(Jerusalem Post)   In a new low for the American work ethic, the Buffalo shooter was too lazy to write his own manifesto
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why we shouldn't be using a word like "manifesto," which has a very specific connotation, to describe a hate-filled, narcissistic, navel-gazing and clearly plaigarized screed written by a racist, directionless shiatbag too cowardly to even own his own actions after the fact.

I mean, that's not the actual title NPR gave their little statement, but they should have.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid people with guns. There's no ethos here. These are morons with easy access to weapons that can wipe out a ton of people quickly.

And it happens almost every day. What a lovely country.

None of that is to suggest that we don't have a problem with Nazi's... we absolutely do. But most of these people are just stupid and/or f*cked in the head. Combine that with getting spun up by the news, talk radio, websites, videos... easy access to guns. It's not a great combo.

We'll just keep ignoring it until someone parks a round in our face or those we love and hold dear.

What's the point of being outraged anymore if we don't ever f*cking do anything about it.

I'll see you in the same thread tomorrow.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fair enough, but does Tucker write all his own material?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe someone will do a DMCA strke.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you know who also plagiarized a manifesto?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White supremacists have always been lazy and entitled.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still not getting rid of my BB gun.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He always got points for effort because he's white.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gun shops have one of those "Take a manifesto, leave a manifesto" trays on the counter.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plagiarism!? So much for the polite gun ownership society!
 
browntimmy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess these guys are under the impression that they'll be seen as badass, but I always picture someone who smells like B.O. and Cheetos, has skid marks in their underwear, and lives with mom.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC
It's like when he dies he will point to Christ's life and not his own
 
saphrophyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, if plagiarism is good enough for the Duke Valedictorian..
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

browntimmy: I guess these guys are under the impression that they'll be seen as badass, but I always picture someone who smells like B.O. and Cheetos, has skid marks in their underwear, and lives with mom.


So youre saying lots of farkers are mass shooters
 
Norwegian Squirrel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not surprising at all, when Breivik sent out his big-ass pdf it was pretty clear most of it was copy pasted from various right-wing pages.
 
t3knomanser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, if he was capable of stringing complete sentences together containing original ideas he probably wouldn't be a Nazi chud.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenvictx: I'm still not getting rid of my BB gun.


imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size

No comment.  I just watched this last night for the first time in 20+ years.  It's less Wes Andersony than everything that came after it from Wes Anderson.
 
Decorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watched a Cursed Gun video from the Ak guy yesterday where a normally rational person was shooting with a gun of dubious quality and build that could not even properly feed ammunition into the firing chamber. Even he admitted there was a pretty good chance it would explode in his face.  Now I lost a good chunk of respect for him as that was an absolutely stupid video to shoot. I'm really hoping he actually test fired it with string behind a barrier before he made the video. He also has a video of converting a 12 gauge shotgun into a 50 bmg AK which predictably exploded the gun.

For some unknown reason he doesn't grasp the concept that gun control exists, to keep stupid people from doing stupid shiat with guns that end up killing people. Some people just aren't able to show the level of restraint and knowledge required to own guns.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he outsource to Fiverr?

My kind apologies
Youtube a8fucBzAL-0
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Maya Angelou, I am seeking a ghost writer for my white supremacists manifesto and a guy at the bar told me you might be interested.  I'm looking for hate filled and white supremacy stuff.  200 pages would be cool.  You can fill out the manifesto with whatever but make sure the hate stuff and oppressed white gets a lot of play.
I'll have to review it but I'll give you credit under my name.  Can you gitter done by Tuesday?
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White supremacists never seem to see any problem with the fact that they are violently intent on only having sex with their cousins and it's other peoples fault.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Norwegian Squirrel: Not surprising at all, when Breivik sent out his big-ass pdf it was pretty clear most of it was copy pasted from various right-wing pages.


I'd even call it predictable, considering their radicalization comes directly from parroting the daily Two Minutes of Hate.  Remember that wannabe mail bomber from a few years back?  All his targets were high-profile people Fox and its ilk focused on, not people who were engaged in active Congressional races or positions of less-glamorous authority where his actions might have resulted in changes.  Same deal here; they hate because they've been programmed to, not because they had coherent reasons.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After seeing the video of the shooting, I'm all for bring back drawing and quartering.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: browntimmy: I guess these guys are under the impression that they'll be seen as badass, but I always picture someone who smells like B.O. and Cheetos, has skid marks in their underwear, and lives with mom.

So youre saying lots of farkers are mass shooters


Almost, but I think the secret ingredient for a mass shooter is to also add a dash of right-wing crazy.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: stevenvictx: I'm still not getting rid of my BB gun.

[imagesvc.meredithcorp.io image 300x400]
No comment.  I just watched this last night for the first time in 20+ years.  It's less Wes Andersony than everything that came after it from Wes Anderson.


It was enjoyable... after that and Royal Tenenbaums... most of Life Aquatic... he just went way off into the FULL Avante Garde thing.

I wish he'd go back to more of the fun side. But he's the artist doing his art. I'm just some schmuck.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should write a manifesto generator.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The loss of innocent lives is horrible.

At least they got this kid before he became a police officer. Or priest.
Or a right wing political figure.
 
hoodiowithtudio [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you think ubi would help lower the amount of mass shootings?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The next moron will write 200 pages, also the uncompiled source code for Linux. Written on a typewriter or it doesn't count.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  

browntimmy: I guess these guys are under the impression that they'll be seen as badass, but I always picture someone who smells like B.O. and Cheetos, has skid marks in their underwear, and lives with mom.


Not all of us that smell like B.O. and Cheetos, have skid marks, and live with our moms, are murderous racist incel shiatbags. Frankly, we're getting pissed off about the cultural appropriation.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Copied straight from "Mein Kampf," I assume.

I like how we (the media, really) are so eager to fix blame, until it starts pointing at the most likely suspect, ie, Fox "News," the Republican party, various state legislatures, whoever his heroes are on the intertubes, social media, etc.

Almost like there's an entire huge industry that was built specifically to serve up 24/7 white supremacy to anyone who wants it and a Congress that is loathe to regulate that in any way. They can't wait to regulate someone's uterus or penis, but the constant firehose of racism and homophobia and sexism online? Oh no, can't diminish anybody's freedom there. Can't hold anyone responsible, it's just too bad, sorry, dead people. Freedom, you know.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: The loss of innocent lives is horrible.

At least they got this kid before he became a police officer. Or priest.
Or a right wing political figure.


Godscrack: The loss of innocent lives is horrible.

At least they got this kid before he became a police officer. Or priest.
Or a right wing political figure.


South Carolina's Jeff Duncan-whether Republicans or Democrats were on the field practicing. Once he received confirmation that the Republican representatives were the ones playing ball, Hodgkinson fired off 60 rounds into the unsuspecting elected officials.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

browntimmy: I guess these guys are under the impression that they'll be seen as badass, but I always picture someone who smells like B.O. and Cheetos, has skid marks in their underwear, and lives with mom.


It's no wonder they want to shoot you. I don't like you, either.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Godscrack: The loss of innocent lives is horrible.

At least they got this kid before he became a police officer. Or priest.
Or a right wing political figure.

Godscrack: The loss of innocent lives is horrible.

At least they got this kid before he became a police officer. Or priest.
Or a right wing political figure.

South Carolina's Jeff Duncan-whether Republicans or Democrats were on the field practicing. Once he received confirmation that the Republican representatives were the ones playing ball, Hodgkinson fired off 60 rounds into the unsuspecting elected officials.


It's really their fault that they were unsuspecting given the gun laws they've passed.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He's a furry! How can you write with paws instead of hands?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I swear we have a person or two right here on Fark that could be that guy. What passes for a logic in twisted minds is bizarre.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Do you think ubi would help lower the amount of mass shootings?


Probably not, but let's try it and see.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: I should write a manifesto generator.


This is a bit off-topic, but maybe you could use the format or something.

Celebrity Perv Apology Generator
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He's 18. It is a surprise that most things about him are derivative?

/I was 18 a long time ago
//but I didn't acquire self-identity from racist f*cks
///there is no third slashie
 
browntimmy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: browntimmy: I guess these guys are under the impression that they'll be seen as badass, but I always picture someone who smells like B.O. and Cheetos, has skid marks in their underwear, and lives with mom.

It's no wonder they want to shoot you. I don't like you, either.


Pretty lame manifesto you just wrote.
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He was too stupid to write his own, anyway.

"White people are disappearing!  Let me protest that by being the absolute worst kind of person as whitely as I can!"

If you were right in the first place, this would be a banner way to fail to help.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Decorus: I watched a Cursed Gun video from the Ak guy yesterday where a normally rational person was shooting with a gun of dubious quality and build that could not even properly feed ammunition into the firing chamber. Even he admitted there was a pretty good chance it would explode in his face.  Now I lost a good chunk of respect for him as that was an absolutely stupid video to shoot. I'm really hoping he actually test fired it with string behind a barrier before he made the video. He also has a video of converting a 12 gauge shotgun into a 50 bmg AK which predictably exploded the gun.

For some unknown reason he doesn't grasp the concept that gun control exists, to keep stupid people from doing stupid shiat with guns that end up killing people. Some people just aren't able to show the level of restraint and knowledge required to own guns.


It's almost like guns aren't, in fact, fun toys whose primary purpose is to provide hours of entertainment in the back yard. It's almost like guns are actually a deadly weapon whose primary purpose is to kill people.

Oh well. Let people buy them at Wal-Mart. But make sure we ban lawn darts because THOSE are dangerous. My gosh.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ComaToast: Creepy Lurker Guy: I should write a manifesto generator.

This is a bit off-topic, but maybe you could use the format or something.

Celebrity Perv Apology Generator


I'm thinking, check the user's browser history and grab some random snippets from the last 100 websites they visited, then run them though something like a Markov Chain generator or Eliza, to paraphrase them, then string them together into an incoherent rambling mess that sounds vaguely related to the user's interests, or something they would have said while drunk off their gourd.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Godscrack: The loss of innocent lives is horrible.

At least they got this kid before he became a police officer. Or priest.
Or a right wing political figure.


... yet.

He hasn't joined any of those professions YET
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Same guy that live streamed his shooting, then pled not guilty. 'Murica, I am disappoint.
 
whidbey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
From what I saw, it's one facepalming neo-nazi talking point after another.

With links.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Godscrack: The loss of innocent lives is horrible.

At least they got this kid before he became a police officer. Or priest.
Or a right wing political figure.


Like this free-walking douche?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Why we shouldn't be using a word like "manifesto," which has a very specific connotation, to describe a hate-filled, narcissistic, navel-gazing and clearly plaigarized screed written by a racist, directionless shiatbag too cowardly to even own his own actions after the fact.

I mean, that's not the actual title NPR gave their little statement, but they should have.


Screed is good. I also like "missive" "blog" and "paper-bound mindwank"
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Same guy that live streamed his shooting, then pled not guilty. 'Murica, I am disappoint.


Worst of all?  His manifesto lists his favorite movies, and he has Cloud Atlas in the top spot. It's difficult to fathom such a depraved mind.

/the Cloud Atlas thing is actually in there
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

casey17: Godscrack: The loss of innocent lives is horrible.

At least they got this kid before he became a police officer. Or priest.
Or a right wing political figure.

Like this free-walking douche?
[Fark user image image 631x679]


Jesus.  Those boobs appear to be crossing state lines.
 
