(Twitter)   The Buffalo Shooter: there were warning signs. FARK: this past March   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the late age of eighteen, decapitating a cat is a strong indicator that shiat is about to go down.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still LMAO over *vomits stream of pure ham*
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Tesla - Signs (Live At The Trocadero / 1990)
Youtube epbOHloSpZM
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
F*ck you incel bastards.
 
Iczer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yeah, the second you bring animal mutilation and/or murder into the picture you're taking to a sociopath.  The sheer fact it was a cat and his mother's reaction urges me to demand the death penalty for the whole family. Preferably tethered down while letting a hoard of cats eat them.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Iczer: Yeah, the second you bring animal mutilation and/or murder into the picture you're taking to a sociopath.  The sheer fact it was a cat and his mother's reaction urges me to demand the death penalty for the whole family. Preferably tethered down while letting a hoard of cats eat them.


So you want to torture people before you murder them.
 
KB202
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Iczer: Yeah, the second you bring animal mutilation and/or murder into the picture you're taking to a sociopath.  The sheer fact it was a cat and his mother's reaction urges me to demand the death penalty for the whole family. Preferably tethered down while letting a hoard of cats eat them.


The death penalty is a waste. The entire family should be locked up and used for neurological and psychiatric study. Researchers might be able to learn what is wrong with some people's brains.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Iczer: Yeah, the second you bring animal mutilation and/or murder into the picture you're taking to a sociopath.  The sheer fact it was a cat and his mother's reaction urges me to demand the death penalty for the whole family. Preferably tethered down while letting a hoard of cats eat them.

So you want to torture people before you murder them.


Ole literal Lou over here.
 
Spectrum
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Iczer: Yeah, the second you bring animal mutilation and/or murder into the picture you're taking to a sociopath.  The sheer fact it was a cat and his mother's reaction urges me to demand the death penalty for the whole family. Preferably tethered down while letting a hoard of cats eat them.


Horde of cats.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

/we've had the furry angle, the manifesto plagiarization, and I've been wondering when this angle of the story would come out.
//not even doom music can excuse certain behaviors, especially against cats.
///and he didn't even use doom music.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He was "On the radar" for threatening to shoot up a school.  He should never have had a gun. We recently had a shooting at a FedEx facility because a prosecutor failed to enforce the red flag law.
 
Wild pack of family dogs
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
this whole thing is a wonderful case for abortion.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Iczer: Yeah, the second you bring animal mutilation and/or murder into the picture you're taking to a sociopath.  The sheer fact it was a cat and his mother's reaction urges me to demand the death penalty for the whole family. Preferably tethered down while letting a hoard of cats eat them.

So you want to torture people before you murder them.


So you want to protect terrorists?
 
