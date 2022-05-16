 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Can't sleep, dolls will eat me   (zillow.com) divider line
    More: Creepy, Rooms, Wonderful opportunity, stunning colonial style home, living room, Major updates, Garage, walking distance, main level  
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's with all the Holly Hobby horseshit?
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the number if murders that occurred in that house might be low, but is likely not zero.
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet jeebus, it's like the Laura Ashley outlet store exploded.
 
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I despise Marie Kondo, but I would be willing to turn her loose on that place.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And there's a creepy doll
That always follows you
It's got a pretty mouth
To swallow you whole...

Creepy Doll - Jonathan Coulton
Youtube sgfklKnOg4w
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There's a house somewhere under all that, right?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That house probably smells like potpourri and dead bodies...
 
thornhill
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh that's a murder house. Kid drowned in the bath tub.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If you have to be located near a Hellmouth, Lakewood isn't too bad of a place to be. Less lake effect snow anyway and close to Great Lakes Brewing.

Downside: the dolls are definitely possessed.
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Portrait of the previous owner, I assume
 
Shryke
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'd make a biting, witty remark, but all this masturbating has made me quite drowsy.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
scontent.fyzd1-3.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size

scontent.fyzd1-2.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size

scontent.fyzd1-3.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size

scontent.fyzd1-2.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size


scontent.fyzd1-3.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This house is too happy.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A biatchintzy
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Have fun dusting, yeesh.
 
cheesewheel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's probably a lovely house, but it's difficult to see the actual rooms/structure with all that crap in the way.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm guessing only women live in this house, and not young women either.
 
