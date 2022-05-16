 Skip to content
(KLKN-TV Lincoln)   Amazon launches new three-hour fire sale on I-80 mm422 in Nebraska. State Patrol says its a traffic stopper   (klkntv.com)
16
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The most exciting thing to come out of Nebraska today.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
MY PACKAGE!!!!!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Walker: MY PACKAGE!!!!!


It was already too small to amount to anything.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sources say the cleanup phase of the recovery operation is expected to go by quickly, noting that the scene guard was having a smoke break with his back turned....
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That stuff probably isn't getting there in two days.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Ukrainian special forces simply got lost. Easy to mistake Nebraska for western Russian.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
MY CHEAP CHINESE CRAP!!!
 
xsarien
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
All right, who ordered the gender reveal party starter kit?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Walker: MY PACKAGE!!!!!

It was already too small to amount to anything.


I knew that coming.
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Man the things Amazon drivers have to do to get a piss break are wild.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

xsarien: All right, who ordered the gender reveal party starter kit?


Think its a girl, but nobody wants to check

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Someone ordered fire on prime and Amazon is committed to that fast delivery
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
As good a place as any to mention that there is a store out there that offers effectively a "treasure hunt" of Amazon return lots... "Daily Dealz" stocks the tables on Thursday, then the price starts high on Friday, and works down to $1 on Wednesday, when the best stuff has presumably been picked over.

Interesting concept. Mrs. LesserEvil and I picked through some second day deals, found a few things worth buying. Best find was a $100 grow light (for $7).
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Walker: Unobtanium: Walker: MY PACKAGE!!!!!

It was already too small to amount to anything.

I knew that coming.


ya walked right into it. handle warned ya!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Subtonic: MY CHEAP CHINESE CRAP!!!


M'TCHOTCHKE! M'TCHOTCHKEEEEE!!1!
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Chinese batteries are gonna do what they want. At least that sucker wasn't on a jet.

/No no no UL Certification is Unexploded Lithum not Underwriters Laboratories.
 
