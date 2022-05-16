 Skip to content
(NYPost)   FDA says there's no baby formula shortage, just that it's not in the stores. Alrighty then   (nypost.com) divider line
48
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure there is. I thought the shortages for anything were done but I guess not.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a hard time believing that it's a distribution issue and not a supply issue.  If supply were there, then I can't imagine any manufacturer that wouldn't take advantage of the chance to steal a competitor's customer base.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wet nurses have never been more in demand
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just as well. If it was there, assholes would be loading up on it to resell for twice the retail price.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Wet nurses have never been more in demand


i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size

/Hello Nurse
//knew what you meant
///why not both??
 
cryptozoophiliac [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And I say there's no independent media shortage...oh, wait.

/there's lots of independent media
//it just gets drowned out by the media money machine
///third slash is a part-time stringer doing his own photography
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The federal government buys up a lot of baby formula to distribute to families who qualify for that kind of aid. We haven't heard about that supply being interrupted, that I can recall, but only about the supply to stores where people buy it.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Boy, if only there were some American Hero truck drivers that were making extra runs to stores and warehouses, instead of wasting gas in DC 'protests'...
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FTFA: "The current system works great as long as there's nothing perturbing it. But when the plant shut down, it definitely caused problems. So you are correct to call attention to and we're working on it."

Then that's a big problem, genius, and the market of that product is vulnerable.

A system which can't handle any disruptions is a system just waiting to fail. You're 100% guaranteed to eventually have some kind of issue. From what I understand there are two companies which own the manufacturing of it in the US, and only four which then distribute and sell it.

That sort of lack of competition is not uncommon in America, and it's a vulnerability we SHOULD be addressing, but won't because the folks benefitting from the monopolies or near monopolies are effectively in control of our government.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: The federal government buys up a lot of baby formula to distribute to families who qualify for that kind of aid. We haven't heard about that supply being interrupted, that I can recall, but only about the supply to stores where people buy it.


The shiat hasn't hit the fan yet, it's only at the level of a 'Roomba smearing shiat everywhere' incident.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Biden administration has been criticized for not doing enough sooner to address the crisis

I'm surprised that people now want the federal government to start socializing people's basic needs. Who am I kidding, they're complaining that the FDA tests formula in the first place.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: whither_apophis: Wet nurses have never been more in demand

[i1.sndcdn.com image 500x500]
/Hello Nurse
//knew what you meant
///why not both??


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Next week, glut of babby food past sell date sits on shelves
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Metropolitan Michigan here, and we have shortages on all kinds of things all the time, still, partly because supply chains through Canada are still effed up, which means stuff that would be coming here ends up being sent closer to the 'landlocked' border.

But, yes.  Major supermarkets will be out of zucchini for weeks, or saltines, or brand-name corn flakes, or most brands of paper towels, or whatever.  Canned cat food has been a disaster for like two years, with people constantly trying to get their cats to eat the brands available if they don't just order it in boxes online at a higher cost.  You never know.  Still routine.

Go down the road to a different supermarket chain, different things are in and out of stock.  Home Depot here had no tomato cages for most of this spring.  My brother lives in the suburban Southwest and sees the exact same kinds of flow issues.  Friend of mine in the Boston area sees no issues and hasn't for months.

It's not the same all over.  But it's usually a supply chain issue, in most places.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: The federal government buys up a lot of baby formula to distribute to families who qualify for that kind of aid. We haven't heard about that supply being interrupted, that I can recall, but only about the supply to stores where people buy it.


Citation on this, are you thinking about WIC?  You do know you just buy that at the store, the government doesn't buy it and ship it to you.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've been doing my part, stockpiling as much as I can get my hands on and selling it at a steep mark-up. Had to rent out 4 self-storage units after cleaning out several grocery stores around here. I'm a little concerned if it's being stored properly but that's not my problem. What are these parents going to do, let their baby starve? No, they'll pay. Oh do they pay. Don't forget to vote for me in tomorrow's primary.

You know which ticket.
 
majestic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When did the use of formula become so widespread? My siblings and I were breastfed as were my kids. Why did that go away?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I've been doing my part, stockpiling as much as I can get my hands on and selling it at a steep mark-up. Had to rent out 4 self-storage units after cleaning out several grocery stores around here. I'm a little concerned if it's being stored properly but that's not my problem. What are these parents going to do, let their baby starve? No, they'll pay. Oh do they pay. Don't forget to vote for me in tomorrow's primary.

You know which ticket.


You sound like American CEO material.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Im_Gumby: whither_apophis: Wet nurses have never been more in demand

[i1.sndcdn.com image 500x500]
/Hello Nurse
//knew what you meant
///why not both??

[Fark user image 247x328]


If only there were some grapefruits in her hands and the dulcet sounds of "More Than Words" being played, Devin would
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There's plenty of baby formula available. Just pick up some when you buy your covid medication.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A (fortunately now deleted) thread on my Nextdoor site featured a bunch of Boomers explaining how you can just make your own formula out of evaporated milk and Karo syrup and other crazy hillbilly recipes and that's what they fed their kids and it didn't do them any harm and it's even healthier. Someone asserted that such recipes had been used for the past 300 years. They got mad when I pointed out that the infant mortality rate was like 30 percent 300 years ago and state of the art medical advice was "you have ghosts in your blood, you should drink mercury to fix that" and maybe you shouldn't take infant nutrition advice from randos on the internet.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh look. Yet another reason not having kids makes your life easier and better
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I did the calculations. We need 2.06 more breasts per breast feeding woman. It's the only way to save the population.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Next week, glut of babby food past sell date sits on shelves


The shelves are just down to the really unpopular flavors.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: WastrelWay: The federal government buys up a lot of baby formula to distribute to families who qualify for that kind of aid. We haven't heard about that supply being interrupted, that I can recall, but only about the supply to stores where people buy it.

Citation on this, are you thinking about WIC?  You do know you just buy that at the store, the government doesn't buy it and ship it to you.


Thanks. WIC and SNAP are involved, but there are a lot of organizations that give away not only free baby formula but other baby supplies, and you can read about it here https://www.needhelppayingbills.com/html/free_baby_formula.html

Upon googling, I now see articles saying that supply is "going dry" (you might say) as well.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

majestic: When did the use of formula become so widespread? My siblings and I were breastfed as were my kids. Why did that go away?


Some people don't ever get any milk. I never did. And some like to wean at around from a month old to six months. Women have to get back to their full time jobs and be productive members of society or people will call them gold diggers.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A twitter user that I can only assume is on the up-and-up, afterall they have "ultra-maga" in their username, the account has been opened for a month, and they have 3 followers, assures me this formula shortage is entirely Bidens fault, cause now that abortions are going to be illegal Biden wants to kill babies via starvation as an alternative...
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Canada would love to help you out, we have lots, but thanks to TFG and his master negotiating skills and insistence on "America First" protectionism baked into the new NAFTA deal, it'll cost a lot more due to import duties and tariffs...
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: A twitter user that I can only assume is on the up-and-up, afterall they have "ultra-maga" in their username, the account has been opened for a month, and they have 3 followers, assures me this formula shortage is entirely Bidens fault, cause now that abortions are going to be illegal Biden wants to kill babies via starvation as an alternative...


I mean.... can you prove them wrong?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

majestic: When did the use of formula become so widespread? My siblings and I were breastfed as were my kids. Why did that go away?


People still do breastfeed. Many people don't.

Infant mortality rates (one more stat America is an embarrassing outlier for) have dropped steadily over the decades/centuries, and safe formula being widely available is probably one of the many contributing factors. In the old days if the baby had a problem digesting the breast milk - something which can happen with some babies and why some mothers NEED formula for them - they were pretty much SOL. Folks in the old days used to reuse baby names because so many babies died before reaching childhood. They'd just keep naming one "Susan" or something until one lived.

It's not so much it "went away" as much as "some still do it and other people need formula for their babies".
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: The federal government buys up a lot of baby formula to distribute to families who qualify for that kind of aid. We haven't heard about that supply being interrupted, that I can recall, but only about the supply to stores where people buy it.


Do they actually buy it up, or fund programs like WIC, that allow a consumer to get it at a store like anyone else?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Wet nurses have never been more in demand


And not just in the Heritage Foundation's DC dorm.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: blondambition: Some people don't ever get any milk. I never did. And some like to wean at around from a month old to six months. Women have to get back to their full time jobs and be productive members of society or people will call them gold diggers.

Now I ain't saying she's a gold digger,
But she don't mess with no tiny milk sn-words.


Huh. That's a new one for me on the filter. "Sw" followed by "i double-g e r"?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

majestic: When did the use of formula become so widespread? My siblings and I were breastfed as were my kids. Why did that go away?


Why are people taking insulin? Back in my day neither myself nor my siblings required it.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

majestic: When did the use of formula become so widespread? My siblings and I were breastfed as were my kids. Why did that go away?


Because Job Creators expect their workers to be back to work immediately after giving birth and pumping breast milk is less efficient and a pain in the ass?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

majestic: When did the use of formula become so widespread? My siblings and I were breastfed as were my kids. Why did that go away?


Adam Ruins Everything - Why Baby Formula Isn't Poison | truTV
Youtube U_80bWlLJvg
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Thanks. WIC and SNAP are involved, but there are a lot of organizations that give away not only free baby formula but other baby supplies, and you can read about it here https://www.needhelppayingbills.com/html/free_baby_formula.html

Upon googling, I now see articles saying that supply is "going dry" (you might say) as well.


Which none of those is the government buying up baby formula.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you go on Amazon prime you can get specialty formula delivered within 24 hours. Hasn't changed for two months.

This whole thing is just the continuation of the same labor shortage between distributors and retailers that we've seen for the last 7 months in every sector
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA: "The current system works great as long as there's nothing perturbing it. But when the plant shut down, it definitely caused problems. So you are correct to call attention to and we're working on it."

Then that's a big problem, genius, and the market of that product is vulnerable.

A system which can't handle any disruptions is a system just waiting to fail. You're 100% guaranteed to eventually have some kind of issue. From what I understand there are two companies which own the manufacturing of it in the US, and only four which then distribute and sell it.

That sort of lack of competition is not uncommon in America, and it's a vulnerability we SHOULD be addressing, but won't because the folks benefitting from the monopolies or near monopolies are effectively in control of our government.


THIS!
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

squegeebooo: WastrelWay: The federal government buys up a lot of baby formula to distribute to families who qualify for that kind of aid. We haven't heard about that supply being interrupted, that I can recall, but only about the supply to stores where people buy it.

Do they actually buy it up, or fund programs like WIC, that allow a consumer to get it at a store like anyone else?


They just supply money/coupons for the formula.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FDA Information Minister.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA: "The current system works great as long as there's nothing perturbing it. But when the plant shut down, it definitely caused problems. So you are correct to call attention to and we're working on it."

Then that's a big problem, genius, and the market of that product is vulnerable.

A system which can't handle any disruptions is a system just waiting to fail. You're 100% guaranteed to eventually have some kind of issue. From what I understand there are two companies which own the manufacturing of it in the US, and only four which then distribute and sell it.

That sort of lack of competition is not uncommon in America, and it's a vulnerability we SHOULD be addressing, but won't because the folks benefitting from the monopolies or near monopolies are effectively in control of our government.


The Captains of industry don't seem to care these days about these issues.  As long as they can fix the price and hold back production while still making money, they don't  give a shiat.

There's zero ethics in business these days.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lincoln65: If you go on Amazon prime you can get specialty formula delivered within 24 hours. Hasn't changed for two months.

This whole thing is just the continuation of the same labor shortage between distributors and retailers that we've seen for the last 7 months in every sector


Did you even look at those prices?  Easily double or more what it would cost in store.  So you are A-OK with gouging is what you are trying to say.  Only other thing would be you are okay with only people that have more money to have kids.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I have a hard time believing that it's a distribution issue and not a supply issue.  If supply were there, then I can't imagine any manufacturer that wouldn't take advantage of the chance to steal a competitor's customer base.


Its like many of the shortages we saw in the early days of the pandemic.

1. word starts getting around that something seems in short supply.
2. Tons of people panic buy above their normal use. I can especially see this with something like infant formula over say, chicken nuggets, and fark were chicken nuggets hard to find.
3. Now there is a legit shortage, so even people with cooler heads go, "shiat, this might be my only chance for a few weeks to make sure i have enough formula for my kid....and buys 3x their amount
4. Now distribution is all wonky, because certain places have priority over others, and are being cleared out. You think Enfamil or whomever wants to piss off walmart who is screaming for millions of cases, so Steves corner convience that is 3 distributors down chain don't get their usual 2 cases?
5. Throw in existing supply chain issues, stuff that has a very specific shelf life, and here you are. Maybe mix in some asses speculating and buying formula and trying to spin it.

The last 2+ years have shown that pretty much nobody can keep a cool head.

If you threw, "oh, keep a cool head, and also don't worry about where your infant with very specific dietary needs slots into it" i can sort of understand it.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
pallets went to the border.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I thought all the formula was being taken to be given to illegals so that all the white babies die or something.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I have a hard time believing that it's a distribution issue and not a supply issue.  If supply were there, then I can't imagine any manufacturer that wouldn't take advantage of the chance to steal a competitor's customer base.


Unfortunately, FDA practices lend themselves to monopolization:

https://mattstoller.substack.com/p/big-bottle-the-baby-formula-nightmare
 
MZach42
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: WastrelWay: The federal government buys up a lot of baby formula to distribute to families who qualify for that kind of aid. We haven't heard about that supply being interrupted, that I can recall, but only about the supply to stores where people buy it.

Citation on this, are you thinking about WIC?  You do know you just buy that at the store, the government doesn't buy it and ship it to you.


That doesn't seem to be entirely true everywhere and/or for baby formula.  WIC in my local area issued a statement saying they had plenty of formula in supply for needy mothers/babies, and they mentioned that they've never used the Abbott brand.
 
