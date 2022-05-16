 Skip to content
(Some Latvian)   Baltic states welcome NATO applications by Finland and Sweden, extend invitations to build cheap houses and hotels   (eng.lsm.lv)
23
    Estonia, Baltic Sea, Latvia, Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Baltic states, Finland, Sweden, security of the Baltic Sea region  
534 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 16 May 2022 at 5:05 PM



AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do it!
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
on Boardwalk

/string subs' up for missing this one
 
rfenster
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Mortgage value: $30
 
Valter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Congratulations, Russia. You single-handedly gave us our greatest win.

I'm unhappy that you murdered all of those Ukrainians. I won't forget it either.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Turkey still threatening to pull a Manchin?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Valter: Congratulations, Russia. You single-handedly gave us our greatest win.

I'm unhappy that you murdered all of those Ukrainians. I won't forget it either.


Not so fast, Turkey is still a wild card here and could block them from entering.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
+1 headline
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Valter: Congratulations, Russia. You single-handedly gave us our greatest win.

I'm unhappy that you murdered all of those Ukrainians. I won't forget it either.

Not so fast, Turkey is still a wild card here and could block them from entering.


Just override the veto.
 
JK47
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Not so fast, Turkey is still a wild card here and could block them from entering.



Turkey just wants to get paid.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
<sigh> Yeah, but they always arrive missing at least one archipelago...
 
Valter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Valter: Congratulations, Russia. You single-handedly gave us our greatest win.

I'm unhappy that you murdered all of those Ukrainians. I won't forget it either.

Not so fast, Turkey is still a wild card here and could block them from entering.


Turkey has weird ideas. They are not stupid. They will come around with whatever needs.

Välkommen! Tervetuloa!
 
Dave The Slushy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

JK47: Smoking GNU: Not so fast, Turkey is still a wild card here and could block them from entering.


Turkey just wants to get paid.


Yep. A couple of billion in TB-2 purchases quietly conditional on Sweden and Finland joining NATO and he'll STFU.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why would Latveria have need of NATO?

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Why would Latveria have need of NATO?

[i0.wp.com image 323x575]


The accursed Richards has been nazifying the Baxter Building.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
anyone want some Babby Formula? Half price
 
RailProf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sanna Martin pics?
Kaja Kallas pics?

Can we work Jacinda Ardern in somehow?
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This headline wins second prize in a beauty contest
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Subby, this is Sweden. Hostels, not hotels.

It's not a true Swedish experience unless you have an obnoxious, drunk 18 year old British trust fund kid farting all night in the bed next to you.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SoupJohnB: Turkey still threatening to pull a Manchin?


Why would they tell Turkey.  It's just easier to announce it as a surprise to them, since Turkey is so full of surprises, ducks, chicken.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Smoking GNU: Valter: Congratulations, Russia. You single-handedly gave us our greatest win.

I'm unhappy that you murdered all of those Ukrainians. I won't forget it either.

Not so fast, Turkey is still a wild card here and could block them from entering.

Just override the veto.


It doesn't work like that. Article 10 says new members are added by "unanimous agreement."

/I assume Turkey will back down and/or be bought off.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Valter: Congratulations, Russia. You single-handedly gave us our greatest win.


If ever there was an occasion for this GIF.

c.tenor.comView Full Size


/never forget Ukraine!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Subby, this is Sweden. Hostels, not hotels.

It's not a true Swedish experience unless you have an obnoxious, drunk 18 year old British trust fund kid farting all night in the bed next to you.


Someone's penis just got so erect.
Not mine. But someone's did.
 
