(Twitter)   Your Nosewise wants steak
408 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 May 2022 at 7:05 PM



‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What's wrong with Norman?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He was a blogger before it was cool!
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

demaL-demaL-yeH: What's wrong with Norman?


Nothing, mother.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/second time I've used that today
 
Valter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Only 1126? Was he lazy or something?
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

demaL-demaL-yeH: What's wrong with Norman?


Calling the Norwegians "dogs" in the 15th Century in England?

...About the same as naming your mule, "Packy", now.

/UK Farkers are shoving their tongues into their cheeks hard enough to puncture through.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I heard the 1st Duke of York wrote 1127.  He was no Dick, Samantha.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jedekai: demaL-demaL-yeH: What's wrong with Norman?

Calling the Norwegians "dogs" in the 15th Century in England?

...About the same as naming your mule, "Packy", now.

/UK Farkers are shoving their tongues into their cheeks hard enough to puncture through.


Counterpoint:  Master Bates is not an ethnic slur.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sir Barksalot, Lord of the heinous excrements, strangely absent
 
Christian Liberal
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So I guess this twitter account is going to be a regular source of headlines now?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In "The Sot-Weed Factor," John Barth listed a whole chapter IIRC of words for sluts, such as "mattress-back," "frisker," "bawd," and so forth.
 
FloriduhGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Surprisingly, Crawtchzniffar is absent from the list
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I think that the name "Gaylarde" works well for a certain kind of dog.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/And, I'm honestly kind of okay with he name "Garlik" for a dog.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh! It's not even Wednesday. This is Freddy
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SeedFreak
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not a very big dog if he's twice the height of wild strawberries. 

Still like Smidgeon for big dogs. We had a cat named Melon Head.
 
Lunkquill [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Sir Barksalot, Lord of the heinous excrements, strangely absent


That would be "Filthe" in the list.
 
SeedFreak
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Oh! It's not even Wednesday. This is Freddy
[Fark user image 425x566]


Gawd, what a cutie, should be on a dogfood bag.
 
drayno76
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Eddie doesn't have shiat on Xenophon

Bird Mania, Strongboys, and Tunnel Bears
Youtube BDh2zGgVZzM
 
