(Yahoo)   The villages near lake Tegernsee in Germany have long had a tradition of turning a blind eye to who the ultra-wealthy who own villas there are, just so long as their money, be it swastika-marked deutschmarks or blood-soaked Rubles, spends. Until now   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
17
•       •       •

17 Comments     (+0 »)
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just burn the villas down and piss on the ashes


They can claim whats left
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, Thomas Tomaschek, a Green politician who sits on the council for Rottach-Egern, a village on the Tegernsee, jumped to his death from a 10-story window and landed on a pile of bullets.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sold some stuff to an African warlord once. He had a villa in Malibu. I regret doing that.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just before the 'rona pandemic the adult fun areas of Europe were considering limitations and shut-downs. they were tired of tourists being drunk, rowdy and obnoxious where drugs and prostitution were tolerated. after all that sweet sweet money dried up everyone stopped biatching. true colors always bleed through.
 
jimpapa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The international superrich arrived in the 2000s, with the opening of the Hotel Überfahrt, a lakeside "five star plus" hotel with a gold fountain.

i would have loved being in the room when they decided on that name
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, maybe something is going to happen, but it sounds like a single politician sitting on the village council is calling for action.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hotel Überfahrt

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deep Purple - Smoke on the Water (Audio)
Youtube zUwEIt9ez7M
 
jagec
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Hotel Überfahrt

[Fark user image image 220x220]


Yeah Subby, shame on you for not working that gem into the title somehow.
 
mjg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: Just burn the villas down and piss on the ashes


They can claim whats left


Nah. Fill the villas with refugees from the Ukraine war.
 
It Smee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, for those who want to do to look more like.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Hotel Überfahrt

[Fark user image 220x220] [View Full Size image _x_]


ShartInHotTub.GIF
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Londongrad is probably lagging behind.  Years ago an acquaintance offered me  the keys his place near that lake there for a summer vacation.  He said there were way too many Russians.   The town hall looked really beautiful.  Our new town hall looked like a Wal*mart reduced shelf item by comparison.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"As long as we don't mention that our neighbors torture people, everything's hunky dorey!"

WTF is wrong with humans?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: "As long as we don't mention that our neighbors torture people, everything's hunky dorey!"

WTF is wrong with humans?


Ummmmm, are you new to this world or something?
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
was the hotel Uberfart run by this guy?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
