(CNN) After saying for months that Finland and Sweden joining NATO would be a grave threat to Russia which required retaliation, now that they are doing just that Putin says they're not actually a threat to Russia (cnn.com)
76
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

76 Comments
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There's really nothing Vlad can do to stop either of those countries from joining NATO.
 
sunsawed
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DocUi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Weaver95: There's really nothing Vlad can do to stop either of those countries from joining NATO.


I disagree.  Turkey seems like it has a pretty bribable leader.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Would the world really miss ole Vlad after he dies??? It might be sooner than we think......
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Next he'll say he actually wanted them to join and is happy about it.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Pffft. When has Finland ever been the superior combatant to Russia? What are they gonna do? Just stick some dude with a hunting rifle in the forest and have him take pot shots at Russian soldiers?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DocUi: Weaver95: There's really nothing Vlad can do to stop either of those countries from joining NATO.

I disagree.  Turkey seems like it has a pretty bribable leader.


In return for what, getting eaten last?
Again - Vlad has no leverage here. There's nothing he can do.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
LOL, you expect consistency from this addled motherfarker, subby? Putin is just slightly less insane than Trump. Or maybe more insane, but less stupid? Either way, this doesn't surprise me at all by this point.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Weaver95: There's really nothing Vlad can do to stop either of those countries from joining NATO.


He can trigger a global thermonuclear war, which would probably do far less damage to other nations than it would to the wasteland formerly known as Russia.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is what usually happens when you call a bully on their bluff.
 
red230
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DocUi: Weaver95: There's really nothing Vlad can do to stop either of those countries from joining NATO.

I disagree.  Turkey seems like it has a pretty bribable leader.


A leader whose country also borders Russia. A Russia that has publicly stated that they wish to control all of the Black Sea. Turkey doesn't want to leave NATO. Then the West is free to talk more about Kurdistan and Armenian genocide. Probably lose a buttload of investment too. He needs NATO more than NATO needs Turkey.

/they aren't really part of the North Atlantic either
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Weaver95: There's really nothing Vlad can do to stop either of those countries from joining NATO.

He can trigger a global thermonuclear war, which would probably do far less damage to other nations than it would to the wasteland formerly known as Russia.


I doubt Vlad has the ability to use a nuclear weapon anymore.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So we now know Putin has no nukes.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

red230: [preview.redd.it image 690x768]


I suppose a threat of Russians ending up in graves can indeed be called a "grave threat"...

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is like those bad parents you see in a restaurant:

"Aiden, If you don't sit down and stop jumping around, you'll be in trouble!"

Aiden keeps jumping around,

"Aiden, what did I tell you? Stop it!"

Aiden keeps jumping around,

"Aiden, if I have to tell you ONE MORE TIME...."

Aiden keeps jumping around,

....and so on....

Empty threats to make yourself feel that you have control.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: So we now know Putin has no nukes.


Vlad is also running out of basic infantry....and a functional economy.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Boojum2k: Weaver95: There's really nothing Vlad can do to stop either of those countries from joining NATO.

He can trigger a global thermonuclear war, which would probably do far less damage to other nations than it would to the wasteland formerly known as Russia.

I doubt Vlad has the ability to use a nuclear weapon anymore.


They know a huge percentage don't work. They do not know which ones they are.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Weaver95: There's really nothing Vlad can do to stop either of those countries from joining NATO.


This.  And he's known it from the onset.  But that won't stop him from posturing about it all the time.

His default position is to threaten everyone when they do things that oppose him or his ideas.  His fallback position is to declare that it was never serious enough to warrant following through on the threats.

In short, Putin is a coward and a bully.  He's also a farking pussy. And thank goodness for that last part, or he might actually start lobbing ICBMs.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DocUi: Weaver95: There's really nothing Vlad can do to stop either of those countries from joining NATO.

I disagree.  Turkey seems like it has a pretty bribable leader.


We should ask Trump how big Putin's bribes are and offer Erdogan something larger.  Still cheaper than dicking around with a traitor inside NATO.
 
anjin-san
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Boojum2k: Weaver95: There's really nothing Vlad can do to stop either of those countries from joining NATO.

He can trigger a global thermonuclear war, which would probably do far less damage to other nations than it would to the wasteland formerly known as Russia.

I doubt Vlad has the ability to use a nuclear weapon anymore.


I strongly suspect that's true. But those are still some heavy dice to roll.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: So we now know Putin has no nukes.


If Russian threats are dominos, then the pizza is a lie.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Weaver95: There's really nothing Vlad can do to stop either of those countries from joining NATO.


He could threaten to invade them, which seems like a bad idea because that's why they want to join NATO.  "Don't you dare hire a security guard or I'll rob your store" is kind of a dumb threat.
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

red230: [preview.redd.it image 690x768]


That just might be the sickest burn of all time, holy farking shiat.
 
Parrahs
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: So we now know Putin has no nukes.


It may be rather that his ultimate goal is power. And while some would be happy to see the bombs fall as they hope to rule some petty little kingdom in the ruins, Putin's current kingdom is far greater than anything he can ever hope for after the starfire mushroom harvest.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He's just embarrassing himself.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Weaver95: Boojum2k: Weaver95: There's really nothing Vlad can do to stop either of those countries from joining NATO.

He can trigger a global thermonuclear war, which would probably do far less damage to other nations than it would to the wasteland formerly known as Russia.

I doubt Vlad has the ability to use a nuclear weapon anymore.

They know a huge percentage don't work. They do not know which ones they are.


Again - Vlad has ZERO leverage here. There's nothing he can do to stop either of those countries from joining NATO.
He can scream. Make threats. Double down on the lies....but Finland and Sweden called his bluff and Putin folded.
Vlad blinked. He showed weakness.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: So we now know Putin has no nukes.


Or he's not convinced they'll leave the country when launched.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Pffft. When has Finland ever been the superior combatant to Russia? What are they gonna do? Just stick some dude with a hunting rifle in the forest and have him take pot shots at Russian soldiers?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That just leaves the Nazis in Ukraine.  Should have that mopped up by the end of the week.

Turkey played both sides for a long time.  Whichever side gave them the coolest planes. Supposedly, the US paid Turkey 10k for every airman who transferred to the airbase there.  [CITATION REQUIRED]
 
Parrahs
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Imaginativescreenname: red230: [preview.redd.it image 690x768]

That just might be the sickest burn of all time, holy farking shiat.


Unfortunately those dead Russians have been buried in Russia ever since 1945, as Finland had to cede the bits most of the fighting had happened on to Russia after the war.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Aquapope: Weaver95: There's really nothing Vlad can do to stop either of those countries from joining NATO.

He could threaten to invade them, which seems like a bad idea because that's why they want to join NATO.  "Don't you dare hire a security guard or I'll rob your store" is kind of a dumb threat.


Russia has tried invading those countries before.
It ended badly for the Russians. DO NOT invade Finland, unless you have a death wish.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Putin draws a line in the beach sand.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is all part of plan. We near complete and glorious victory against western aggression
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Parrahs: Imaginativescreenname: red230: [preview.redd.it image 690x768]

That just might be the sickest burn of all time, holy farking shiat.

Unfortunately those dead Russians have been buried in Russia ever since 1945, as Finland had to cede the bits most of the fighting had happened on to Russia after the war.


Finland should get them back now.  Russia should lose everywhere.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SoFlaNative52: Would the world really miss ole Vlad after he dies??? It might be sooner than we think......


I saw a youtube video title card that says he's dying right now so we know for certain that's true because nobody on youtube lies and everyone is always 100% correct.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Kaliningrad prob has nukes already. This ahole may want to make a show of being very public that nukes are now there to threaten Europe over the Scandinavia NATO expansion. At that point, the EU should seal off Kaliningrad. Let the Russian aholes get stuck resupplying their exclave strictly via sea/air routes.
 
MaliFinn
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: So we now know Putin has no nukes.


Yeah, we knew this for a while but is further confirmation.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The biggest threat to Russia is it's own government ..
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Headlines are extra shiaty today.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: DocUi: Weaver95: There's really nothing Vlad can do to stop either of those countries from joining NATO.

I disagree.  Turkey seems like it has a pretty bribable leader.

We should ask Trump how big Putin's bribes are and offer Erdogan something larger.  Still cheaper than dicking around with a traitor inside NATO.


"Here's our offer. That Ohio-class SSGN in the Med won't start flinging Tomahawks at you, personally, until you are dead. Do we have a deal?"

\ Bullies know exactly one language.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: SoFlaNative52: Would the world really miss ole Vlad after he dies??? It might be sooner than we think......

I saw a youtube video title card that says he's dying right now so we know for certain that's true because nobody on youtube lies and everyone is always 100% correct.


I read yesterday the coup in Russia was ongping...


sure jan.
 
hammettman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Gyrfalcon: So we now know Putin has no nukes.

Vlad is also running out of basic infantry....and a functional economy.


His military recruitment offices are getting molotov cocktail deliveries.   Most new recruits are likely coming against their will, with little training.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mikalmd: The biggest threat to Russia is it's own government ..


Vlad is running out of expendable troops. If he doesn't fix his logistics problems really soon, his military will be physically unable to continue the war.
He can't afford to start a war against Finland.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
For the record, Russia has and always will be far more concerned about tanks approaching them via the European Plain than any attack via the far north.

Logistically speaking, an invasion from the west coming through Poland would be the quickest and most efficient path to Moscow, and that's why Putin considers states like Ukraine, Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia joining NATO to be a mortal threat.

miro.medium.comView Full Size


He already lost his buffer of the Baltic states, which were admitted to NATO while Russia was still too weak to do anything about it. He Isn't letting the same happen with Ukraine.

So, he's not wrong to not care about Finland and Sweden. They're ancillary to any long-term defensive strategy for Russia.
 
Not again 5
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Who wore it better?


dab57h0r8ahff.cloudfront.netView Full Size


assets.website-files.comView Full Size
 
Parrahs
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Kaliningrad prob has nukes already. This ahole may want to make a show of being very public that nukes are now there to threaten Europe over the Scandinavia NATO expansion. At that point, the EU should seal off Kaliningrad. Let the Russian aholes get stuck resupplying their exclave strictly via sea/air routes.


Given that they have delivery systems with considerable range I'm not entirely clear on why putting them almost in artillery range of two not-entierly-adoring NATO neighbours is such a great idea.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Did Putin ever discover the greatest threat to Russia?
 
killershark
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: His default position is to threaten everyone when they do things that oppose him or his ideas.  His fallback position is to declare that it was never serious enough to warrant following through on the threats.


Sounds familiar. "He was just joking! Gawd, you liberals take everything so seriously."
 
