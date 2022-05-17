 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   50% of British drivers don't know how to set their car's clock, 70% have no idea how to operate turn signals, but on the bright side 100% of drivers sure as hell know how to play the horn button while flashing high beams   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And 45 per cent  have accidentally pushed the wrong button while driving, ending up unwillingly doing things like putting their full beam headlights on in broad daylight.

I don't think there's been button to push for high beams since it was on the floor, like 40+ years ago
Had a jeep cj-5 that I pushed the high beam button through the floor
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"play the horn button"

Is that how they say it across the pond?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thinly disguised clitoris thread.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they drive on the wrong side of the road too.
And their steering wheel is over there instead of on the driver's side.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: "play the horn button"

Is that how they say it across the pond?


Might just be a non-native speaker. In Spanish I've seen the verb used in the phrase "honk the [car] horn" be the same as the verb for to play a musical instrument.  If you were someone who spoke english as a second language, easy to look up the english translation of your language and find "to play" as the first entry.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: And they drive on the wrong side of the road too.
And their steering wheel is over there instead of on the driver's side.


Well if you drove on the wrong side of the road, it does help to have the steering wheel on the other side too.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never play with my horn whilst driving
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I bought a new car on NYE.  I'm still discovering new things to this day.

/still haven't found the oil slick release switch
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They have a latch to open a bonnet? Why don't American cars come with bee deployment?

/s
 
Dodo David
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Play the horn? Obviously, they play Yakety Sax. Benny Hill would be proud.

Benny Hill - Yakety Sax
Youtube tNBL5OMeuno
 
crzybtch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The kid can set the clock, the stations, everything without reading a manual.  It takes me an hour to change anything after reading the manual three times.  She fixes the remote, answers computer questions.  I wish I had those capabilities.  My brain is too old for modern technology.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I guess my dad is British. That'll come as a surprise to him.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
90% of British drivers troll meaningless surveys by giving purposely misleading responses for the lulz.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I took my MIL to the DMV for her FINAL attempt to pass the Driving part of her License Renewal.
I had to stay inside and watch out the window.
She never got the car out of Park before they failed her.  I could see brake lights coming on, flashers flashing and wipers moving back and forth.

The Test Instructor came back inside and told me she Failed the very first test which was "Honk the Horn".
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
0% know the proper side of the road to drive on.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's the Daily Mail, so there never was a survey.  They just made up numbers for the sake of a story.
 
ar393
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: They have a latch to open a bonnet? Why don't American cars come with bee deployment?

/s


Csb:

So my latch on my 2003 outback wagon (you need to own at least on Subaru to be recognized as a Vermont resident once you move to Vermont) had failed and I didn't know this. I was driving to Boston for work and hit a bump at 65 on the highway and BAM....the loudest noise I have ever heard (I thought somehow a gun that wasn't in the car had somehow gone off) as the hood flies up and slams/cracks the windshield, gets bent over the top of the roof/windshield joint. Thank God it's like 530 in the morning and there is almost no one on the highway. I turn on my hazards, I check my mirrors and basically slam on the brakes since I can't see much in front of me. I pull off the road onto the shoulder slowly. I manage to get the safety latch working and close the hood as much as I can, I put a ratchet strap from wheel well to wheel well and continue my way to Boston as I had a 9 am meeting. I think it was like 30 minutes later that I finally calmed down.

/Csb
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

hlehmann: It's the Daily Mail, so there never was a survey.  They just made up numbers for the sake of a story.


I don't waste my time reading Fail links, but the preview says it was a survey by WeBuyAnyCar.

It's an ad.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've known people who thought their car was rear wheel drive. I don't know how you can fark this up if you drive the thing every day.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

crzybtch: The kid can set the clock, the stations, everything without reading a manual.  It takes me an hour to change anything after reading the manual three times.  She fixes the remote, answers computer questions.  I wish I had those capabilities.  My brain is too old for modern technology.


No it's not. The kid is just much smarter than you.
 
starlost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: They have a latch to open a bonnet? Why don't American cars come with bee deployment?


That was dumb. I'm giving you the boot.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: 0% know the proper side of the road to drive on.


If I had to drive in Europe I'd probably end up killing someone like Matthew Broderick did.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm utterly surprised no one has remotely hacked new smart cars to make the clock blink 12:00.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

starlost: thealgorerhythm: They have a latch to open a bonnet? Why don't American cars come with bee deployment?

That was dumb. I'm giving you the boot.


media.istockphoto.comView Full Size
 
Sonic Yawn
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"70% have no idea how to operate turn signals"

I'm going to call BS on that one.  There's no way that many people drive BMWs.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: I never play with my horn whilst driving


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: And 45 per cent  have accidentally pushed the wrong button while driving, ending up unwillingly doing things like putting their full beam headlights on in broad daylight.

I don't think there's been button to push for high beams since it was on the floor, like 40+ years ago
Had a jeep cj-5 that I pushed the high beam button through the floor


It's a setting on the knob at the end of the turn signal handle, at least on my modern car.

What's a bit disturbing to consider is that manufacturers keep adding more and more electronic "safety" features, all with their own controls and buttons and knobs.  How many accidents happen because people get distracted by that shiat?  Especially people trying to turn off that shiat while driving?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hlehmann: It's the Daily Mail, so there never was a survey.  They just made up numbers for the sake of a story.


Yeah. The percentages are obviously to low.
 
jagec
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I've known people who thought their car was rear wheel drive. I don't know how you can fark this up if you drive the thing every day.


Most people aren't drifting every corner.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

crzybtch: The kid can set the clock, the stations, everything without reading a manual.  It takes me an hour to change anything after reading the manual three times.  She fixes the remote, answers computer questions.  I wish I had those capabilities.  My brain is too old for modern technology.


CSB:  My Mom was babysitting my 3-year-old nephew, and he wanted to watch a video.  So, TV, VCR, and stereo to hear the sound.  Mom had no clue, and called my SIL for help.  SIL said, "He knows how to do it; just give him the tape."

Nephew proceeds to turn on the TV, VCR, and stereo, pushed the correct button on the stereo to get the sound from the TV, pushed in the tape, and used the remote to run the VCR and to change the TV input to VCR.

Mom said she never felt more helpless in her life.

Mom was also deathly afraid that turning off the PC incorrectly would damage it, and her brother (my uncle), who was 3 years older, would routinely call me from 3 states away to help him change the window setting from List back to Icon, so some similar issue that he had gotten himself into.

/CSB

As per TFA, the problem is more interface design than the user.  The operators at Three Mile Island didn't know what was going on because all the alarms were going off simultaneously, instead of showing them in a cascading fashion (which alarm went off first, and what alarms were triggered because that alarm went off).

IMHO, the Bureau of Weights and Standards, or IEEE, or some other regulatory agency, needs to step in and standardize symbols and functions in many things: cars, phones, remote controls, etc.  Put the same function in the same place in all similar devices.  Apple might own the patents on some phone features, but those patents should be revoked (or other companies paying a nominal fee to Apple) to standardize functionality.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: whyRpeoplesostupid: And 45 per cent  have accidentally pushed the wrong button while driving, ending up unwillingly doing things like putting their full beam headlights on in broad daylight.

I don't think there's been button to push for high beams since it was on the floor, like 40+ years ago
Had a jeep cj-5 that I pushed the high beam button through the floor

It's a setting on the knob at the end of the turn signal handle, at least on my modern car.

What's a bit disturbing to consider is that manufacturers keep adding more and more electronic "safety" features, all with their own controls and buttons and knobs.  How many accidents happen because people get distracted by that shiat? Especially people trying to turn off that shiat while driving?


Bold: I've always had it as a function of the control stick position. Pull back for temporary high beam (handle and setting return to normal once you let go) or push forward for permanent high beam (handle and setting stay as-is when you let go.)

underline I am a frequent pedestrian (running) and am usually going against the flow of traffic at the side of the road, so I can see drivers as they are coming toward me. The amount of time I see people looking down at a phone is nuts. Meaning, I see both lots of people doing it and any given single person looks away from the road for really long noticeable lengths of time.  Several seconds, enough time for the car to move forward 50-100ft at city speeds.  Pretty much every single day I'm out there I encounter a few times where the oncoming car starts to drift toward the shoulder/bike lane, they look up and realize what's happening and you can see the car jerk back to the middle of the lane.  I'm sure touchscreen controls for vehicle-stuff has only made this worse, but even without it people are already doing bad enough with just their phones.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TomDooley
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Curiosity, how does it work?
 
bugdozer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nice to see the Daily Hatemail reminding its readership that they're idiots.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'I say, Jeeves - these horseless carriages are the bee's knees!
What's the purpose of this "ejector" button on the dash?'

'Ticky-Woo and I both deplore you NOT to touch it, sir.'
 
