(CNN)   Day 83 of WW3: Mariupol evacuated, Sweden formally applies to join NATO, Zelenskyy addresses the nation, Swiss (not a typo) Defense Ministry recommends joint military exercises with NATO. It's your Tuesday Ukraine War thread   (cnn.com) divider line
    Russia, Ukraine, European Union, Russian foreign ministry  
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
scontent-dus1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Let's get to today's roundup:

Let's get to today's roundup:

https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/neutral-switzerland-leans-closer-nato-response-russia-2022-05-15/

Switzerland's fabled neutral status is about to face its biggest test in decades, with the defence ministry tilting closer to Western military powers in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The defence ministry is drawing up a report on security options that include joint military exercises with NATO countries and "backfilling" munitions, Paelvi Pulli, head of security policy at the Swiss defence ministry told Reuters.
The details of the policy options under discussion in the government have not been previously reported.
"Ultimately, there could be changes in the way neutrality is interpreted," Pulli said in an interview last week. On a trip to Washington this week, Defence Minister Viola Amherd said Switzerland should work more closely with the U.S.-led military alliance, but not join it, Swiss media reported.
Neutrality, which kept Switzerland out of both world wars during the 20th century, was not an objective in itself, but was intended to increase Swiss security, Pulli said.
Other options include high-level and regular meetings between Swiss and NATO commanders and politicians, she said.
Moving so much closer to the alliance would mark a departure from the carefully nurtured tradition of not taking sides that its supporters say helped Switzerland prosper peacefully and maintain a special role as intermediary, including during the West's standoff with the Soviet Union.
The idea of full membership of NATO has been discussed, but whereas Sweden and Finland - countries that also have a history of neutrality - are on the verge of joining, Pulli said the report was unlikely to recommend Switzerland take that step.
The report is due to be completed by the end of September when it will go to the Swiss cabinet for consideration.
It will be submitted to parliament for discussion and serve as a basis for possible decisions on the future direction of Swiss security policy. The report itself will not be submitted to a vote.
The defence ministry will also contribute to a broader study being prepared by the foreign ministry. That project will look at the adoption of sanctions, weapons, munitions exports and the relationship with NATO from a neutrality perspective, the foreign ministry said.

Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde on Tuesday morning signed an application declaring the country wants to join NATO.
The move marks a formal step by Stockholm toward joining the US-led military alliance - ending decades of military neutrality - as Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparks a dramatic evolution in European security and geopolitics.
"It feels very big, very serious, and it feels like we have arrived at a conclusion which is the best for Sweden," Linde said.
"We don't know how long it will take, but we calculate that it could take up to a year.
"Now this week, this application will be submitted, together with Finland, in a day or so, and then it will be processed by NATO."
https://thehill.com/policy/international/russia/3489640-zelensky-russian-troops-at-dead-end/
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address released Sunday that Russian troops are at a "dead end" and "victory is beginning" for his nation.
"We are preparing for new attempts by Russia to attack in Donbas, to somehow intensify its movement in the south of Ukraine," he warned. "The occupiers still do not want to admit that they are in a dead end and their so-called special operation has already gone bankrupt. But the moment will surely come when the Ukrainian people will force the invaders to fully recognize reality."
The president also addressed missile strikes in Lviv on Sunday as well as shelling in Hulyaipole, Severodonetsk, Lysychansk and the Donetsk region, saying that Ukraine is experiencing "brutality" every day.
However, Zelensky claimed that the Russian soldiers "will bring this evil back to Russia" in a retreat from Ukraine.
His remarks came on the same day that the British defense ministry estimated that Russia has lost about a third of the troops it initially sent into Ukraine.
On Monday, Ukrainian officials reported that forces had begun a counteroffensive and pushed back Russian troops in Kharkiv toward the border between the two nations, according to Reuters.
Zelensky during his remarks also discussed Ukrainian relationships with other countries and the war-torn nation's international influence.
"The key is weapons and financial support for Ukraine," he said, referencing international help. "Finances not only to maintain stability now, but also to begin rebuilding what Russia has ruined."
Sanctions on Russia, including an oil embargo, were at the top of Zelensky's list when it comes to international involvement in the crisis.
"Another task, which becomes even more important the longer the war lasts, is to do everything to maintain the world's maximum attention to us, to Ukraine," Zelensky added. "Information about our needs should be in the news of all countries that are important to us constantly and every day."
Zelensky ended his speech by stressing Russia's invasion of Ukraine will fail.
"No matter how 'creative' they are in Kherson and Melitopol, no matter how they portray their alleged 'power' in the occupied areas of Pryazovia and Donbas, they are there temporarily," he claimed. "The Ukrainian flag, Ukrainian law, Ukrainian life will still be there anyway."
Zelensky concluded: "They will bring it back because they will retreat. This is how all the feverish activity of the Russian military we see now will end. And I am grateful to all the Ukrainians who are bringing this time closer."

Ukrainian forces have completed their "combat mission" in the besieged city of Mariupol, according to a statement by the country's military.
Commanders of units stationed at the city's massive Azovstal steelworks plant have been ordered "to save the lives of their personnel," the statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also said.
Hundreds of people were evacuated on Monday from the steel plant, the last holdout in a city that had become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance under relentless Russian bombardment.
Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar described the evacuation operation in a separate video statement, noting that some Ukrainian forces remain at Azovstal.
"Fifty-three seriously injured people were evacuated from Azovstal to a medical facility in Novoazovsk for medical care," she said. "Another 211 people were taken to Olenivka through the humanitarian corridor."
An "exchange procedure" will see the evacuees eventually brought home, Malyar also said.
"Ukraine needs Ukrainian heroes alive," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday in a statement about the evacuation, thanking the Ukrainian military and negotiators, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations.
"The 82nd day of our defense is coming to an end. A difficult day. But this day, like all others, is aimed precisely at saving our country and our people," Zelensky said.
The Russian Defense Ministry had earlier said that a ceasefire had been established to allow the passage of wounded Ukrainian servicemen, according to state news agency RIA Novosti.

Delfast, an electric bike with a special mount for the prompt delivery of Javelins and NLAW:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


General Staff: Russians suffer losses in heavy fighting near Sievierodonetsk, retreat on several more fronts. Russian troops continue their offensive in the eastern Donbas region, with their main efforts focused on Luhansk & Donetsk oblasts, according to Ukrainian military.

There are rumors that the European Union has produced a Draft Resolution to be introduced on May 18th to ban all Russian Gas and Oil Imports to EU Member Countries, the EU Council has reportedly begun to tell Members to prepare for this eventuality by stockpiling these Resources.

A ceremonial shipment of an echelon of T-90M Proryv tanks to the #Russian Ministry of Defense was held. "The combat vehicles were blessed and drawings and letters from the children to the tank builders, as well as Orthodox icons, were placed inside", states Russian media.
VHTS COMMENTARY:WTF

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Another major fire in the Russian Federation: a chemical plant is burning in the Novosibirsk region The fire engulfed two thousand square meters of an industrial building in the city of Berdsk. Suddenly, polyethylene on the first floor caught fire.

The U.S. Air Force says it successfully fired a hypersonic weapon. A B-52 bomber launched the Lockheed Martin-made Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon. The ARRW missile flew at more than five-times the speed of sound.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


NATO warships escorting neutral merchant shipping through the Bosphorus, across the Black Sea, into Odessa harbor and back again.

U.S. believes that Russia fired a half-dozen missiles toward Yavoriv Military Base in the past 24 hours, likely from a submarine in the Black Sea. This is base where the US was training Ukrainians prewar and currently operates as a logistics hub for western support. -Pentagon

The Senate on Monday overwhelmingly advanced a $40 billion Ukraine aid package that easily passed the House last week but had stalled in the upper chamber because of an objection from Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.).
Senators voted 81 to 11 to end debate on a motion to proceed to the legislation, setting up a final vote on the bill for later in the week.
It's an important test of Republican support for continued U.S. humanitarian and military assistance for Ukraine after several prominent Republican voices, including former President Trump, questioned the size of the $40 billion package.
Some Republicans, including Sen. Bill Hagerty (Tenn.), announced before the vote that they would not support it.
"I certainly don't have anything against the Ukrainians. We want to see them win, but pumping more aid into that country when we're not taking care of our own country - the best thing that [President] Biden could do is stop the war that he's waged on American industry," Hagerty told Fox News's "Sunday Morning Futures" over the weekend.
Hagerty said, "I know that there are other senators that are thinking very hard about this right now."
Trump issued a statement Friday criticizing Congress for moving an aid package for Ukraine at a time when parents in the U.S. are having trouble finding baby formula on store shelves due to a shortage of supplies.
"The Democrats are sending another $40 billion to Ukraine, yet America's parents are struggling to even feed their children," Trump said in a statement through his Save America PAC.
The assistance package passed with a large majority in the House by a vote of 368 to 57. Republicans made up all of the "no" votes.
The legislation had been somewhat delayed by debate among Democrats over whether to attach $10 billion in additional COVID-19 funding.

The Amphibious Ready Group lead by the USS Kearsarge Amphibious Assault Ship within the last 48 hours is Confirmed to have crossed under the The Great Belt Bridge in Denmark into the Baltic Sea, the ARG while there is expected to conduct Exercises alongside Allies in the Region.
The Kearsarge ARG just wrapped up Exercises with the Norwegian Military and other NATO Partners off the Coast of Norway around a week ago.

https://twitter.com/francis_scarr/status/1526293852704890882
In an extremely rare moment of candour on Russian state TV today, defence columnist Mikhail Khodaryonok gave a damning assessment of Russia's war in Ukraine and his country's international isolation. It's fairly long but worth your time so I've added subtitles.

It feels like Russia's leadership is engaged in strategic procrastination. Its current efforts won't achieve strategic gains, so they could escalate or de-escalate, but they realize the downsides of both. However, Russia's current operation isn't sustainable without a change. -- Rob Lee

U.S. Army trolling Russia:
In case anyone was wondering what a successful "wet gap crossing" looks like, courtesy of the @USArmy's74th Multi-Role Bridge Company, deployed from Fort Hood, Texas, for #DefenderEurope 22, crossing the Vistula River in Poland, May 13. #WeAreNATO #StrongerTogether
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mrs VHTS had a better day yesterday.

I have a customer-facing class to facilitate tomorrow
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Switzerland's fabled neutral status is about to face its biggest test in decades, with the defence ministry tilting closer to Western military powers in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The defence ministry is drawing up a report on security options that include joint military exercises with NATO countries and "backfilling" munitions, Paelvi Pulli, head of security policy at the Swiss defence ministry told Reuters.

The details of the policy options under discussion in the government have not been previously reported.
"Ultimately, there could be changes in the way neutrality is interpreted," Pulli said in an interview last week. On a trip to Washington this week, Defence Minister Viola Amherd said Switzerland should work more closely with the U.S.-led military alliance, but not join it, Swiss media reported.

Neutrality, which kept Switzerland out of both world wars during the 20th century, was not an objective in itself,
but was intended to increase Swiss security, Pulli said.

Other options include high-level and regular meetings between Swiss and NATO commanders and politicians, she said.

Moving so much closer to the alliance would mark a departure from the carefully nurtured tradition of not taking sides that its supporters say helped Switzerland prosper peacefully and maintain a special role as intermediary, including during the West's standoff with the Soviet Union.

The idea of full membership of NATO has been discussed, but whereas Sweden and Finland - countries that also have a history of neutrality - are on the verge of joining, Pulli said the report was unlikely to recommend Switzerland take that step.

The report is due to be completed by the end of September when it will go to the Swiss cabinet for consideration.

It will be submitted to parliament for discussion and serve as a basis for possible decisions on the future direction of Swiss security policy. The report itself will not be submitted to a vote.
The defence ministry will also contribute to ...



Bold text above: the swissest thing you will read all week. 

they will talk about it but do nothing. they dont need to.

Additionally, the SVP, the Swiss Trump-like party of nationalist assholes whom i hate (i dont live in Switzerland right now because of the SVP's immigration initiative of 2014) currently are too strong for further integration into European structures.

The Swiss military also regularly goes on manoeuvres with nato and on the sly, sending observers around to the various wars and engagements around the world to get experience. So maybe they'll extend this type of thing, but they do it already.

They're buying F35s and will probably do what Germany is doing and "de-mothball" a bunch of stuff, stockpile more munitions, and give their armed forces a general refresh, but i would be really skeptical that they would do anything really different from what they're doing now.

Maybe they'll even run their Airforce around the clock! there was a hijacked airline some years ago which demanded to land in switzerland from north africa, but since it was after 7pm the Italian Airforce had to escort the plane in to landing at a swiss airport since the Swiss airforce had gone home for the evening.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Things I will talk about endlessly until told to shut up by Mrs VHTS or others:
- How the constitution should be rewritten
- Adult training, education, pedagogy
- Germany and German Politics and Law
- History of World War II
- History of the US
- Political History of the US
- Naval History
- World War I and II Naval Architecture
- cats
- why cats in general are amazing and should probably rule instead of humans
- our cats
- why our cats are the second-bestbest cats
- how fluffy our cats are

Ask me anything.


some good overlaps there! (and one small correction) :)
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Father_Jack: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Things I will talk about endlessly until told to shut up by Mrs VHTS or others:
- How the constitution should be rewritten
- Adult training, education, pedagogy
- Germany and German Politics and Law
- History of World War II
- History of the US
- Political History of the US
- Naval History
- World War I and II Naval Architecture
- cats
- why cats in general are amazing and should probably rule instead of humans
- our cats
- why our cats are the second-bestbest cats
- how fluffy our cats are

Ask me anything.

some good overlaps there! (and one small correction) :)


LOL
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: I am trying desperately to make my nose stop running so I can stop snoring so I can go back to bed. I have a customer-facing class to facilitate tomorrow and I'd like to not be a zombie during it (although I doubt anyone would really notice the difference).


i coach and teach engineering and product teams in agile software development

i coach and teach engineering and product teams in agile software development
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Father_Jack: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: I am trying desperately to make my nose stop running so I can stop snoring so I can go back to bed. I have a customer-facing class to facilitate tomorrow and I'd like to not be a zombie during it (although I doubt anyone would really notice the difference).

what are you going to teach? man we have a lot in common... haha

i coach and teach engineering and product teams in agile software development


I'm answering customer questions about our software during a live class but the actual teacher is a recording. We have too much demand for classes and not enough actual trainers. Plus, the class is exactly the SAME TOPICS every time, so it makes sense to play a recording but to have a Subject Matter Expert (me) there live to answer questions.

Essentially, I am a Chat Bot Incarnate.

Essentially, I am a Chat Bot Incarnate.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This seems significant:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/may/16/putin-involved-russia-ukraine-war-western-sources

Putin involved in war 'at level of colonel or brigadier', say western sources
President helping determine movement of Russian soldiers, say sources, as head of UK armed forces says Ukraine is winning

Vladimir Putin has become so personally involved in the Ukraine war that he is making operational and tactical decisions "at the level of a colonel or brigadier", according to western military sources.

The Russian president is helping determine the movement of forces in the Donbas, they added, where last week the invaders suffered a bloody defeat as they tried on multiple occasions to cross a strategic river in the east of Ukraine.

The sources added that Putin is still working closely with Gen Valery Gerasimov, the commander of the Russian armed forces, in contrast to claims made by Ukraine last week that the military chief had been sidelined.
"We think Putin and Gerasimov are involved in tactical decision making at a level we would normally expect to be taken by a colonel or a brigadier," the military source said, referring to the ongoing battle in the east of Ukraine.

Moscow's armies have so far failed to achieve a breakthrough in the Donbas, where they have been mounting an offensive for a month that has failed several times to encircle the smaller Ukrainian forces.

No further detail to back up the statement was provided, although it was implied the assessment about Putin's close personal involvement was based on intelligence that had been received.

Colonels in the US army and brigadiers in the British army typically command a brigade, units made up of a handful of battalions - the latter of which is equivalent to the smallest operating unit in the Russian army.
Russia's military operates in a more top down fashion compared to western counterparts, with instructions typically sent to generals in the field. But Moscow's faltering invasion has meant that it has been forced to send generals closer to the frontline, where up to 12 have been killed, according to the Ukrainian armed forces.

Ben Barry, a former brigadier in the British army, and a land warfare expert at the International Institute of Strategic Studies, said: "A head of government should have better things to do than make military decisions. They should be setting the political strategy rather than getting bogged down in day to day activity".

VHTS Commentary:This is part of what hamstrung the German army in WW2, when Hitler decided that he was a military genius (he wasn't) as well as being a political genius (the world forgets that Hitler, while evil, was a political genius).
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: I'm answering customer questions about our software during a live class but the actual teacher is a recording. We have too much demand for classes and not enough actual trainers. Plus, the class is exactly the SAME TOPICS every time, so it makes sense to play a recording but to have a Subject Matter Expert (me) there live to answer questions.

Essentially, I am a Chat Bot Incarnate.


so basically you get paid to surf fark for a few hours, occaisionally looking up and saying "sorry, i was multitasking, serious business here. Can you repeat the question?" and then answering something.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Father_Jack: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: I'm answering customer questions about our software during a live class but the actual teacher is a recording. We have too much demand for classes and not enough actual trainers. Plus, the class is exactly the SAME TOPICS every time, so it makes sense to play a recording but to have a Subject Matter Expert (me) there live to answer questions.

Essentially, I am a Chat Bot Incarnate.

so basically you get paid to surf fark for a few hours, occaisionally looking up and saying "sorry, i was multitasking, serious business here. Can you repeat the question?" and then answering something.


I fail to see the problem here.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In my real life outside of these recordings, I am actually a training developer.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: VHTS Commentary:This is part of what hamstrung the German army in WW2, when Hitler decided that he was a military genius (he wasn't) as well as being a political genius (the world forgets that Hitler, while evil, was a political genius).


Equally as important was Stalin *not* doing this after Stalingrad. After that win he gave his generals a little slack in their leashes, and they improved, too. Total inverse of Jerry.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Father_Jack: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: VHTS Commentary:This is part of what hamstrung the German army in WW2, when Hitler decided that he was a military genius (he wasn't) as well as being a political genius (the world forgets that Hitler, while evil, was a political genius).

Equally as important was Stalin *not* doing this after Stalingrad. After that win he gave his generals a little slack in their leashes, and they improved, too. Total inverse of Jerry.


Can confirm.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://www.understandingwar.org
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another day, and though I'm sad about seeing the Mariupol defenders leaving Azovstal, I'm thinking it's a Sisko leaving the baseball behind kind-of moment. They'll be back, and they'll be bringing ordnance.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

johnny_vegas: https://www.understandingwar.org


I read this every morning
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 that spray painted happy face really made me smile.

dynaimage.cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: that spray painted happy face really made me smile.

[dynaimage.cdn.cnn.com image 850x566]


IFVs and APCs are always in such a weird place design wise.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Things I will talk about endlessly until told to shut up by Mrs VHTS or others:
- How the constitution should be rewritten
- Adult training, education, pedagogy
- Germany and German Politics and Law
- History of World War II
- History of the US
- Political History of the US
- Naval History
- World War I and II Naval Architecture
- cats
- why cats in general are amazing and should probably rule instead of humans
- our cats
- why our cats are the best cats
- how fluffy our cats are

Ask me anything.


So how fluffy ARE your cats?
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a fluffy cat might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size


not mine
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: NATO warships escorting neutral merchant shipping through the Bosphorus, across the Black Sea, into Odessa harbor and back again.


Wait, what?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: johnny_vegas: https://www.understandingwar.org

I read this every morning


Absolutely, me too
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Things I will talk about endlessly until told to shut up by Mrs VHTS or others:
- How the constitution should be rewritten
- Adult training, education, pedagogy
- Germany and German Politics and Law
- History of World War II
- History of the US
- Political History of the US
- Naval History
- World War I and II Naval Architecture
- cats
- why cats in general are amazing and should probably rule instead of humans
- our cats
- why our cats are the best cats
- how fluffy our cats are

Ask me anything.

So how fluffy ARE your cats?


EXTREMELY FLUFFY

You could even they are they FLOOFIE
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/05/16/world/europe/russia-ukraine-east.html?smid=url-share

tldr: Putin is increasingly alienated by the CSTO member nations over Ukraine.  Only Belarus is supportive, but only in words.

excerpt FTA:

In Moscow, where Mr. Putin convened a meeting of Russia's answer to NATO - the six-member Collective Security Treaty Organization - only one member, Belarus, spoke up to support him on Ukraine.

It was supposed to be a celebratory meeting to commemorate the group's founding 30 years ago. But it turned into a demonstration of discord among some of Mr. Putin's friendly neighbors.

Speaking first in the televised portion of the summit, President Aleksandr G. Lukashenko of Belarus - who has supported Mr. Putin's war but has not sent troops - criticized other members for having insufficiently backed Russia and Belarus in the face of Western sanctions.

He pointed to the alliance's decision to send forces to Kazakhstan in January to protect the government from protests - yet argued it had left Russia largely on its own over Ukraine.

"Are we just as connected by bonds of solidarity and support now?" he asked, after mentioning the alliance's support of the Kazakh government. "Maybe I'm wrong, but as recent events have shown, it seems the answer is no."

Kazakhstan has said it would not help Russia circumvent international sanctions. In a United Nations vote on March 2 condemning the invasion of Ukraine, Belarus was the only post-Soviet country to take Russia's side.

"Look at how monolithically the European Union votes and acts," Mr. Lukashenko said at Monday's summit, sitting at a round table with the other leaders. "If we are separate, we'll just be crushed and torn apart."

As if to confirm Mr. Lukashenko's point, the leaders of the other members - Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan - did not mention Ukraine in their televised remarks.

The Ukraine invasion has put those countries in a tough spot. They all have close economic and military ties to Russia, but Mr. Putin's invasion of a sovereign neighbor sets a foreboding precedent for countries looking to diversify their foreign policy beyond Moscow.

Mr. Putin, speaking at the summit, again tried to justify his invasion by falsely claiming that "neo-Nazism has long been rampant in Ukraine." But he took a more measured tone in discussing the likely accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO - the latest evidence that Mr. Putin appears to be trying to limit, for now, an escalation of his conflict with the West.

"Russia, I would like to inform you, dear colleagues, has no problem with these states," Mr. Putin said, adding that NATO's expansion to include Sweden and Finland poses "no direct threat to us."

Still, he did not rule out unspecified retaliation if Finland and Sweden were to expand their "military infrastructure" as NATO members, warning that "we will look at what that will be based on the threats that are created."
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: agile software development


*twitch*
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: EXTREMELY FLUFFY


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Made the mistake of wandering into the "Russian soldiers, go fark yourselves" thread only to find yahoos whatabouting orcs raping Ukrainians.  It's farking amazing.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Father_Jack: agile software development

*twitch*



Standback we got a hater! CLEAR!

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: NATO warships escorting neutral merchant shipping through the Bosphorus, across the Black Sea, into Odessa harbor and back again.

Wait, what?



This was a recommendation from OSINTdefender that was written in such a way that it seemed factual. It is not.

Apologies.

Apologies.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A morning boomie with a shockwave:


#Ukraine: In the East, Ukrainian indirect fire hit a Russian vehicle containing ammunition, claimed to be a self-propelled howitzer, with a dramatic result. pic.twitter.com/wGuhrM1afU
- 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) May 16, 2022
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hello, folks, it's time once again for:

PUTIN'S FOLLY!

Episode 83: "An Icicle Built For Two," or "None Like It Hot!"

We know it'll be as exciting for you as it is for us. Let's watch!
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: EXTREMELY FLUFFY

[Fark user image 192x192]


VHTS: Yes, you are furry and fuzzy and fluffy and floofy and funny
Elder cat: WTF, dude

VHTS: Yes, you is fierce, you is ferocious, you is godless killing machine
Younger cat: Pet me now?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I had to double check.  This is actually real.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

notmyjab: https://www.nytimes.com/2022/05/16/world/europe/russia-ukraine-east.html?smid=url-share

tldr: Putin is increasingly alienated by the CSTO member nations over Ukraine.  Only Belarus is supportive, but only in words.

excerpt FTA:

In Moscow, where Mr. Putin convened a meeting of Russia's answer to NATO - the six-member Collective Security Treaty Organization - only one member, Belarus, spoke up to support him on Ukraine.

It was supposed to be a celebratory meeting to commemorate the group's founding 30 years ago. But it turned into a demonstration of discord among some of Mr. Putin's friendly neighbors.

Speaking first in the televised portion of the summit, President Aleksandr G. Lukashenko of Belarus - who has supported Mr. Putin's war but has not sent troops - criticized other members for having insufficiently backed Russia and Belarus in the face of Western sanctions.

He pointed to the alliance's decision to send forces to Kazakhstan in January to protect the government from protests - yet argued it had left Russia largely on its own over Ukraine.

"Are we just as connected by bonds of solidarity and support now?" he asked, after mentioning the alliance's support of the Kazakh government. "Maybe I'm wrong, but as recent events have shown, it seems the answer is no."

Kazakhstan has said it would not help Russia circumvent international sanctions. In a United Nations vote on March 2 condemning the invasion of Ukraine, Belarus was the only post-Soviet country to take Russia's side.

"Look at how monolithically the European Union votes and acts," Mr. Lukashenko said at Monday's summit, sitting at a round table with the other leaders. "If we are separate, we'll just be crushed and torn apart."

As if to confirm Mr. Lukashenko's point, the leaders of the other members - Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan - did not mention Ukraine in their televised remarks.

The Ukraine invasion has put those countries in a tough spot. They all have close economic and m ...


Dear Mr. Putin:

reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Made the mistake of wandering into the "Russian soldiers, go fark yourselves" thread only to find yahoos whatabouting orcs raping Ukrainians.  It's farking amazing.


I will destroy them. Their time is short.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

notmyjab: A morning boomie with a shockwave:


#Ukraine: In the East, Ukrainian indirect fire hit a Russian vehicle containing ammunition, claimed to be a self-propelled howitzer, with a dramatic result. pic.twitter.com/wGuhrM1afU
- 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) May 16, 2022


Haha, I showed Mrs VHTS that and we laughed.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
in my imagination all the fast food places are closed in Russia and the small local shops have been out of food and supplies for quite a while. how are the Russians getting by with currency that is worth toilet paper? how are Russians able to eat?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: johnny_vegas: Made the mistake of wandering into the "Russian soldiers, go fark yourselves" thread only to find yahoos whatabouting orcs raping Ukrainians.  It's farking amazing.

I will destroy them. Their time is short.


I AM FEAR INCARNATE
THEY SHALL WORSHIP ME

/ whoops too much Warhammer 40k Unification Wars again
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: GardenWeasel: Father_Jack: agile software development

*twitch*


Standback we got a hater! CLEAR!

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 468x346]


Fark user imageView Full Size


/been doing it a looooooong time
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: in my imagination all the fast food places are closed in Russia and the small local shops have been out of food and supplies for quite a while. how are the Russians getting by with currency that is worth toilet paper? how are Russians able to eat?


Each other?
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Made the mistake of wandering into the "Russian soldiers, go fark yourselves" thread only to find yahoos whatabouting orcs raping Ukrainians.  It's farking amazing.


yeah that uttertoss guy was literally saying putin didnt know what was going on.

i get his point that Putin probably was drinking his own coolaid and made a terrible call to order the invasion... but dude is HIGH if he thinks putin's unaware of what his army is doing now.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 850x478]

I had to double check.  This is actually real.


Yup. I posted these to Facebook and my friends thought they had to be shopped. Nope.

Clearly there is a Gen X American in the International Legion with a sense of humor.
 
