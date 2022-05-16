 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Agreement between FDA and company behind shut down manufacturing plant means the baby formula crisis may soon be weaning   (cnn.com) divider line
44
    More: News, Breastfeeding, Contract, Infant, Breast milk, Infant formula, Baby bottle, Genetics, Baby food  
•       •       •

719 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 May 2022 at 9:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How is babby formula formed?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So did the government pay to fix the process equipment or did they make the company get the money back from the stock buybacks to pay for repairs?
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
why are Americans so stoopid? Most women can NURSE, ffs, and don't need crappy formula
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Thank goodness. My nipples are sore from feeding all the neighbour kids.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Weaners!
 
Iczer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'd imagine it won't do anything to soothe the GQP's constant bawling over the situation though. They know it's all daddy's fault and they're mad enough to shiat their diapers...
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: why are Americans so stoopid? Most women can NURSE, ffs, and don't need crappy formula


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: How is babby formula formed?


They need to do way instain mother.

all your base

All Your Base Are Belong To Us
Youtube qItugh-fFgg


(YES I AM THAT OLD)
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: How is babby formula formed?


Well, when a Daddy loves a Mommy very much, he puts his wee-wee in her hoo-ha.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why do I suspect this "shortage" was used as leverage for the FDA not to drop the fine hammer.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No. They should be arresting these people. Not giving them a bailout.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I should manufacture and sell bootleg baby formula.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hey there's nothing wrong with a monopoly, though, that guy with the top hat and big bag of money is adorable, not our worst enemy
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Does this make Abbot too boob to fail?
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My kid was on this formula around that time, I don't remember there being any problems, thank God.

This stuff is really bad news https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/medicine-and-dentistry/cronobacter-sakazakii
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This would be solved by less government oversight.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It doesn't matter, it's two-four months before any of this gets on the shelves, at best.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I assume boob milk is considered organic
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: why are Americans so stoopid? Most women can NURSE, ffs, and don't need crappy formula


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
buy mare's milk, it's the closest to human out there
 
daffy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: why are Americans so stoopid? Most women can NURSE, ffs, and don't need crappy formula


While It is best for the mother to breastfeed, it is not always possible. My daughter in law couldn't produce enough milk. I had to stop at 3 months with my first son, because I had to have surgery. He would not take any of the ones on the shelf. By trial and error I came up with powdered milk with a tiny bit of honey and vitamins. I also ground my own baby food. Both my boys grew up healthy and happy.
 
mrparks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Thank goodness. My nipples are sore from feeding all the neighbour kids.


You're a true blue friend.
 
baorao
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: Why do I suspect this "shortage" was used as leverage for the FDA not to drop the fine hammer.


Maybe this sudden "agreement" is to avoid the defense production act.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh heaven forbid the company go tits up....
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FDA: "Maybe don't cut costs and make sure the stuff you make is healthy."

Company: "Lol, okay."

FDA: "Okay."

Company: "Okay."
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It looks like there was an abundance of caution.

FTFA: "In the end, however, testing by the FDA and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the genetic sequences of the Cronobacter samples from inside the plant did not match any of the bacteria isolated from the sick children or the formula inside their homes, so there was no link found to the Sturgis facility.

Genetic samples from sick babies also did not match each other, suggesting that there was no link between their cases, Abbott said in its news release. Cronobacter bacteria is commonly found in the environment.Additionally, Abbott said, no baby formula distributed to consumers tested positive for Cronobacter or Salmonella."Well, yeah, that's what Abbott said.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Aren't they pretty much the only manufacturer of baby formula? Ain't monopoly/consolidation grand?
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Finally, the secret formula for babies will be released to the world, so people can make babies without the help of private companies and government!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: It looks like there was an abundance of caution.

FTFA: "In the end, however, testing by the FDA and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the genetic sequences of the Cronobacter samples from inside the plant did not match any of the bacteria isolated from the sick children or the formula inside their homes, so there was no link found to the Sturgis facility.

Genetic samples from sick babies also did not match each other, suggesting that there was no link between their cases, Abbott said in its news release. Cronobacter bacteria is commonly found in the environment.Additionally, Abbott said, no baby formula distributed to consumers tested positive for Cronobacter or Salmonella."Well, yeah, that's what Abbott said.


Yep. Halt first, confirm results, restart. Makes sense.

Which is why the rush of articles about how, really, this was a failure of global trade is bizarre.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: It looks like there was an abundance of caution.

FTFA: "In the end, however, testing by the FDA and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the genetic sequences of the Cronobacter samples from inside the plant did not match any of the bacteria isolated from the sick children or the formula inside their homes, so there was no link found to the Sturgis facility.

Genetic samples from sick babies also did not match each other, suggesting that there was no link between their cases, Abbott said in its news release. Cronobacter bacteria is commonly found in the environment.Additionally, Abbott said, no baby formula distributed to consumers tested positive for Cronobacter or Salmonella."Well, yeah, that's what Abbott said.


Just goes to show you that even at Joe's Crab Shack where Joe only washes his hands once a week, where they take the fish leftover after sitting out in the sun all day at the market, where every inch of the kitchen is covered in grease, where the dishwasher has been broken for a month, where the soap ran out a week before that... the outbreak of food poisoning can still be from a bad batch of bread rolls they bought from the bakery next door.

It's not exactly some leap of logic to blame Joe and it's still probably not great to eat there if you can avoid it and value your health.

/Not that a lot of moms can
//Joe's is still probably cleaner than that factory from some of the FDA violations leading up this
///Do you have any idea how much the FDA will let you get away with??? To get caught multiple times???
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: why are Americans so stoopid? Most women can NURSE, ffs, and don't need crappy formula


Stop living in the past, not all NURSES are women. 

Idiot
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You said weaning.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Does it strike anyone else as incredibly stupid that one plant is responsible for making so much of one product that it can actually cause a nationwide shortage like this?

How farking dumb.
 
Shelbyraed
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

IlGreven: No. They should be arresting these people. Not giving them a bailout.


Working under an FDA consent decree is not happy fun times for the company.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hahahahaha ... US has a shortage in baby formula, so they force a substandard supplier to reopen its doors.

Love it. It's a more American story than hot dogs and hand grenades.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Does it strike anyone else as incredibly stupid that one plant is responsible for making so much of one product that it can actually cause a nationwide shortage like this?

How farking dumb.


Yeah? What's stopping you from opening up another factory?

Buildings, equipment, labor don't come cheap. If it was so easy to make money, everyone would be doing it.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: buy mare's milk, it's the closest to human out there


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Does it strike anyone else as incredibly stupid that one plant is responsible for making so much of one product that it can actually cause a nationwide shortage like this?

How farking dumb.

Yeah? What's stopping you from opening up another factory?

Buildings, equipment, labor don't come cheap. If it was so easy to make money, everyone would be doing it.


Seems like America is the only country having this problem right now. I wonder why that is.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 1 minute ago  

KodosZardoz: [Fark user image 400x247]


....I hate that guy.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Flushing It All Away: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Does it strike anyone else as incredibly stupid that one plant is responsible for making so much of one product that it can actually cause a nationwide shortage like this?

How farking dumb.

Yeah? What's stopping you from opening up another factory?

Buildings, equipment, labor don't come cheap. If it was so easy to make money, everyone would be doing it.

Seems like America is the only country having this problem right now. I wonder why that is.


Because our executive team believes in the power of import tariffs that TFG started and are now continuing.

"Last year Abbott accounted for 42% of the U.S. formula market, about 95% of which is produced domestically. There are only four major manufacturers of formula in the U.S. today: Mead Johnson, Abbott, Nestle, and Perrigo. One reason the market is so concentrated is tariffs up to 17.5% on imports, which protect domestic producers from foreign competition. Non-trade barriers such as FDA labeling and ingredient requirements also limit imports even during shortages."

The US is unique in their quixotic need to tax consumers for buying worldwide produced products of need.

TFG rolled out thousands of new tariffs and the Democrats took them all, reviewed them, and said, damn, that's a great idea. We'll keep them all!
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

sinner4ever: So did the government pay to fix the process equipment or did they make the company get the money back from the stock buybacks to pay for repairs?


You could read the article.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.