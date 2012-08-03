 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   New York City, where having sex is in after the disappointing hot vax summer. Whore it up Big Apple   (nypost.com) divider line
26
    More: Giggity  
•       •       •

860 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 May 2022 at 2:05 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
People are still having sex.
It's been going on for quite awhile.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: [Fark user image image 425x425]


Well that GIF upload failed miserably.

Here, for your written pleasure:

"Everybody gets a pony and a blowjob."
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's a race between breeding a new COVID variant and a new treatment-resistant STD.
whynotboth.jpg
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: People are still having sex.
It's been going on for quite awhile.


Perhaps it is quite fashionable
It hasn't gone out of style
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'll do my part. But I'm not sure what kind of pace to use with the ponies.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: People are still having sex.
It's been going on for quite awhile.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Still not interested in visiting NYC.
 
Creoena
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: People are still having sex.
It's been going on for quite awhile.


Counterpoint: have you met me?
 
rogue49
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, I came of age during "just say no" era
And AIDS burst onto the scene...

Farkin' lot of good it does me now. 🙄

So screw you, Fate.
Pun intended
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'd appreciate your input.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wet Hot Vaccinated Summer
 
The Parkway Mystic [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hot hot VAX action...

old-computers.comView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: It's a race between breeding a new COVID variant and a new treatment-resistant STD.
whynotboth.jpg


It's gonna get kinda awkward, now that we're already seeing the upward trend again, when the next Covid surge overwhelms hospitals, and you show up at the ER with some unholy pus-seeping sores on your weiner, and get turned away because there are no available beds.

But I get it.  If I were young, looking at the way the world is going: uncontrollable disease, fascism, too damn high rent, coming climate apocalypse... I mean, what else besides hedonism is there to live for.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"WoW gee whiz why are STD numbers so high"
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pdoubleop
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us, we were all going direct to Heaven, we were all going direct the other way--in short, the period was so far like the present period that some of its noisiest authorities insisted on its being received, for good or for evil, in the superlative degree of comparison only."
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Parkway Mystic: Hot hot VAX action...

[old-computers.com image 289x350]


I'd operator.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Still not interested in visiting NYC.


Still not interested in you visiting
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: [Fark user image image 360x253]


Oh wow, that elf really likes ice cream. I hope the Queen Dark Elf really likes ice cream too.
 
ifky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Remember, let's be careful out there.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What could possibly go wrong?
 
tdotz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
20 somethings still horny. Film at 11?
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hammettman: Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: It's a race between breeding a new COVID variant and a new treatment-resistant STD.
whynotboth.jpg

It's gonna get kinda awkward, now that we're already seeing the upward trend again, when the next Covid surge overwhelms hospitals, and you show up at the ER with some unholy pus-seeping sores on your weiner, and get turned away because there are no available beds.

But I get it.  If I were young, looking at the way the world is going: uncontrollable disease, fascism, too damn high rent, coming climate apocalypse... I mean, what else besides hedonism is there to live for.


Thats what happens when you have twice as many people in the population as we did in 1972 but due to saving money, and empty beds that dont make a profit,we have half the number of hospital beds.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Not what I had in mind:
nypost.comView Full Size


This is what I had in mind:
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

nycparadelife.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.