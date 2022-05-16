 Skip to content
(UPI)   Behavior analysis for twice escaped sea lion, does not understand escaping confinement is an ART ART ART   (upi.com) divider line
7
    More: Weird, Psychology, rescue team, Behavior, Behaviorism, San Diego, Rescue, SeaWorld Rescue, San Diego County, California  
•       •       •

184 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 May 2022 at 8:30 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He's trying to hitchhike to Newport Beach! Duh!
 
Lyger
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Thanks for the laugh early in the morning, Subby.
 
Snooza
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Cute, Subby
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Behavior analysis. Because there's no easy explanation for why an animal would want to escape from a cage


"Describe in single barks only the good things that come into your mind about your mother"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Cause it's a sea lion and not a cage lion?  It's in the name.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We know how it behaves. It's calm, measured and polite. It's also irrational, overly persistent and completely aggravating to deal with.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: We know how it behaves. It's calm, measured and polite. It's also irrational, overly persistent and completely aggravating to deal with.


See you met my wife, but what do we know about the sea lion.

/whackity schmackity
 
