NY promises to end $27 beers at NY airports. So I guess get ready for $30 beers
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My first thought was: "Biergarten?"

Nice to see them cracking down on that shiat. It was probably 5-6 years ago I sat down in JFK waiting for my wife's plane to land and ordered a gin and tonic. The bartender asked if I wanted rail, so I asked what it was.

"Hendrick's"

"...yes, that's just fine."

*pour*

"$24, please."
 
Lambskincoat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's worse than strip bar prices with way less better scenery.
 
fragMasterFlash
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So they will reduce the size of the cup by half and the price by a third?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Nobody should have to fork over such an exorbitant amount for a beer."

I was going to post a snarky comment about how you don't have to pay that for a beer, just don't buy one. But then it occured to me that some people are travelling with small children, so it isn't optional.
 
Heamer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Maybe...don't drink at the airport?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Admiral's Club is cheaper
 
max_pooper
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
While prices are high due to the captive market, prices at airports are high because it's not like running a regular bar. All workers and supplies need to pass through regular airport security. That takes time. Not only do deliveries have to pass through security, they cant just be dropped off in the alley. Workers have to go to wherever the fark the loading dock is and wheel all them way through the terminal.

$27 for a pint is pretty steep but probably needs to be more than 10% over normal prices. Also rental space in airport terminals is expensive. Those high rents paid by the gouging vendors subsidizes the cost of running the airport. If the vendors have their prices capped, the airport will need to lower rents because the vendors won't be able to afford it. That lost revenue will need to made up with higher fees somewhere else. People who drink a lot at airports are subsidize teetotalers' airfare.
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And I thought $7 beers in the Miami airport 14 years ago was exorbitant (and the number of people trying to pay with a $100 bill was amazing)
 
Farkn Yaj Yenrac
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Heamer: Maybe...don't drink at the airport?


Mikey1969
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

max_pooper: While prices are high due to the captive market, prices at airports are high because it's not like running a regular bar. All workers and supplies need to pass through regular airport security. That takes time. Not only do deliveries have to pass through security, they cant just be dropped off in the alley. Workers have to go to wherever the fark the loading dock is and wheel all them way through the terminal.

$27 for a pint is pretty steep but probably needs to be more than 10% over normal prices. Also rental space in airport terminals is expensive. Those high rents paid by the gouging vendors subsidizes the cost of running the airport. If the vendors have their prices capped, the airport will need to lower rents because the vendors won't be able to afford it. That lost revenue will need to made up with higher fees somewhere else. People who drink a lot at airports are subsidize teetotalers' airfare.


Everything at the airport costs more because these people have to pay more to conduct business INSIDE of the airport. TFA is trying to lay the blame on the vendors, ignoring the bullshiat fees these people have to pay in the first place. I mean, there are the other things you mention, too, but the city acting like they're the angels in this? Yeah, whatever.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Heamer: Maybe...don't drink at the airport?


I'll admit I drink at the airport - I'll chug a beer or two before a midrange flight (3-6 hours) as it usually helps me pass out for the first half.  Shorter flights it isn't worth it and longer flights I'm up and down every half hour.

But I'll agree there needs to be a harder cutoff.  I've come across too many videos lately of people who can't hold their booze and going off on the flight crew or other passengers.
 
Walker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
ShowStop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
REPEAT tag had too many overpriced beers on their lunchbreak?

https://www.fark.com/comments/12340332/Airport-beer-prices-take-off
 
BizarreMan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

interstellar_tedium: And I thought $7 beers in the Miami airport 14 years ago was exorbitant (and the number of people trying to pay with a $100 bill was amazing)


How about $7 glasses of iced tea with no free refills.  Saw that in Salt Lake a few years back.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: My first thought was: "Biergarten?"

Nice to see them cracking down on that shiat. It was probably 5-6 years ago I sat down in JFK waiting for my wife's plane to land and ordered a gin and tonic. The bartender asked if I wanted rail, so I asked what it was.

"Hendrick's"

"...yes, that's just fine."

*pour*

"$24, please."


I am not suprised by the cost, but Hendrick's was rail?  I think they were just bullshiatting you or you were in Dubai.

\why would someone just go on the internet and lie?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
?
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Russ1642: But then it occured to me that some people are travelling with small children, so it isn't optional.


So if you count sharing the plane with other passenger's children, then everyone?
 
