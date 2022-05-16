 Skip to content
(NPR)   OMG did you see the Super Flower Blood Moon last night? I mean, it wasn't as good as the Super Flower Fairy Moon, or the Super Mega Blood Flower Fairy Moon, or the Super Blood Mega Flower Fairy Unicorn Moon, but still pretty cool imho   (npr.org) divider line
TomSmith65 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Glad to say we had a lovely view from our balcony in Boardman Ohio. Thank you sky!
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Man, all those moblins and lizalfos are coming back to life? And I just killed that lynel too!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I saw super cloudy rainstorm.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Old Devil Moon
Youtube VKYSrNNUmCA
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No. Stupid clouds.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It hasn't rained significantly in Missoula for the last several months.  It poured last night, but only between 9:29 and 10:59.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Clouds came in at noon yesterday, left around 10 am this morning.  I guess technically that's an eclipse of sorts.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nope. It was raining here :(

/Lewiston, ID
 
drewogatory
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Too much light pollution here. Easily visible, but the color was super muted.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It was a nice pleasant thing to watch while slow sipping some whisky outside to end my Sunday night. No complaints here
 
Subtonic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

swankywanky: [pbs.twimg.com image 720x495]


Meh, he's still right. LAME ASS MOON AIN'T GOT SHIAT ON THE SON, SON!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It didn't even begin until 10:30pm here with the maximum eclipse at 12:11 a.m. Sorry it was a Sunday night. I had to go to bed. I'm old.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
nartreb
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/need a much better tripod, sigh
 
Ashraiel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Posted this in another thread. Perfect night for it-- warm enough to be outside, totally clear sky and all the flowering trees smelled lovely.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: I saw super cloudy rainstorm.


... which cleared up within an hour of the event ending.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I did.  Mostly by accident.  As I was walking up the stairs I saw it out the window and was like "cool".
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My wife and I were enjoying the eclipse on the back porch and I said, "Imagine how many pagans are naked and dancing right now"
 
ar393
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: No. Stupid clouds.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Same here
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

It was pretty freakin' cool.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ashraiel: [Fark user image 850x478]

Posted this in another thread. Perfect night for it-- warm enough to be outside, totally clear sky and all the flowering trees smelled lovely.


Lucky you. My street is lined with those awful pear trees that smell like jizz and dogshiat when in bloom. Pretty though.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
(*$^%*@&$^%.  Rub it in, will ya?  I got about 5 minutes of totality and another 5 minutes right at the end- everything else was 100% cloud.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No, it was super, bloody cloudy
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: My wife and I were enjoying the eclipse on the back porch and I said, "Imagine how many pagans are naked and dancing right now"


You don't have to be a pagan to be naked and dancing through an eclipse.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Best one I've seen in many years
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Super Flower Blood Moon?
Damn, those Ukrainians are getting support everywhere.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i loved it.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We live-streamed it from the imaging telescope at our observatory.
 
hundreddollarman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
These "OMG it's a special moon phase" stories came about from news outlets trying to chase clicks. For a mundane astronomical occurrence, they do very well attracting eyeballs and clicks.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I live in Michigan so, of course I didn't see it.
 
Spikescape
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Unfortunately, all the zombies in my Terraria biome were able to unlock the doors of my castle, and made a mess of things and attacked all my residents. All the BOTW mobs I previously had killed respawned in their last spawn locations, but on the positive side, all the loot chests were restocked afterwards so I picked up a nice bundle of fire arrows from the moblins.
 
