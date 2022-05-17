 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Testing Testing, is this thing on? Oh it's on with eight more free COVID-19 at home kits in the U.S   (covid.gov) divider line
24
    More: PSA, Immune system, United States, home tests, Need help, health insurance, type of COVID, Official websites, home test result  
•       •       •

667 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 May 2022 at 12:02 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thank you subby.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks subby, I've gone through a few kits just in the past week due to outbreaks, needed to stock up some more!
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate you all.

/USPS worker so it's nothing personal.  I'm just tired of seeing truckloads of these things.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, instead of some accredited institution collecting and submitting your data, you're free to skip the test or claim a negative.  Or take it and claim a negative.

It's for people who want to help, not for people who don't want to help.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just signed up for mine.  Sorry doomjesse, nothing personal.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  

recondite cetacean: Meanwhile, instead of some accredited institution collecting and submitting your data, you're free to skip the test or claim a negative.  Or take it and claim a negative.

It's for people who want to help, not for people who don't want to help.


Wat?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doomjesse: I hate you all.

/USPS worker so it's nothing personal.  I'm just tired of seeing truckloads of these things.


I'm sorry I only empty my mailbox once a month.
/you do really good work stuffing it all in there!
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doomjesse: I hate you all.

/USPS worker so it's nothing personal.  I'm just tired of seeing truckloads of these things.


Hates us all, check.
USPS employee, check.
Username contains the word "doom", check.

You're stroking a gun right now, aren't you? ;)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doomjesse: I hate you all.

/USPS worker so it's nothing personal.  I'm just tired of seeing truckloads of these things.



Now it's double the fun!
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doomjesse: I hate you all.

/USPS worker so it's nothing personal.  I'm just tired of seeing truckloads of these things.


Wait. DeJoy didn't sell all the trucks for scrap?

/already have the two previous free kits sitting unused this far so not inclined to get more
 
razyjean
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, subby!

I've only had to use one out of the first batch, but they're super useful to have around. I have 2 kids in elementary school, and the nurse wants test results if a student is out with a fever. Prior to getting the kits, I had to take both of my girls to the drive-thru test thing at the local rural health clinic, which wasn't exactly "local" for me.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

recondite cetacean: Meanwhile, instead of some accredited institution collecting and submitting your data, you're free to skip the test or claim a negative.  Or take it and claim a negative.

It's for people who want to help, not for people who don't want to help.


I've never seen a place that requires a test to enter that will accept an at-home test and not the PCR one done in a lab, so there's literally no reason to claim a negative result if you test positive, and therefore no reason to use one of these kits unless you actually want a correct answer, and intend to act accordingly. So yeah, these are only helping.

That said, the PCR ones are more accurate, so if you have reasonable access to a drive-through testing site, I'd recommend that over the home kit (though it may be good to get one batch of the at-home kits, since there's danger of the fund that runs the drive-through sites running out as Republicans are trying to stop their funding from being renewed, at which point they're all you have).
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FWIW, Washington State will also mail out a bunch of free home test kits to you every month if you request them:
https://sayyescovidhometest.org/
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So its going to be another lo-fi summer at home? Damn.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doomjesse: I hate you all.

/USPS worker so it's nothing personal.  I'm just tired of seeing truckloads of these things.


It's literally your job. To deliver stuff. It doesn't matter what it is. It's your job.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: doomjesse: I hate you all.

/USPS worker so it's nothing personal.  I'm just tired of seeing truckloads of these things.

It's literally your job. To deliver stuff. It doesn't matter what it is. It's your job.


Yes, yes it is.

because the mail never stops...
Youtube LL6ubXD9ZjY
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

trerro: recondite cetacean: Meanwhile, instead of some accredited institution collecting and submitting your data, you're free to skip the test or claim a negative.  Or take it and claim a negative.

It's for people who want to help, not for people who don't want to help.

I've never seen a place that requires a test to enter that will accept an at-home test and not the PCR one done in a lab, so there's literally no reason to claim a negative result if you test positive, and therefore no reason to use one of these kits unless you actually want a correct answer, and intend to act accordingly. So yeah, these are only helping.

That said, the PCR ones are more accurate, so if you have reasonable access to a drive-through testing site, I'd recommend that over the home kit (though it may be good to get one batch of the at-home kits, since there's danger of the fund that runs the drive-through sites running out as Republicans are trying to stop their funding from being renewed, at which point they're all you have).


If you test positive on an at-home antigen you go get a rapid NAAT or PCR. This is not new information, so I'm not sure what you're biatching about
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

doomjesse: Peter von Nostrand: doomjesse: I hate you all.

/USPS worker so it's nothing personal.  I'm just tired of seeing truckloads of these things.

It's literally your job. To deliver stuff. It doesn't matter what it is. It's your job.

Yes, yes it is.

[YouTube video: because the mail never stops...]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Gee thanks. That oughta fix things. I feel better already.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I haven't needed the 4 I already got and they're due to expire in July. Anyone know if there are entities who'd want them as donations, or is the market saturated with the free stuff?
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

powhound: doomjesse: I hate you all.

/USPS worker so it's nothing personal.  I'm just tired of seeing truckloads of these things.

Wait. DeJoy didn't sell all the trucks for scrap?

/already have the two previous free kits sitting unused this far so not inclined to get more


Not for lack of effort, I'm sure.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I paid how much in taxes to get 8 more Covid tests?
 
alice_600 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: I paid how much in taxes to get 8 more Covid tests?


I pay  enough now take your test!
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

doomjesse: I hate you all.

/USPS worker so it's nothing personal.  I'm just tired of seeing truckloads of these things.


Sorry person. I'm grateful for postal folks. Don't get the hostility. On balance, what you folks do, works. fark me though, I owe you a few of y'all a beer for the multiple giant farking first day preordered Harry Potter books I had sent to relatives homes and the USPS delivered. I felt for y'all those days.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.