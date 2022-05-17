 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   "In both alleged threats, the defendant allegedly made a reference to the shooting that occurred at Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue in the City of Buffalo"   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Grocery store, White supremacy, Erie, Pennsylvania, Abuse, Legal terms, Police, Race, Tops Markets LLC  
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
As a whitey living in the middle of MAGAland, I'm getting sick and tired of whitey.

And that scares me.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Those seeking attention from the alt-right as an outspoken social media commentator are going to descend upon Buffalo, NY like a pox. They are going to try as hard as they can to incite violence and portray it as a racially motivated attack on their first amendment rights, nevermind the fact that they are the ones inciting conflict. This serves the purpose of changing the narrative and also creates an opportunity to ask those vile individuals who financially support alt-right extremists for fresh donations. The credo "Never let a tragedy go to waste" resonates strongly with these people.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When's he getting a FOX News Channel show?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh look, I can see my house from there.
 
IwasKloot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Police reportedly described Chowaniec as a white man holding a sign reading "Uncle Sam dismantle white supremacy."'

It couldn't have possibly been me! Look at my sign!
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Police reportedly described Chowaniec as a white man holding a sign reading "Uncle Sam dismantle white supremacy." '

Huh. It feels weird that I can get behind this suggestion.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actual human garbage.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really wish we'd quit clogging the cue with this piece of shiat.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FriarReb98: I really wish we'd quit clogging the cue with this piece of shiat.


It's a different piece of sh*t. Welcome to America!
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IwasKloot: 'Police reportedly described Chowaniec as a white man holding a sign reading "Uncle Sam dismantle white supremacy."'

It couldn't have possibly been me! Look at my sign!


Maybe he meant to write "dismantled", as in him being pissed about the slavery being forbidden?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumbass tag submitted this with a better headline.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another pinnacle of human genetics right there, folks.

He's just mad about the whole chin thing.
 
Whack-a-Mole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: FriarReb98: I really wish we'd quit clogging the cue with this piece of shiat.

It's a different piece of sh*t. Welcome to America!


It's a different piece of sh*t altogether.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

seems like there are more than a few folks in need of a buffalo box.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: As a whitey living in the middle of MAGAland, I'm getting sick and tired of whitey.

And that scares me.


Tremble in your boots mostly only  helps you keep warm in winter. Otherwise it might as well be more tots and  pears, yeah?
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"...threatened to "shoot up Bocce's like the Tops on Jefferson." "

That didn't take long.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He's a terrorist.  Treat him accordingly.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: IwasKloot: 'Police reportedly described Chowaniec as a white man holding a sign reading "Uncle Sam dismantle white supremacy."'

It couldn't have possibly been me! Look at my sign!

Maybe he meant to write "dismantled", as in him being pissed about the slavery being forbidden?


Yeah, I'd guess inarticulate instead of well-meaning.

I can picture him getting enthusiastic approval from a group wearing BLM shirts and looking at his own sign like
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

johnny queso: [Fark user image image 346x750]
seems like there are more than a few folks in need of a buffalo box.


I'm not encouraging the act itself, but I am encouraging the use of "Buffalo box" as its descriptor.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: As a whitey living in the middle of MAGAland, I'm getting sick and tired of whitey.

And that scares me.


Please tell me this person's weapons, if any, have been confiscated.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: When's he getting a FOX News Channel show?


As soon as he is voted out from the house as a Republican congressman.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How dumb do you have to be to make a threatening phone call on a phone that can be traced?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: "...threatened to "shoot up Bocce's like the Tops on Jefferson." "

That didn't take long.



There's a lot more than that pizza joint there.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
7 years in prison for just a silly joke?!?

Thankfully, the jury will see white through this injustice.
 
blasterz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

IwasKloot: 'Police reportedly described Chowaniec as a white man holding a sign reading "Uncle Sam dismantle white supremacy."'

It couldn't have possibly been me! Look at my sign!


His Facebook page, with "fark Biden" and "Polish Pride" memes is still up. He deliberately made sure he was noticed by the police carrying a sign with a leftist message before making the calls. I can't find any references to organized protests in Buffalo so I'm guessing the cops found him noteworthy because he was performatively holding a one-man "protest". Not saying this was a poorly planned and executed false flag, but...
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Laobaojun: "...threatened to "shoot up Bocce's like the Tops on Jefferson." "

That didn't take long.


There's a lot more than that pizza joint there.


And the southern tier is one of the largest restaurants downtown and it's in a huge building with two hockey rinks
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Laobaojun: "...threatened to "shoot up Bocce's like the Tops on Jefferson." "

That didn't take long.


There's a lot more than that pizza joint there.

And the southern tier is one of the largest restaurants downtown and it's in a huge building with two hockey rinks



Is it attached to the Arena or just very close?


And that being the Waterfront with Memorial Day coming up...
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Something about pizza parlors really pisses these guys off
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mikaloyd: Something about pizza parlors really pisses these guys off



It's not Papa John's.
 
