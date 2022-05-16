 Skip to content
(Fark)   I'm beginning to think I will never grow anything ever again. Please come in and convince me otherwise in your weekly Fark gardening thread for Tuesday May 17, 2022   (fark.com) divider line
vegas_greaser [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Grow a cactus. I can grow those and I suck at gardening
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
So this is what greeted me this morning as I woke up:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I love snow, but... Yeah.  May.  MID-May.

I will never garden again.  EVAR.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
It's finally starting to dry out enough, maybe, to work the soil and plant stuff.

Big weekend plans ahead for me.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Yep. Weather was amazing in March, then April and May ruined everything.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I got a job doing cemetery grounds keeping last week...
I'm so sore and it feels so good
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

cretinbob: I got a job doing cemetery grounds keeping last week...
I'm so sore and it feels so good


I am glad the topic of discussion is gardening.

Otherwise that statement sounds... wrong


Anybody got tips on how to best deal with unwelcome vines?
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
we've had kinda perfect weather for gardens this week.  some really nice sunny days, and a cpl of rainy days so everything's had plenty to drink.

and no frost, so the jasmine's going for broke

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
We learned that the tulips at the house we bought in November are orange.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: We learned that the tulips at the house we bought in November are orange.

[Fark user image image 425x191]


they kick ass!
 
granolasteak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: We learned that the tulips at the house we bought in November are orange.

[Fark user image image 425x191]


Those are lovely!

I'm living vicariously.   My time will come, but it's not yet in the Interior.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I did a thing.

I dicked around and never actually made any tomato or pepper starts when I was supposed to a couple of months ago.

So today I put dirt in a million pots and put tomato and pepper seeds in them and put happy little cloches on top.

This is a grand experiment, given that we had frost last week.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
The perennial herbs are looking good.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I kicked some gardening arse this weekend and planted some poppy seeds. As mentioned in another thread, it'll be interesting to see if they actually grow. My lilac bush is in full bloom, no thanks to me.

The garden bed at the front of the house is overrun with ants. So I'm looking into ways to deal with that. We have pest control coming out this week.  Any other advice is appreciated.
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Went to a seedling sale on Saturday. Jr Geologist was very excited and into it - in addition to helping with the big gardens, the Jr Geologists each have a garden of their very own (3' x 3' planter box on an unused portion of our driveway).

So the 5-year-old got purple basil (it's PURPLE!), some cosmos, and a watermelon seedling. The 3-year-old decided she wanted a cucumber.

And I got some rosemary and thyme - the first I couldn't find in seed form, the second absolutely failed to germinate for me.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Wendigogo: I kicked some gardening arse this weekend and planted some poppy seeds. As mentioned in another thread, it'll be interesting to see if they actually grow. My lilac bush is in full bloom, no thanks to me.

The garden bed at the front of the house is overrun with ants. So I'm looking into ways to deal with that. We have pest control coming out this week.  Any other advice is appreciated.


I have California poppies sprouting in situ.  I have high hopes for them.

In other news, my autocarrot has gone absolutely mad.  I wrote hopes correctly, and it corrected to Hope's.  It ADDED two mistakes to a perfectly good word.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
It's going down to 2C tomorrow night but this coming long weekend all my tomatoes are coming out of the cold frame.
I tried some tomatillos this year and they already have flowers!
Gotta get my beans and pumpkins in too.
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Today is my birthday, subby. Please plant a lemon tree for me :)
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

rosekolodny: Wendigogo: I kicked some gardening arse this weekend and planted some poppy seeds. As mentioned in another thread, it'll be interesting to see if they actually grow. My lilac bush is in full bloom, no thanks to me.

The garden bed at the front of the house is overrun with ants. So I'm looking into ways to deal with that. We have pest control coming out this week.  Any other advice is appreciated.

I have California poppies sprouting in situ.  I have high hopes for them.

In other news, my autocarrot has gone absolutely mad.  I wrote hopes correctly, and it corrected to Hope's.  It ADDED two mistakes to a perfectly good word.


It's amazing how much autocorrupt gets wrong. It's just so counter-intuitive.

I wish you luck with the California poppies. They are so pretty!

As I may have mentioned, my back-up plan is sunflowers. My MiL gave me some seeds she got at a fundraiser, so I'll have zinnias, daisies, and marigolds too. Kind of getting in a gardening groove finally. It's nice.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I'm hoping to plant in a couple of weeks, its too early here .
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Peppers in our Earthboxes do extremely well every year. This year is no exception as jalepeno, habenero, ghost, tabasco and bell peppers all producing. The tabasco bush is at least 4 ft tall and must have over 100 pods in various stages of ripeness. One ghost plant is a holdover from last year and is yielding some really nice, large pods. Counted at least 15 pods on the jalepeno with several ready to harvest. In years past, we've had problems with whiteflies but this year amongst the pepper plants we've planted basil, mint, lemongrass and society garlic and haven't seen a one. Pics when I get a chance.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Wendigogo: rosekolodny: Wendigogo: I kicked some gardening arse this weekend and planted some poppy seeds. As mentioned in another thread, it'll be interesting to see if they actually grow. My lilac bush is in full bloom, no thanks to me.

The garden bed at the front of the house is overrun with ants. So I'm looking into ways to deal with that. We have pest control coming out this week.  Any other advice is appreciated.

I have California poppies sprouting in situ.  I have high hopes for them.

In other news, my autocarrot has gone absolutely mad.  I wrote hopes correctly, and it corrected to Hope's.  It ADDED two mistakes to a perfectly good word.

It's amazing how much autocorrupt gets wrong. It's just so counter-intuitive.

I wish you luck with the California poppies. They are so pretty!

As I may have mentioned, my back-up plan is sunflowers. My MiL gave me some seeds she got at a fundraiser, so I'll have zinnias, daisies, and marigolds too. Kind of getting in a gardening groove finally. It's nice.


I went through the seeds today and decided there were a lot of things I just don't need in the box.  I took all the sunflower, bachelor's button, marigold, and a couple other flower seeds, and tossed them around the yard.

They might grow. Hooray for them if they do. Either way they're not in my seed box taking up room anymore.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I am growing stuff in my parents' garden, and there is a plot at my apartment building, too. Lots of different peppers, tomatoes, corn, broccoli, and cabbage just to name a few at my parents' place. For the apartment I want to try something brave and bold but don't know what.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 720x532]


Are you growing potatoes 🥔?

/you get to eat them after the harvest
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

kdawg7736: I am growing stuff in my parents' garden, and there is a plot at my apartment building, too. Lots of different peppers, tomatoes, corn, broccoli, and cabbage just to name a few at my parents' place. For the apartment I want to try something brave and bold but don't know what.


flowers or food?
for the brave and bold endeavour, I mean.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If it's any consolation submitter, you're growing a legion of dust mites with your exfoliating skin. So you have that going for you. Which is nice.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did an emergency repotting of a purple passion plant someone gifted me two weeks ago when it was showing classic signs of nute burn (excess nitrogen; the leaf tips will tend to curl downward into a claw-like shape).  Got to it a bit late due to a vacation, but long story short, it turns out plant ermmm "manufacturers" can and will put time-release fertilizer directly in the pot, mixed in with the soil, and it can totally be way too much / start killing the plant.

One of the ways, I've found, to detect this (other than just avoiding it by growing from seed/clone yourself) is to get a digital ph meter and water The Baby until it starts draining the volume of the pot.  Then ph test it.  But then wait to see if the pH slowly and steadily starts creeping acidic over a few minutes.  You'll wonder whether your meter needs calibrating.  That's my first clue, other than symptoms, that the medium is adulterated with a slow-release fertilizer.

Only thing I could do at that point is unpot it gently, try to keep all the large roots intact, and just get rid of as much of its soil as possible.  Replaced it with a mix of perlite and vermiculite, flushed with distilled water, then added a normal dose of superthrive (an auxin hormone analog) and flushed one final time.  The superthrive step helps stimulate replacement root and foliage regrowth.

So far seems to have stopped the die off in its tracks, but I'm only 50-50 on full survival.

Tldr: beware of buying/being gifted a potted plant; if it starts dying it might not be your fault, and if you want a full growing experience, get bulbs / seeds instead.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The sunflower seeds I planted last Monday have started coming up! Just three so far. I do have another bunch in a protected area that I can transplant once they're bigger (hedging my bets against these getting dug up by cute rodent friends)

Fark user imageView Full Size

Grass! I didn't think this had survived the winter but I noticed tiny little green bits middle of last week. I guess it just needed the massive amount of rain we got last week?

Speaking of rain... how do ya'll keep track of watering and plant care notes? I am AWFUL at remembering when I did stuff so need to record it. (physical methods are better than digital for me as well)
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sunidesus: Speaking of rain... how do ya'll keep track of watering and plant care notes? I am AWFUL at remembering when I did stuff so need to record it. (physical methods are better than digital for me as well)


in a... pad of paper?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I dreamt of snow on my garden and yard last night. Woke up in a cold sweat.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I just moved my aloe plant outside last week so I'm getting a kick out of this thread.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AlgaeRancher: kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 720x532]

Are you growing potatoes 🥔?

/you get to eat them after the harvest


Lady J: kdawg7736: I am growing stuff in my parents' garden, and there is a plot at my apartment building, too. Lots of different peppers, tomatoes, corn, broccoli, and cabbage just to name a few at my parents' place. For the apartment I want to try something brave and bold but don't know what.

flowers or food?
for the brave and bold endeavour, I mean.


I would like to try potatoes. Maybe a more exotic pepper as well. So food, yes.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went camping for two nights and lost all my seedlings.  I thought, "Hey, I've been only watering them every other day.  They'll be fine." They were not fine.  I might be able to save some, but they're pretty gone.  None have started to perk back up yet.

It's not a big deal in the hgrand scheme, but I'm not okay.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

I mowed these guys over last fall, the first one on accident and the rest to complete is so I could replant something else. As it turns out, they don't die so easily, and are actually quite pretty.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I get the feeling my fellow Farkers are gardening in more challenging zones. I'm zone 6b in New England. We put our seedlings out about two weeks ago. This year the tomato house is housing Chadwick cherries, German Johnsons, and orange accordions. And for the first time I'm intercropping Jimmy Nardello peppers.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is a bed of jalapeños. We lost one plant to one of our neighborhood commando rabbits. I got the scope on my .177 crossman dialed in. But in the end they're so cute and I couldn't take the bloody shot. So I hired an army of marigolds. So far they are thwarting the bunnies.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Persian Star garlic
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sugar Rush Peach peppers. More marigold soldiers.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: But in the end they're so cute and I couldn't take the bloody shot.


: )
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: So this is what greeted me this morning as I woke up:

[Fark user image 425x566]

I love snow, but... Yeah.  May.  MID-May.

I will never garden again.  EVAR.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Endive Wombat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bro. I got so good at growing plants during lockdown that I purchased my 1st "expensive' plant last month!

My Queen Anthurium!

Fark user imageView Full Size


I also grow great weed

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mad cowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy, I've had my tomatoes and cucumbers planted for three weeks now. Last week it got very close to a hundred degrees around here. This week is way more livable. This is my second year in my digs and my first garden. My yard is big enough to do some serious planting. Funny thing is I'm becoming pretty sure that something big is buried there. Like a car, but my luck it would be an old septic tank. When I planted the cucumbers I dug into a clay pipe. The place also has a old looking well in the back yard.

I had dig rite come out last year, there isn't any active water or sewer supposed to be in the back. I'm almost curious enough to find out what is in my back yard. I'm guessing getting a metal detector would be first, over digging holes? The well is filled in with dirt and junk of course. A neighbor told me the people long before me used the well. I wonder if there is an underground stream in my back yard too. And yes I wonder about what else is out there.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I shoveled and raked out a half cubic yard of top soil yesterday to fill in a shallow spot created by a contractor last summer.   I used that green mat that has seeds imbedded in it and breaks down as a cover.  I'm not a fan of the crap with the plastic netting as it gets caught in the lawn mower.
So as I'm patching a second spot I turn around and see my three year old neighbor stomping through my freshly watered and seeded lawn farking up the mat and leaving big potholes. Our eyes met and he knew he farked up.
I shouldn't be on here huh?
No.
Ooooops.  I'm sorry.
I just shook my head and carried on.  Kid was too cute and little to yell at.
 
havocmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My stuff is coming in nice and steady. Armadillos / groundhogs / squirrels still like digging up my okra. Already drying some herbs.

Trying a cucamelon cause I've got extra space.

Looking at beehives for 2023.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been outside in my garden about 60% of every day this past 2 weeks. I've been gardening for about 6 years now. I've killed a LOT of plants lol but I've learned a lot about nitrogen, calcium and how it affects plant growth. I've also learned a lot about solar, raspberry pi and all it's sensors and cool stuff. Even caught some cosmic rays in my data. I've fried 3 raspberry pis to the Garden God (Demeter?)

Fark user imageView Full Size

The goldfish and koi make lots of ammonia and nitrogen. I have a pump and water feature to control the algea. The cats like to play with the fish. The fish jump out to catch bugs! I love sitting and playing the guitar on the deck next to the fishies. A fox or something ate all my big koi RIP :( Imma git that fox one day. See that green hose, bottom left? Using the capillary effect, suction, and gravity, water is sucked out and down into my greenhouse where there is a float valve to store the water and stop the flow when full. On some nights the moon itself pulls water up and out! It's amazing to know that.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The solar powered greenhouse has a 4x100w 12v panels, a pair wired in series and each pair wired parallel to achieve 24v. I think that's a 2kw inverter. The raspberry pi collects data on humidity, temperature, water level, and time lapse movies of the plants moving!! Cucumbers move all day long looking for something to grab. It's freaky. Learned temp and humidity have an inverse relationship and when temperature rises and humidity drops and they cross each other, that's the dew point. I would be able to predict the weather by looking at the temp/humd patterns. Data is amazing! A mechanical electric timer controls the water pump to feed the plants. I'm rejiggering the right side. I might plant asparagus. The left side is all nightshades, tomatoes, potatoes, and some garlic and onions too. I have to watch the tomatoes EVERYDAY for hornworms. If I forget even 1 day, they will all be eaten up. I don't use pesticides.

Fark user imageView Full Size

I turned my front porch into a small salad using some compost I've been making. I have NEVER had strawberries grow like this. It's amazing and inspiring. I want to keep making dirt! It really is true, the dirt needs to be alive and full of life. Life comes from life.

There's the strawberries out front, then cucumbers and sugar peas, lettuce, cantaloupes, chamomile, green peppers, Tabasco peppers.

I plan on digging a well and getting a wind turbine. I have a 3kwh solar system on the main house, and I just got a EcoFlow Delta Pro 3.6kwh battery for the house backup and for a remote charging unit for the Tesla. I want to store the water from the well in a tower so I can release some to generate electricity as a last resort. The wind will generate a little energy when it rains, the solar when the sun is out. I'm not trying to be an island. My plan is to lower my expenses and learn enough about the world to not NEED anything. No man is an island. We need each other.

I really enjoy gardening and trying to be one with nature. I like having creating the dirt via compost from my waste, the fish fertilizing the water, planting my seed in the fertile land, using the power of the sun and moon and move to lift the water and make electricity for my loved one's happy consumption. Happy Gardening to you!
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: Sunidesus: Speaking of rain... how do ya'll keep track of watering and plant care notes? I am AWFUL at remembering when I did stuff so need to record it. (physical methods are better than digital for me as well)

in a... pad of paper?

[Fark user image 425x566]


I guess I'm wondering stuff like: a page for each plant? a calendar of some sort? a day planner kind of thing? 3-ring binder so pages can move around?
There are a TON of different methods people use so I'm curious what people here do. Google turns up so. many. options.

I do realize I'm over-thinking things, but I accepted a while ago that that is my nature and it isn't worth fighting it.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Decided to grow for the first time since I was 18. Which was, if my math works out, a literal lifetime ago on the farm.

I successfully killed 6 of my 18 tomatoe seedlings I planted 4 weeks ago by leaving them out in direct sunlight and forgetting to water them for a day.

I decided to go low tech just to start off. No grow lights or anything. Just take them inside during crap weather.

My sunflowers enjoyed it, which considering where they are from, is a bit of a derp moment on my part for killing my tomatoes. I'll have to transplant my sunflowers soon, so thier roots don't clump together. 2 weeks after sprouting, they are 3 inches tall already. My tomatoes are at the angry inch, they sprouted at tue same time.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm beginning to think I will never grow anything ever again. Please come in and convince me otherwise

Get yourself an AeroGarden, a hydroponic system that's pretty simple.  (Scotts MiracleGro owns the company.)
This advice is best in October, at the end of the outdoor growing season, but we use ours year-around for bok choy, lettuces and herbs -- some of which do poorly in summer heat.

You'll likely find yourself cycling the garden every 60-90 days, at least we do with the 9-slot garden.  We'll grow bok choy and lettuce over the summer but inside where they won't bolt quickly.

The real joy with the hydroponic gardens is during the short winter days when they're a bright spot of light and green.
 
