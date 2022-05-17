 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lifehacker)   The answer is no. Always   (lifehacker.com) divider line
8
    More: Obvious, Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution, Police, police pull, search of your car, police officer, Fourth Amendment of the Constitution, probable cause, good reason  
•       •       •

276 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 May 2022 at 10:36 AM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"anything you say can and will be used against you"
Note - it CAN ONLY be used against you. Nothing you say can be used to help you.
I mean it's right farking there kids. Mr. Police officer is not our friend.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I do not consent to a search.  Be polite, but unambiguous.

I've got nothing to hide, you think, and this will get me on my way faster.  Maybe, but it may also cost you
 
Chagrin
‘’ 1 minute ago  
1) Don't consent to a search
2) If you do consent to a search, you can still withdraw your consent.
 
Rav Tokomi
‘’ less than a minute ago  
*Offer not valid if Black
 
Subtonic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I pull out my gat and I pop a cap in that pig's ass.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In other words, consenting to a search of your car is never in your best interest-whether you have a body in the trunk or you've never broken a law in your life.

Is this an either/ or question?

/looks nervously at the trunk of his car.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"May I search your vehicle?"

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I do not consent to an anal cavity search.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.