 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News4Jax)   Florida gator just trying to find an alternator for a 2003 Ranger, doesn't understand what all the fuss is about   (news4jax.com) divider line
6
    More: Florida, Alligator, Pickup truck, Automobile, JSO officers, American Alligator, Gator mating season, Austin Hyatt, Last week  
•       •       •

122 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 May 2022 at 7:33 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Alligator mating season, so scotch guard on the back seat upholstery and maybe a towel or washable seat cover.

/Make sure they are done before driving off. Two angry alligators while driving is no fun.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That is my new go-to alibi if cops ask me what I'm doing, where I'm going, what I'm doing anywhere. "I'm just trying to find an alternator for a 2003 Ranger, and I don't understand what all the fuss is about."
It's specific enough that I probably didn't make it up.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: That is my new go-to alibi if cops ask me what I'm doing, where I'm going, what I'm doing anywhere. "I'm just trying to find an alternator for a 2003 Ranger, and I don't understand what all the fuss is about."
It's specific enough that I probably didn't make it up.


You can probably save a ton by just swapping out the bearings.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
An XR-2200?

No, wait, that's the muffler bracket for a '79 Pinto, but that's not important right now.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: That is my new go-to alibi if cops ask me what I'm doing, where I'm going, what I'm doing anywhere.


I bet that happens a lot, in your mom's basement
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The video near the bottom of the article pissed me off. I'd like to castrate the guy antagonizing that hogtied alligator.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.