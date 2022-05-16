 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Man on probation for 6 break-ins accused in ham and bagel shop burglaries, has lox in his future   (mlive.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he try to steal salmon and cream cheese too?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Spread 'em!"
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cop: "You're going to jail."
Perp: "Says who?"
Cop (munches bagel): "Sesame."
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I cooked one of those huge "ham steak" things for the first time last week because it was on markdown after Easter.  Those are pretty good!

/too thicckk for a bagel though maybe
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess a "ham and bagel shop" is not kosher?
 
Kirby Delauter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sounds more like he's run out of lox
 
drtgb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The prosecutor is going to schmear him in court.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a subscriber only story.
What a shame.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 2000, I had to change planes in Charlotte (US Airways).  I stopped at a bagel place in the airport and I ordered an everything bagel with a schmear of lox and plain cream cheese.  They put strawberry cream cheese on my bagel instead.  Garlic and strawberry do not go together at all.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Did he try to steal salmon and cream cheese too?


What's got into him?
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Queen of Jordan - Ham / 30 Rock
Youtube rcYMGs-6Vqg
 
mrspeacock
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I was paywalled as well.  I would assume Barry Bagels.  I mean, if I was going to steal bagels in Ann Arbor, that's where I'd go.

But what I really wanted to say was tell that guy to wait in the terribly long line like everyone else does.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm glad it's not Brian
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He broke in to six bagel and ham shops? Does he get to break into a seventh shop for free?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
....I dont think there's any lox at a ham and bagel shop.....
 
starlost
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'd break into a combo liquor store and Hobby Lobby overstock store but i realize this is a bit of a niche.
 
