldn't know, but the truth of the matter is police get loose lips just like anyone else, so its no smoking gun.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: In Pennsyltucky, most people are your cousins.


Not my cousins, bro.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: The tip reportedly states that Louk had struck his cousin Matthai while Matthai was attacking his girlfriend.

Ok, then call an ambulance and a lawyer. Burning a body seems to send the wrong message there.


Will Smith tu quoque in 3...2....1....
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: LouisZepher: xxBirdMadGirlxx: kdawg7736: [wjactv.com image 850x478]

Looks like a psychotic mountain man to me.'

Bedford is high up there in case anyone was wondering when it comes to elevation.

That is one heck of a neckbeard. I'm surprised he doesn't have stink-lines coming off him like Pig Sty.

Pig Sty? Do you mean Pig Pen, or am I about to learn something new?

Oh, brother.

No, you are correct, I meant Pig Pen. I was never a huge fan of the comic or cartoons so I can't even blame autocorrect.


Pig Pen didn't have stink lines. He was just surrounded by a big cloud of dust.
 
tomwi53092
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"It's true, after I burned the body I put that envelope under that pile of garbage."
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Police noted that Boden had told a different story about Matthai being on drugs and after Louk shot him in the arm, Matthai then overdosed. "

https://www.wearecentralpa.com/news/local-news/bedford-man-shot-burned-cousins-body-police-report/

I'm not sure anyone living knows what happened there.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.