(Yahoo)   If you have to take an entrance exam for the 26th time in 40 years to get into your dream school, maybe you should just admit that it's just a dream and move on   (yahoo.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's just bad for your mental health, you should never do anything like that in my opinion.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: That's just bad for your mental health, you should never do anything like that in my opinion.


At this point I'd be worried that if he finally passed he'd have a heart attack or stroke out from the shock
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Poor guy. Says he will keep trying until it is obviously unattainable, a good 30 years after that was likely obvious.

Maybe he will get lucky after switching majors to avoid the science test, but his score last year wasn't too close to getting in. If you've had 20 years to study a similar curriculum but can't keep up with people that haven't even been alive that long, pure grit is not likely to be enough in the future.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And love hina pops in my brain.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good for him.  Why not?
 
jm105 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dyhchong: [3.bp.blogspot.com image 545x420]


Done in two. Thank you, smeghead.
 
