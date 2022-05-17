 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Verge)   US government completes free Covid-19 test kit trifecta   (theverge.com) divider line
9
    More: PSA, United States Postal Service, home COVID-19 test webpage, US Postal Service, order confirmation page, Mail, second order, ZIP code, previous rounds  
•       •       •

428 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 May 2022 at 8:39 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thank you, Subby.
I don't see this sort of stuff on other social media sites. Ordered
 
jjorsett
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We're going to keep testing and testing until all you losers finally pass.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So the old ones are no good?

I WAS STOCK PILING THEM
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I ordered mine.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We just go to a local pharmacy and grab them as we need them.
 
Siskabush [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Canada:

Rapid tests available for free at Vax clinics to anyone.
Rapid tests sent home with school kids.

Yeah I'm kinda throwing shade at you US farkers but the richest most powerful country should be able to do better for its citizens.
 
ekdikeo4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I didn't know there was a second round, so now i've got 2 sets of 8 coming i guess :)
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Siskabush: Meanwhile in Canada:

Rapid tests available for free at Vax clinics to anyone.
Rapid tests sent home with school kids.

Yeah I'm kinda throwing shade at you US farkers but the richest most powerful country should be able to do better for its citizens.


The richest, most powerful country normally does absolutely nothing for its citizens. These free tests are well and beyond above the norm.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gordon Bennett: Siskabush: Meanwhile in Canada:

Rapid tests available for free at Vax clinics to anyone.
Rapid tests sent home with school kids.

Yeah I'm kinda throwing shade at you US farkers but the richest most powerful country should be able to do better for its citizens.

The richest, most powerful country normally does absolutely nothing for its citizens. These free tests are well and beyond above the norm.


So you're saying Russia is still a world-superpower.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.