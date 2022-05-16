 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   Florida man, with temporary tags from Texas pumping gas into the bed of a pickup truck leads to arrest   (cbs12.com) divider line
22
    More: Florida, Truck, pickup truck driver, Pickup truck, temporary tag, gas, Ford F-Series, tank, Isuzu  
•       •       •

1546 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 May 2022 at 4:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More than half of that article is a verbatim reproduction of the police report filed on this incident. Dropped into the normal text so that at a glance it all appears to be the reporter's work.

Hope you're looking for a job in the near future, Lenny. You don't deserve the one you have now. Even if it writing crappy copy for a crappy local news site.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida law says license plates must be attached to their assigned vehicle

Isn't that a anywhere law?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article states that there was a gas-tank in the bed of the vehicle, so it's not like he just had a bathtub full of gasoline.

Subby was misleading.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: More than half of that article is a verbatim reproduction of the police report filed on this incident. Dropped into the normal text so that at a glance it all appears to be the reporter's work.

Hope you're looking for a job in the near future, Lenny. You don't deserve the one you have now. Even if it writing crappy copy for a crappy local news site.


It's what we were all taught in school, right?  An introductory paragraph, a gigantic, unmodified block quote with no additional context, and a summary paragraph.

That'll get you a C pert near anywhere between Delaware and California.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeesNuts: Pocket Ninja: More than half of that article is a verbatim reproduction of the police report filed on this incident. Dropped into the normal text so that at a glance it all appears to be the reporter's work.

Hope you're looking for a job in the near future, Lenny. You don't deserve the one you have now. Even if it writing crappy copy for a crappy local news site.

It's what we were all taught in school, right?  An introductory paragraph, a gigantic, unmodified block quote with no additional context, and a summary paragraph.

That'll get you a C pert near anywhere between Delaware and California.


Good news!
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yasmany Gonzalez Morejon... name should have tipped off the cops.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF bulls__t site you linken' to? Jesus.
 
janzee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: More than half of that article is a verbatim reproduction of the police report filed on this incident. Dropped into the normal text so that at a glance it all appears to be the reporter's work.

Hope you're looking for a job in the near future, Lenny. You don't deserve the one you have now. Even if it writing crappy copy for a crappy local news site.


I get where the author is coming from. He probably just had writer's block.  I mean, sometimes when I was starting a new story and I could not get it going, I would stand and look out over the roofs of Paris and think, "Do not worry. You have always written before and you will write now. All you have to do is write one true sentence. Write the truest sentence that you know." So finally I would write one true sentence, and then go on from there. It was easy then because there was always one true sentence that I knew or had seen or had heard someone say.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Released on 6K bond.
I have a feeling he won't be seen again unless picked up for something else.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does one pronounce "Morejon"?

/ similar to "moran"?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most important, no habla English.
A sure way to get a second look from Florida.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I conducted a high-risk felony traffic stop..."

That's quite a highfalutin way of saying I pulled a guy over.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: The article states that there was a gas-tank in the bed of the vehicle, so it's not like he just had a bathtub full of gasoline.

Subby was misleading.


Exactly. This is what you see on farms and such. The whole thing with the incorrect tags is an issue, but this is not what subby represented it as at all.
 
strutin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "I conducted a high-risk felony traffic stop..."

That's quite a highfalutin way of saying I pulled a guy over.


I thought felony stop was the default way cops pulled over BIPOC - pretty much no matter what the reason?

(You know, gun drawn, commands to exit the vehicle, back towards the officer hands in the air, lay face down, cuffs.)
 
Abox
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yo necesito un abogado
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ah yes, Texas temporary tags. Here in Las Vegas they were used for so many vehicle-related shenanigans that use of them became an automatic pullover by Metro. I've noticed that they recently seem to have completely disappeared.
 
jtown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: Pocket Ninja: More than half of that article is a verbatim reproduction of the police report filed on this incident. Dropped into the normal text so that at a glance it all appears to be the reporter's work.

Hope you're looking for a job in the near future, Lenny. You don't deserve the one you have now. Even if it writing crappy copy for a crappy local news site.

It's what we were all taught in school, right?  An introductory paragraph, a gigantic, unmodified block quote with no additional context, and a summary paragraph.

That'll get you a C pert near anywhere between Delaware and California.


OMG, a friend's gone back to college for personal enrichment and has had to "peer review" a few papers.  Sweet, merciful crap, what piles of dung kids are barfing out these days.  Yes, I said barfing dung even tho dung obviously doesn't come out that hole but it makes as much sense as the papers I skimmed.

And my friend's actually lowering himself to that level.  He recently showed me a paper he wrote for another class with the warning that he didn't bother polishing the draft because structure and grammar don't count in that class.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: How does one pronounce "Morejon"?

/ similar to "moran"?


more-eh-HONE or more-EH-hone depending on the diacritical marks, if any
 
bughunter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Arrested for gas in bed?

Damn, I better lay off the Lima beans.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: How does one pronounce "Morejon"?

/ similar to "moran"?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: The article states that there was a gas-tank in the bed of the vehicle, so it's not like he just had a bathtub full of gasoline.

Subby was misleading.


I totally expected the other thing. Gas all loosy goosy in a lined bed of a pickup. Just going f*cking everywhere. I'm glad I was wrong. Surely something so stupid as that has never ever happened
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.