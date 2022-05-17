 Skip to content
(CNN) Hero "The Mariupol garrison has fulfilled its combat mission"
28
    Ukraine, Military, Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Ukrainians, Ukrainian forces, besieged city of Mariupol, General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine  
•       •       •

28 Comments     (+0 »)
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Rest up. You did good and hopefully for the rest of your lives you will be able to charm anyone you take a liking too with an account of your epic heroism.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Ukraine get other troops to replace them? Why does the article say that there are still Ukrainians in Azovstol if they just evacuated their troops?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inb4 you-know-who from the daily war threads rage shiats all over the thread.
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazing heroic defense of their fellow people.
Grab a tractor, take the tank of your choice.  On the house.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry for being a sceptic here, but us farkers have had previous experience with the phrase "MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!", and it foreshadowed several years of entrenched warfare liberation.

I'm only feeling slightly better about this war because of Putin's recent flipflop about us and Finland joining NATO. I'm also glad that TFG isn't in power because we all know he'd have launched a pre-emptive nuke by now.
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uttertosh: Sorry for being a sceptic here, but us farkers have had previous experience with the phrase "MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!", and it foreshadowed several years of entrenched warfare liberation.

I'm only feeling slightly better about this war because of Putin's recent flipflop about us and Finland joining NATO. I'm also glad that TFG isn't in power because we all know he'd have launched a pre-emptive nuke by now.


reality: he'd have cut off aid to Ukraine and be talking about leaving NATO to preserve hundreds of millions of dollars of assets and loans with Russian nationals and banks associated with Russia.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

untoldforce: Did Ukraine get other troops to replace them? Why does the article say that there are still Ukrainians in Azovstol if they just evacuated their troops?


I think they moved out combat/front line troops.  Now they're going with a regular defense force because Russian troops aren't actively trying to siege the city.  That's just my understanding of it.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

uttertosh: I'm also glad that TFG isn't in power because we all know he'd have launched a pre-emptive nuke by now.


At Ukraine, no less.
 
monkeyinapinata
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sooo.... they got permission to surrender and are now Russian POWs?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

untoldforce: Did Ukraine get other troops to replace them? Why does the article say that there are still Ukrainians in Azovstol if they just evacuated their troops?


They evaced the *wounded* from the plant, not everyone.
 
August11
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Russia's army has shown itself to be corrupt, untrained, poorly maintained, horribly equipped, and barely led.

What are the chances their 7,000 ICBMs are the same embarrassing heap?
 
monkeyinapinata
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: untoldforce: Did Ukraine get other troops to replace them? Why does the article say that there are still Ukrainians in Azovstol if they just evacuated their troops?

They evaced the *wounded* from the plant, not everyone.


The live-stream update is pretty light on info. It basically reads like the Russians rolled up with some busses and yelling "bring out yer dead! Get on, we promise to take you... somewhere... that isn't here."
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: uttertosh: I'm also glad that TFG isn't in power because we all know he'd have launched a pre-emptive nuke by now.

At Ukraine, no less.


And invaded Greenland. They refused his generous offer of an outright purchase, so...
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Sorry for being a sceptic here, but us farkers have had previous experience with the phrase "MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!", and it foreshadowed several years of entrenched warfare liberation.


"Fulfilled the combat mission" can be interpreted as "ended combat operations" rather than "achieved victory".

They did not repel the invaders, but put up a valiant defense and bogged down troops that could have been used elsewhere.
 
MBooda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Long before Mission Accomplished...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: uttertosh: Sorry for being a sceptic here, but us farkers have had previous experience with the phrase "MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!", and it foreshadowed several years of entrenched warfare liberation.

I'm only feeling slightly better about this war because of Putin's recent flipflop about us and Finland joining NATO. I'm also glad that TFG isn't in power because we all know he'd have launched a pre-emptive nuke by now.

reality: he'd have cut off aid to Ukraine and be talking about leaving NATO to preserve hundreds of millions of dollars of assets and loans with Russian nationals and banks associated with Russia.


Actually, TFG actually spelled it out to Putin that any move on Ukraine, under his presidency, would result in Trump launching nukes. There's no coincidence that Putin waited till there was no chance that the election results could be overturned.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: uttertosh: Sorry for being a sceptic here, but us farkers have had previous experience with the phrase "MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!", and it foreshadowed several years of entrenched warfare liberation.

I'm only feeling slightly better about this war because of Putin's recent flipflop about us and Finland joining NATO. I'm also glad that TFG isn't in power because we all know he'd have launched a pre-emptive nuke by now.

reality: he'd have cut off aid to Ukraine and be talking about leaving NATO to preserve hundreds of millions of dollars of assets and loans with Russian nationals and banks associated with Russia.


It's really stupid, the lengths he'd go for millions. Not billions. He had no ambition.
 
monkeyinapinata
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: uttertosh: Sorry for being a sceptic here, but us farkers have had previous experience with the phrase "MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!", and it foreshadowed several years of entrenched warfare liberation.

"Fulfilled the combat mission" can be interpreted as "ended combat operations" rather than "achieved victory".

They did not repel the invaders, but put up a valiant defense and bogged down troops that could have been used elsewhere.


It's fairly clear in the article what happened there: the Ukrainian MOD told them to save themselves instead of continuing to resist.
Difficulty is that some of the Ukrainians in Mariupol are the Nazis (maybe? *shrug*) that the Russians claim they are fighting so not really sure how much better off they'll be surrendering vs. fighting to the bitter end.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

uttertosh: hardinparamedic: uttertosh: Sorry for being a sceptic here, but us farkers have had previous experience with the phrase "MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!", and it foreshadowed several years of entrenched warfare liberation.

I'm only feeling slightly better about this war because of Putin's recent flipflop about us and Finland joining NATO. I'm also glad that TFG isn't in power because we all know he'd have launched a pre-emptive nuke by now.

reality: he'd have cut off aid to Ukraine and be talking about leaving NATO to preserve hundreds of millions of dollars of assets and loans with Russian nationals and banks associated with Russia.

Actually, TFG actually spelled it out to Putin that any move on Ukraine, under his presidency, would result in Trump launching nukes. There's no coincidence that Putin waited till there was no chance that the election results could be overturned.


Username checks out.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

uttertosh: hardinparamedic: uttertosh: Sorry for being a sceptic here, but us farkers have had previous experience with the phrase "MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!", and it foreshadowed several years of entrenched warfare liberation.

I'm only feeling slightly better about this war because of Putin's recent flipflop about us and Finland joining NATO. I'm also glad that TFG isn't in power because we all know he'd have launched a pre-emptive nuke by now.

reality: he'd have cut off aid to Ukraine and be talking about leaving NATO to preserve hundreds of millions of dollars of assets and loans with Russian nationals and banks associated with Russia.

Actually, TFG actually spelled it out to Putin that any move on Ukraine, under his presidency, would result in Trump launching nukes. There's no coincidence that Putin waited till there was no chance that the election results could be overturned.


That's utter tosh.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Sorry for being a sceptic here, but us farkers have had previous experience with the phrase "MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!", and it foreshadowed several years of entrenched warfare liberation.

I'm only feeling slightly better about this war because of Putin's recent flipflop about us and Finland joining NATO. I'm also glad that TFG isn't in power because we all know he'd have launched a pre-emptive nuke by now.


But it likely would have been for other reasons.
Diet Coke button
Youtube iH6fYjqOWrY
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: uttertosh: hardinparamedic: uttertosh: Sorry for being a sceptic here, but us farkers have had previous experience with the phrase "MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!", and it foreshadowed several years of entrenched warfare liberation.

I'm only feeling slightly better about this war because of Putin's recent flipflop about us and Finland joining NATO. I'm also glad that TFG isn't in power because we all know he'd have launched a pre-emptive nuke by now.

reality: he'd have cut off aid to Ukraine and be talking about leaving NATO to preserve hundreds of millions of dollars of assets and loans with Russian nationals and banks associated with Russia.

Actually, TFG actually spelled it out to Putin that any move on Ukraine, under his presidency, would result in Trump launching nukes. There's no coincidence that Putin waited till there was no chance that the election results could be overturned.

Username checks out.


Putin lives in a bubble of misinformation. He probably truly believes that Nazis were rampant in Ukraine, and trusted his experts to the point that he also probably had 100% faith in all the intel presented to him, leading him to be certain of being hailed as a liberator in a war where the courage being displayed by Ukrainian folk would be in his favour - ousting the Nazis!

Putin surrounded himself with who he did, so it's equally as f*cked up, as it's getting clearer every day that this war has been entirely justified by the fabrications of the handful of Putin's inner circle of military chiefs, and that Putin has been led/walked into this by them.

You can dismiss my comments with "Username checks out." all you want, but it doesn't mean to say that I'm wrong.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I can't refind the article that I saw yesterday saying that there were still 600 defenders left.  I have no idea if that was an extrapolation from other information about how many had been in there or what (as no other article mentioned a specific number)

But there was mention of 'seriously wounded' troops and another 200 or so who were to be part of a POW exchange but didn't say if they were wounded or not.

200 seems large enough that it's more than just a simple test to see how the russians treat POWs before the others surrender, and the articles don't make it sound like the others are planning surrender anyway, so I assume that there's *some* reason that those people chose to surrender.

It's possible that they're civilian males.  After all, after the busses last week it was reported that women, children, and the elderly had been evacuated, but no mention of men.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Maker_of_Roads: uttertosh: hardinparamedic: uttertosh: Sorry for being a sceptic here, but us farkers have had previous experience with the phrase "MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!", and it foreshadowed several years of entrenched warfare liberation.

I'm only feeling slightly better about this war because of Putin's recent flipflop about us and Finland joining NATO. I'm also glad that TFG isn't in power because we all know he'd have launched a pre-emptive nuke by now.

reality: he'd have cut off aid to Ukraine and be talking about leaving NATO to preserve hundreds of millions of dollars of assets and loans with Russian nationals and banks associated with Russia.

Actually, TFG actually spelled it out to Putin that any move on Ukraine, under his presidency, would result in Trump launching nukes. There's no coincidence that Putin waited till there was no chance that the election results could be overturned.

Username checks out.

Putin lives in a bubble of misinformation. He probably truly believes that Nazis were rampant in Ukraine, and trusted his experts to the point that he also probably had 100% faith in all the intel presented to him, leading him to be certain of being hailed as a liberator in a war where the courage being displayed by Ukrainian folk would be in his favour - ousting the Nazis!

Putin surrounded himself with who he did, so it's equally as f*cked up, as it's getting clearer every day that this war has been entirely justified by the fabrications of the handful of Putin's inner circle of military chiefs, and that Putin has been led/walked into this by them.

You can dismiss my comments with "Username checks out." all you want, but it doesn't mean to say that I'm wrong.


You're right. Me saying that your username reflects your comment does not mean that you are wrong.

You being wrong is what does that. I'm just pointing it out.

Putin installed the velveeta mussolini. He has as much to fear from him as he does of his morning porridge after the taster is done.

VM can say whatever the fark he wants back here, to the media, but he wasn't going to step out of line for anything, much less actually threaten putin with a harsh word.

To imply anything different, is to speak "utter tosh". And I think you know that.
 
karl2025
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

monkeyinapinata: Parthenogenetic: uttertosh: Sorry for being a sceptic here, but us farkers have had previous experience with the phrase "MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!", and it foreshadowed several years of entrenched warfare liberation.

"Fulfilled the combat mission" can be interpreted as "ended combat operations" rather than "achieved victory".

They did not repel the invaders, but put up a valiant defense and bogged down troops that could have been used elsewhere.

It's fairly clear in the article what happened there: the Ukrainian MOD told them to save themselves instead of continuing to resist.
Difficulty is that some of the Ukrainians in Mariupol are the Nazis (maybe? *shrug*) that the Russians claim they are fighting so not really sure how much better off they'll be surrendering vs. fighting to the bitter end.


My understanding is since the revolution the battalion has been largely made up of regular folk who were more interested in the combat reputation of the unit than the neo nazi ideology.

Though on the other hand they didn't seem to have a problem with the neo nazis who were there, so I don't know.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

uttertosh: hardinparamedic: uttertosh: Sorry for being a sceptic here, but us farkers have had previous experience with the phrase "MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!", and it foreshadowed several years of entrenched warfare liberation.

I'm only feeling slightly better about this war because of Putin's recent flipflop about us and Finland joining NATO. I'm also glad that TFG isn't in power because we all know he'd have launched a pre-emptive nuke by now.

reality: he'd have cut off aid to Ukraine and be talking about leaving NATO to preserve hundreds of millions of dollars of assets and loans with Russian nationals and banks associated with Russia.

Actually, TFG actually spelled it out to Putin that any move on Ukraine, under his presidency, would result in Trump launching nukes. There's no coincidence that Putin waited till there was no chance that the election results could be overturned.


Username checks out
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Can someone please prove the short and skinny version?

Did the troops in the city live?  Did they successfully drive the Russians back, and were not, in fact. doomed?
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

