(Yahoo)   If the US had the same COVID death rate as Australia, 900,000 fewer lives would have been lost. It's as if they're trying hard NOT to kill each other   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now do the same math for guns. It's even more sad.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Masks work?  Vaccines work? Lockdowns work?  Pfft.  My brother's wife's cousin's best friend died at 31 Flavors after she saw someone who was vaccinated so I don't think the science is settled.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Australia has a population density rivalling Montana.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When everything else is they've got to stick together.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Australia has a population density rivalling Montana.


The population is not evenly distributed across the country.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Australia has a population density rivalling Montana.


Montana has one of the highest Covid rates in the country.

The density of the population isn't as important as the density of people's heads.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a particular individual: foo monkey: Australia has a population density rivalling Montana.

Montana has one of the highest Covid rates in the country.

The density of the population isn't as important as the density of people's heads.


Australians have a better developed sense of self preservation.

/for some reason
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: foo monkey: Australia has a population density rivalling Montana.

The population is not evenly distributed across the country.


Neither is Montana's.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We never had a lockdown. Left, Right, vaxxed, unvaxxed, enough little impatient American assholes decided that they couldn't be inconvenienced for a few weeks. How was the trip to Six Flags? Did you enjoy the cruise? Gotta have Thanksgiving don't ya know. Can't miss a holiday.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
'Murica
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I think it's because all the snakes, scorpions, sharks, spiders, drop bears, vegemite etc etc probably kill off most the virus before it has a chance to take hold of the prisone.., er, citizenry.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's nice, subby.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
One early initiative was to set up a National Cabinet, including all state and federal leaders and health ministers, regardless of the political parties involved.

They would try, and mostly succeeded, in setting out policies and programs that would be rolled out in all jurisdictions.

Not perfect, but better than everyone trying to do their own thing, because Freedoms...
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

foo monkey: revrendjim: foo monkey: Australia has a population density rivalling Montana.

The population is not evenly distributed across the country.

Neither is Montana's.


Australia has cities far denser than anything in Montana.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

enry: Masks work?  Vaccines work? Lockdowns work?  Pfft.  My brother's wife's cousin's best friend died at 31 Flavors after she saw someone who was vaccinated so I don't think the science is settled.


That's b/c she ordered off menu, the secret 32nd flavor.

/the flavor is death
 
MacWizard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I have a few friends that live in Australia, and they were not at all happy at the lengths their country went to in order to keep the spread of COVID under control. But at least they're all still alive.
 
raygundan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Australia has a population density rivalling Montana.


Let's compare with Montana then- which has 12 times the death rate that Australia has.
 
Valter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's not a competition. Get vaccinated.
 
scalpod
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's somewhat surprising, given that literally everything in Australia is trying to kill you, or so I've heard, every day, on Fark, for decades.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

raygundan: foo monkey: Australia has a population density rivalling Montana.

Let's compare with Montana then- which has 12 times the death rate that Australia has.


This show made it seem like Montana had a murder rate somewhere in the Cabot Cove zone.

i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MacWizard: I have a few friends that live in Australia, and they were not at all happy at the lengths their country went to in order to keep the spread of COVID under control. But at least they're all still alive.


And that is the key to a public health emergency response.

Be inconvenienced now, live to tell stories about it later.

/unfortunately our leadership undermined the experts instead of supporting them and over a 900,000 people have died for it. With millions more taking long term health problems from a preventable illness.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: a particular individual: foo monkey: Australia has a population density rivalling Montana.

Montana has one of the highest Covid rates in the country.

The density of the population isn't as important as the density of people's heads.

Australians have a better developed sense of self preservation.

/for some reason


Because white Europeans weren't supposed to be living there?
 
alex10294
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wonder what the death rate difference was among non-obese, non-diabetic people. Like apples-to-apples. Was the case rate that much different, or just the death rate?
Australia ~ 25k cases /100,000
US ~ 24k cases/100,000

https://covid19.who.int/region/wpro/country/au
 
thisispete
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Australia has a population density rivalling Montana.


And Japan so far has had 233 deaths per million. Less than a tenth of the death rate the US suffered and ten times the population density.

The past is the past and there's no way of bringing back the lives lost. You're always going to find one country is an island nation, another has low population density, yet another has high trust in its government and so on.

The fact is the United States is the richest country in the history of the planet with resources that are almost limitless in comparison with the rest of the planet. The finest medical minds, the best research facilities and it completely and utterly failed to protect its citizenry.

There are going to be more pandemics in the future. And the worst thing for Americans is to think that this experience was the nation's best effort. That there are no lessons that can be drawn from other countries. Because down that path is yet more needless death and grief.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Australia has a population density rivalling Montana.


I was under the impression that the vast majority of their population is clustered in a few major cities around the coasts, with the outback about as populated as Wyoming. Australia has about 26M people.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MacWizard: I have a few friends that live in Australia, and they were not at all happy at the lengths their country went to in order to keep the spread of COVID under control. But at least they're all still alive.


Pretty dumb thing to be unhappy about, then.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: One early initiative was to set up a National Cabinet, including all state and federal leaders and health ministers, regardless of the political parties involved.

They would try, and mostly succeeded, in setting out policies and programs that would be rolled out in all jurisdictions.

Not perfect, but better than everyone trying to do their own thing, because Freedoms...


Didn't Trumpys administration trash a 118 page pandemic plan just because it came from the Obama administration?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

austerity101: AlgaeRancher: a particular individual: foo monkey: Australia has a population density rivalling Montana.

Montana has one of the highest Covid rates in the country.

The density of the population isn't as important as the density of people's heads.

Australians have a better developed sense of self preservation.

/for some reason

Because white Europeans weren't supposed to be living there?


If they didn't want to get sent to Australia they shouldn't have committed crimes against the crown
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

a particular individual: foo monkey: Australia has a population density rivalling Montana.

Montana has one of the highest Covid rates in the country.

The density of the population isn't as important as the density of people's heads.


And we're done here.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We had Trump with his light bulb and bleach ..
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Has anyone mentioned Montana? No? I'm the first one, then? Sweet.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Valter: It's not a competition. Get vaccinated.


It most certainly is a competition.

Whichever country controls Covid the best will have the economy that recovers the quickest.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thisispete: The fact is the United States is the richest country in the history of the planet with resources that are almost limitless in comparison with the rest of the planet. The finest medical minds, the best research facilities and it completely and utterly failed to protect its citizenry.


Oh, it did just fine. The problem is that the citizenry are a bunch of dumbasses who wanted to drink bleach, eat horse paste, pretend that filters just all of a sudden quite working, believed that vaccines are deadly, and thought they had some kind of god-given right to go breathe on each other at Applebees, because ain't no egghead scientist going to tell them what to do, they have their FREEDUMBS.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Not as many people down under are
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Australia has a population density rivalling Montana.


Look at the big brain not falling for subby's bullshiat.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: foo monkey: Australia has a population density rivalling Montana.

I was under the impression that the vast majority of their population is clustered in a few major cities around the coasts, with the outback about as populated as Wyoming. Australia has about 26M people.


Aussie here.  Spot on.  No one actually lives in the Real Australia (tm).

Except my aged auntie in Broken Hill.
 
threedingers
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Australia has a population density rivalling Montana.


The US is 82% urban, Australia 86%

https://worldpopulationreview.com/country-rankings/most-urbanized-countries
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Australia has a population density rivalling Montana.


Australia's secret is the population density of Americans living there.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
IIRC, some guys in Australia were arrested for trying to smuggle KFC into another town.  Yeesh.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MacWizard: I have a few friends that live in Australia, and they were not at all happy at the lengths their country went to in order to keep the spread of COVID under control. But at least they're all still alive.


I have a friend in NZ. He grumbled a lot. But just general grumbling. He appreciated the whole...not getting sick thing.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

threedingers: foo monkey: Australia has a population density rivalling Montana.

The US is 82% urban, Australia 86%

https://worldpopulationreview.com/country-rankings/most-urbanized-countries


This is why we let those rural states run everything and pretend it's balanced.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dave2042: Al Tsheimers: foo monkey: Australia has a population density rivalling Montana.

I was under the impression that the vast majority of their population is clustered in a few major cities around the coasts, with the outback about as populated as Wyoming. Australia has about 26M people.

Aussie here.  Spot on.  No one actually lives in the Real Australia (tm).

Except my aged auntie in Broken Hill.


Hell of a lot of pubs in Broken Hill, that's for sure, I've never seen anything like it.  (Haven't been there for 20 years or so but I a assume nothing's changed.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Not as many people down under are


ʎɐs noʎ llǝɥ ɐp
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
MAGA for the win.

"It's their new hoax." -TFG
 
jclaggett
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

a particular individual: foo monkey: Australia has a population density rivalling Montana.

Montana has one of the highest Covid rates in the country.

The density of the population isn't as important as the density of people's heads.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
*Adds Australia to list of possible bail countries*
 
