(Austin News KXAN)   If you filed a worker's compensation claim in Texas, it was not only likely denied, but now your information was stolen from a data breach with the Texas Department of Insurance   (kxan.com) divider line
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Either they went 3 years without a security auditorThey missed this on multiple audits.I'm not sure which is worse.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If any state can illustrate,and do so repeatedly, how bad government AND private industry can be, it's Texas.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: Either they went 3 years without a security audit

or

They missed this on multiple audits.I'm not sure which is worse.



I hate it when Fark pukes up my formatting.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: Snapper Carr: Either they went 3 years without a security audit

or

They missed this on multiple audits.I'm not sure which is worse.


I hate it when Fark pukes up my formatting.


You'll get over it.
 
