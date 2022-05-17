 Skip to content
(Popular Science)   How dry is out in the American West right now? To put it into perspective, the last time it was this dry, Charlemagne was crowned Emperor, algebra had just been invented, and Danish Vikings sacked London   (popsci.com) divider line
    Scary, Drought, Reservoir, Climate change and agriculture, Hydrology, Precipitation, Meteorology, Soil, California  
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have gone for a Ben Shapiro's wife joke.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It farking SAAAAAAND!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 850x478]

It farking SAAAAAAND!


That was an unfair characterization on his part.  The people who were starving lived in the Ethiopian and Eritrean highlands where they had been feeding themselves for thousands of years before a war pushed all of them into refugee camps in Sudan.  They weren't stupid.  They were victims of a war.
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Good thing global warming isn't real. Otherwise I'd be worried about this.

/s
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Algebra was always there. You just happened to come across it.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My know-it-all, better-than-you, butthole brother-in-law is planning on moving from upstate NY, because a bunch of the land on his road may soon be sold to developers (or the Amish if they can all pool their money together) and he just can't have that.  He's looking at eastern OR because that's obviously superior.  It just has to be 20+ acres, not too close to a city, not too wooded, not a big dirt patch, have water, and be under $100k.  Farking delusional.

/also expects us to drive 10 hours each way to look at properties he likes
//did i mention he's delusional?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Books on one shelf, a small collection of old titles. Isak Dinesen, bound in leather. Alice in Wonderland, in an old illustrated edition. The kind of things someone kept to show visitors how smart they were. Accessories to identity. But one book-a copy of Cadillac Desert, old. He reached for it. "Don't," she said. "It's a signed first." Angel smirked. "'Course it is." Then: "My boss makes all her new hires read that. She likes us to see this mess isn't an accident. We were headed straight to Hell, and didn't do anything about it.
Paolo Bacigalupi, The Water Knife
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: My know-it-all, better-than-you, butthole brother-in-law is planning on moving from upstate NY, because a bunch of the land on his road may soon be sold to developers (or the Amish if they can all pool their money together) and he just can't have that.  He's looking at eastern OR because that's obviously superior.  It just has to be 20+ acres, not too close to a city, not too wooded, not a big dirt patch, have water, and be under $100k.  Farking delusional.

/also expects us to drive 10 hours each way to look at properties he likes
//did i mention he's delusional?


Can you drive across USA in 10 hours?

What does he have against Appalachia?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So uh...how is this going to shake out? An exodus will become needed at some point.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: My know-it-all, better-than-you, butthole brother-in-law is planning on moving from upstate NY, because a bunch of the land on his road may soon be sold to developers (or the Amish if they can all pool their money together) and he just can't have that.  He's looking at eastern OR because that's obviously superior.  It just has to be 20+ acres, not too close to a city, not too wooded, not a big dirt patch, have water, and be under $100k.  Farking delusional.

/also expects us to drive 10 hours each way to look at properties he likes
//did i mention he's delusional?


I was under the impression that Eastern Oregon and Eastern Washington are places you want to move away from, and not to.  I read Sherman Alexie's "Reservation Blues" about 20 years ago and the entire drive of everyone in the book was to get the hell out of Eastern Washington and never come back.
 
Free Range Fetus Farmer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So water runs out, people's homes are worth nothing, banks will collapse again.

People move to where water is, but there's not enough housing, not that most could afford it anymore.

We should start on projects to move people out and find creative ways to get water before it gets bad, but we won't.

/interesting times ahead
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I have some friends that see the writing on the wall and are selling their property out west and heading back east. One of them is a firefighter and has spent the last few years almost exclusively fighting wildfires and is tired of it.
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It better rain before someone invents algebra again or my kids will be pissed.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: kittyhas1000legs: My know-it-all, better-than-you, butthole brother-in-law is planning on moving from upstate NY, because a bunch of the land on his road may soon be sold to developers (or the Amish if they can all pool their money together) and he just can't have that.  He's looking at eastern OR because that's obviously superior.  It just has to be 20+ acres, not too close to a city, not too wooded, not a big dirt patch, have water, and be under $100k.  Farking delusional.

/also expects us to drive 10 hours each way to look at properties he likes
//did i mention he's delusional?

Can you drive across USA in 10 hours?

What does he have against Appalachia?


Apparently he likes things neat... real methy there....
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hey, Julie.  Al;'s-yer-bra?  heh heh.  Al's yer bra?

So, this happened before?  Good.  I was almost buying it to that global warming crap.  Well, that huge pile of used tires won't accidentally catch fire and burn by itself.  Off to work.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: kittyhas1000legs: My know-it-all, better-than-you, butthole brother-in-law is planning on moving from upstate NY, because a bunch of the land on his road may soon be sold to developers (or the Amish if they can all pool their money together) and he just can't have that.  He's looking at eastern OR because that's obviously superior.  It just has to be 20+ acres, not too close to a city, not too wooded, not a big dirt patch, have water, and be under $100k.  Farking delusional.

/also expects us to drive 10 hours each way to look at properties he likes
//did i mention he's delusional?

I was under the impression that Eastern Oregon and Eastern Washington are places you want to move away from, and not to.  I read Sherman Alexie's "Reservation Blues" about 20 years ago and the entire drive of everyone in the book was to get the hell out of Eastern Washington and never come back.



Let's just say: certain people (like say...me) GTFO ASAP. But other certain people feel more...welcome there. It's..."monochromatic" and "those people" aren't there. Whomever your "those people" are, they certainly are not there, unless you mean small town white people.
That's all that's there. And high-desert scrub brush. "Itchy, scratchy, and dirty." That describes the whole place.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In the 30s and 40s, that area was called 'the dust bowl'...  btdt....
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Free Range Fetus Farmer: So water runs out, people's homes are worth nothing, banks will collapse again.

People move to where water is, but there's not enough housing, not that most could afford it anymore.

We should start on projects to move people out and find creative ways to get water before it gets bad, but we won't.

/interesting times ahead


The haves will have their water trucked in, at exceptional cost -- see what happened in South Africa last year or the year before when the reservoirs in Durban (?) ran dry.  The have nots will lose their properties because they're worthless and they can't sustain living on them.  You will see large scale migration, but shifted toward the lower end of the socioeconomic scale, which will create pressures on public resources in the places they go.

Best case, it's a slow-moving individual tragedy.  Worst case, it happens fast and there's violence, of the old-school grab pitchforks and torches and go take what the rich people have variety.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We should have a national day where we burn effigies of the dickwad who invented algebra.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Algebra was always there. You just happened to come across it.


I was amused, too. Because the word "algebra" comes from Arabic, there is a myth that it was invented by Muslims. It doesn't work that way. It was certainly around long before Islam. The Pythagorean theorem is algebra, and was known to the ancient Chinese and Babylonians, although it is named after a Greek who lived much later.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And there were climate change/science deniers even then.
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


"MAGA..."
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: In the 30s and 40s, that area was called 'the dust bowl'...  btdt....


Yeah, I was watching farmland blow away in the wind on a news show this weekend and that's the first thing that came to mind.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Ketchuponsteak: kittyhas1000legs: My know-it-all, better-than-you, butthole brother-in-law is planning on moving from upstate NY, because a bunch of the land on his road may soon be sold to developers (or the Amish if they can all pool their money together) and he just can't have that.  He's looking at eastern OR because that's obviously superior.  It just has to be 20+ acres, not too close to a city, not too wooded, not a big dirt patch, have water, and be under $100k.  Farking delusional.

/also expects us to drive 10 hours each way to look at properties he likes
//did i mention he's delusional?

Can you drive across USA in 10 hours?

What does he have against Appalachia?

Apparently he likes things neat... real methy there....


If that's what he's after, he should just go to the Ozarks.  You can probably find 20 acres there for $100,000 and there will be lots of water.

A few years ago I went camping in Big South Fork National Recreation Area which is in north central Tennessee on the border of Kentucky.  That's one of the more rural places I've been to east of the Mississippi.  I would bet you could get the same deal there.

Or Minnesota somewhere around and north of Bemidji.  Or Southern Alabama.  Or any place in Florida between Panama City and Gainesville.   There's plenty of empty places in the east, all with lots of water.  Mobile, AL is the rainiest city in the US.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I guess the air is too dry for these to work:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I know a guy named Owen that can send us some. I haven't heard from him in a while though, I hope he's ok....
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: In the 30s and 40s, that area was called 'the dust bowl'...  btdt....


People in the Dust Bowl left to go to...

California.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Can you drive across USA in 10 hours?


No, but automatically assuming that someone will just spend almost every weekend all year driving all over the PNW for is unreasonable, not even offering gas money in exchange.

What does he have against Appalachia?

He doesn't want any neighbors nearby, and no chance of land nearby being bought up and developed.  Ten mostly wooded acres isn't enough space when you're surrounded by Amish, apparently.  Trespassing, leaving junk around on their properties, speeding around curves in the middle of dirt roads (nearly hitting cars), over-tapping the maple trees (using bleach containers)...

Of course, he's dreaming if he wants something in the Pacific Northwest:
-with water
-some trees
-not at risk of wildfire
-minimum 20 acres
-at least 2 hours from a city
-under $100k

Eastern OR/southeast WA in particular won't have that.  He doesn't seem too keen on MT for whatever reason (too close to us?)
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Hey, Julie.  Al;'s-yer-bra?  heh heh.  Al's yer bra?

So, this happened before?  Good.  I was almost buying it to that global warming crap.  Well, that huge pile of used tires won't accidentally catch fire and burn by itself.  Off to work.


Oh that tire fire is featured in the group "W" chat thread today
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

flucto: We should have a national day where we burn effigies of the dickwad who invented algebra.


How about actually burning the dickwads that charge an arm and a leg for a "new edition" of an algebra text book?
The math hasn't changed.
Ever.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  

flucto: We should have a national day where we burn effigies of the dickwad who invented algebra.


I use algebra every time I need to cut a recipe in half.  It works.
 
