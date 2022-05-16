 Skip to content
(CBS News)   If you're old enough to remember that historic day McDonald's opened in Russia, now you can say you remember they day they closed   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Soviet Union, McDonald's, Russia, Cold War, Moscow, McDonald's values, Russian business, latest major Western corporation  
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yesterday I saw a sign that says over 99 billion served on a more classic 80-90s era McDonald's sign. I remember following along as they kept updating the tally on the count.
/I should be getting my 99 billion in trickle down funds any day now.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid David Hasselhoff!
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moscow just got healthier.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and you'll also soon remember the day they became 847 Uncle Vanya's.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinnacle Point: Yesterday I saw a sign that says over 99 billion served on a more classic 80-90s era McDonald's sign. I remember following along as they kept updating the tally on the count.
/I should be getting my 99 billion in trickle down funds any day now.
/I should be getting my 99 billion in trickle down funds any day now.


Eat shiat, 5 trillion flies can't be wrong!

Not directed at you personally, just directing ire at the fact that this clown faced turd monger continues to not only exist, but thrive
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinnacle Point: Yesterday I saw a sign that says over 99 billion served on a more classic 80-90s era McDonald's sign. I remember following along as they kept updating the tally on the count.
/I should be getting my 99 billion in trickle down funds any day now.
/I should be getting my 99 billion in trickle down funds any day now.


I remember "Over 200,000" sold. Back in the '50s, it was the only place my family could afford.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1990: First McDonald's opens in Moscow
Youtube s9xlu_R46x8
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As it tries to sell its restaurants, McDonald's said it plans to start removing golden arches and other symbols and signs with the company's name. It said it will keep its trademarks in Russia.

Are we under the impression that Russia's government, in its current 'invading other countries and periodically threatening nuclear war' form, are not simply going to allow a local warlord/oligarch or whatever to just seize the restaurants and goods? Same thing with the trademarks.
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: ...and you'll also soon remember the day they became 847 Uncle Vanya's.



The delicious McCabbage Soup is their no1 (and only) item.
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised they're pulling out, someone must have done the math and figured the goodwill they get for this is more worth it than the profits from running the restaurants.

Past a certain size a corporation can't be shamed into doing anything, so theres some angle to this that we can't see.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wtf is with Renault signing paperwork to give all its assets to Moscow? If they're threatening to nationalize your company, you burn the building down on the way out. Traitors.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alebak: Surprised they're pulling out, someone must have done the math and figured the goodwill they get for this is more worth it than the profits from running the restaurants.

Past a certain size a corporation can't be shamed into doing anything, so theres some angle to this that we can't see.


The Oligarch shakedowns were cutting too deeply into profits.

Can't owe protection money if there's nothing to protect.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait! I thought we were punishing Russia
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alebak: Surprised they're pulling out, someone must have done the math and figured the goodwill they get for this is more worth it than the profits from running the restaurants.

Past a certain size a corporation can't be shamed into doing anything, so theres some angle to this that we can't see.


They knew Wendy's would troll them on social media if they didn't
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: As it tries to sell its restaurants, McDonald's said it plans to start removing golden arches and other symbols and signs with the company's name. It said it will keep its trademarks in Russia.

Are we under the impression that Russia's government, in its current 'invading other countries and periodically threatening nuclear war' form, are not simply going to allow a local warlord/oligarch or whatever to just seize the restaurants and goods? Same thing with the trademarks.


Places like McDonalds are not that great for seizing - it relies on a non-Russian supply chain.

Almost all the oligarch fortunes are based on insular assets, like raw resources or media.

They'll basically be seizing plastic chairs and deep fat fryers.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... McPotato is cancel?
  
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: As it tries to sell its restaurants, McDonald's said it plans to start removing golden arches and other symbols and signs with the company's name. It said it will keep its trademarks in Russia.

Are we under the impression that Russia's government, in its current 'invading other countries and periodically threatening nuclear war' form, are not simply going to allow a local warlord/oligarch or whatever to just seize the restaurants and goods? Same thing with the trademarks.


There are multinational agreements in place over intellectual property that would let McDonalds dip into those frozen Russian assets to recoup losses if that happened.  I'm sure McDonald's would find itself quite able to salve its feelings with cold Russian funds.

Alebak: Surprised they're pulling out, someone must have done the math and figured the goodwill they get for this is more worth it than the profits from running the restaurants.

Past a certain size a corporation can't be shamed into doing anything, so theres some angle to this that we can't see.


Several Western brands don't make that much from Russia.  Too much graft, and Russia's economy has never been that great outside of the petroleum sector.  A lot of those companies have stayed because of inertia from setting up shop in the 90s or because they hope Russia will eventually crawl into the 15th century with its economic practices.  It is probably just that McDonalds felt that the current boycotts allow them to gracefully depart a lackluster market.  Even if Putin dies and the war ends, Russia isn't going to be a useful market for decades.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Closed the mcdonaldses huh?
Well i guess the war isnt ALL bad.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Olthoi: Wtf is with Renault signing paperwork to give all its assets to Moscow? If they're threatening to nationalize your company, you burn the building down on the way out. Traitors.


https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/wireStory/french-carmaker-renault-sell-russian-operations-moscow-84749882

Renault didn't give any financial details of its sales but said the deal included an option to buy back the Avtovaz stake in the next six years. Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov indicated last month to Russian media that the Avtovaz deal could be conducted for a symbolic one ruble.

"Hey, Russia, it looks bad for us being here right now, so let's just exchange a single ruble right now and we can pretend we're leaving. We'll be right back as soon as people forget about the whole genocide thing."
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Needs an Update
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The fast-food giant pointed to the humanitarian crisis caused by the war, saying holding onto its business in Russia "is no longer tenable, nor is it consistent with McDonald's values." "

Values?  Which are to poison the entire human population with their food.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm "dreading it"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll show those Russians...we'll stop selling our poison...er, fast food to their kids and poors.  That'll learn 'em.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. Has three arches. is different.
see - Macdonaldzi.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: As it tries to sell its restaurants, McDonald's said it plans to start removing golden arches and other symbols and signs with the company's name. It said it will keep its trademarks in Russia.

Are we under the impression that Russia's government, in its current 'invading other countries and periodically threatening nuclear war' form, are not simply going to allow a local warlord/oligarch or whatever to just seize the restaurants and goods? Same thing with the trademarks.


McDonald's probably figures Putin is not forever.
There may come a time when Russia can be let back into the civilized world.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: So... McPotato is cancel?


Da
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Olthoi: Wtf is with Renault signing paperwork to give all its assets to Moscow? If they're threatening to nationalize your company, you burn the building down on the way out. Traitors.


It is a French owned car company, so it's about what you'd expect.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm lovin' it.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: New Rising Sun: As it tries to sell its restaurants, McDonald's said it plans to start removing golden arches and other symbols and signs with the company's name. It said it will keep its trademarks in Russia.

Are we under the impression that Russia's government, in its current 'invading other countries and periodically threatening nuclear war' form, are not simply going to allow a local warlord/oligarch or whatever to just seize the restaurants and goods? Same thing with the trademarks.

McDonald's probably figures Putin is not forever.
There may come a time when Russia can be let back into the civilized world.


Possibly, the last experiment with allowing them in civil society only lasted a few decades. Their culture seems to gravitate towards nationalism and corruption.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Pinnacle Point: Yesterday I saw a sign that says over 99 billion served on a more classic 80-90s era McDonald's sign. I remember following along as they kept updating the tally on the count.
/I should be getting my 99 billion in trickle down funds any day now.

Eat shiat, 5 trillion flies can't be wrong!

Not directed at you personally, just directing ire at the fact that this clown faced turd monger continues to not only exist, but thrive


wow
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Alebak: Surprised they're pulling out, someone must have done the math and figured the goodwill they get for this is more worth it than the profits from running the restaurants.

Past a certain size a corporation can't be shamed into doing anything, so theres some angle to this that we can't see.


I think you see it just fine.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

buravirgil: [Fark user image 281x197] [Fark user image 176x222]
Needs an Update
[Fark user image 519x229]


If you're wondering what happened in Bolivia, they flopped for lack of sales.  https://www.kuodatravel.com/bolivian-food-mcdonalds/ (I was curious--Iran was obvious.)
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You know, for a while I've believed that Levi Strauss is just as responsible if not moreso for ending the cold war than Reagan.

The thing is we never really won the cold war in the same way we never really won the civil war.  The bad guys just went underground for a while, fumed, plotted and planned to overthrow Western society.

Not everybody in the world is a jerk, but there are enough jerks in enough positions of power that we as a species have to go through this bullshiat drama, war and death periodically just because enough people don't have their heads screwed on right.

I would bet the average Russian would rather worry about getting a Big Mac once in a while than whether their oligarchs had Ukraine to suck dry as well, but Putin is an arsehole so here we are.
 
lefty248
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Didn't care then, care even less now.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Abe Vigoda's Ghost:
There may come a time when Russia can be let back into the civilized world.

When were they ever part of the civilized world? Prior to WWII they were an agrarian backwater, post-WWII they became a freaking horror show and owe their post WWII technical might to their own Project Paperclip efforts when they seized Eastern Europe and divvied up Germany. There was a brief glimmer of light when they collapsed, but that was quickly extinguished as the nation fell first to the Mob, then to Kleptocrats

And let's not forget just when and why Japan surrendered to the US in WWII. The Russian's were preparing a massive land invasion of Japan, and the Russian Military was known to treat Japanese POWs with extreme cruelty, subjecting them to forced labor in Siberia. That and fear for payback for the Japanese treatment of Russian Civilians in the Russo-Japanese war meant that surrender to the US was preferable to the brutality, even genocide they would have most likely suffered under Stalin
 
pointfdr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No Mcrib for you!
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yea, this will teach Putin! (Sarcasm)
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: buravirgil: [Fark user image 281x197] [Fark user image 176x222]
Needs an Update
[Fark user image 519x229]

If you're wondering what happened in Bolivia, they flopped for lack of sales.  https://www.kuodatravel.com/bolivian-food-mcdonalds/ (I was curious--Iran was obvious.)


"The fast-food of the west is doing a great deal of harm to humankind." - Former Bolivian President Evo Morales 2013

That's peak of the article.

That's peak of the article.
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In Soviet Russia, Mcdonald's closes YOU!
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: So... McPotato is cancel?


Is call Potato Royale now.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: Teddy Brosevelt: So... McPotato is cancel?

Is call Potato Royale now.

Is call Potato Royale now.


Comrade must need re-education. Royale is a bourgeoise word born from Aristocratic oppression.
Your nice Uncle Vanya would never subject you to such thing. Instead we call it Big Russian Papa
 
mrparks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I was more of an advocate of Iraqi Starbucks.

Once they're hooked on that, maybe they'll have less bombings and by extension of that logic, if American brands are set up in a country we wouldn't want to bomb them either.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I don't think McDonald's takes that big of a hit there.  Most of the restaurants in Russia are owned by franchisees and the supply chain is likely to be intra-Russian too.  Corporate McD's already got paid up front.
 
