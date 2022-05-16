 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   The only thing worse than going ATM is a smash-and-grab ATM robbery. The only thing worse than that is doing is sixty times   (kiro7.com) divider line
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wait until they discover it's quicker with a JCB - backhoe in US-land I think. Used to be sooooo frequent in the UK but since trackers were put on the machines, they have faded back a bit.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Q: How many typos can you cram into one careless, lazy, ill-considered headline?
A: All of them.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
virgo47
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Garbage headline, man.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: Q: How many typos can you cram into one careless, lazy, ill-considered headline?
A: All of them.


And we're done here.

Someone get the lights:

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: Q: How many typos can you cram into one careless, lazy, ill-considered headline?
A: All of them.


Somewhere out there, a mod is quietly chuckling with a knowing grin.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Many years back I met a guy in jail who had almost 50 shoplifting charges from robbing the same Lowes. He would load up a cart with power tools, walk out the the door and then sell them online. I guess if you find something that seems to work, why switch up the technique? The guy ended up doing only 10 months in jail. He was a nice guy that Brian. Wicked good on the card tables. Crazy bastard ending up getting sent to the hole for drinking a bunch of hand sanitizer. I never saw him again after that. Sometimes I wonder what ever happened to Brian, hopefully he's stopped drinking hand sanitizer.
 
darthaegis [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The only headline to thread is deserving have posts resemble.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So, sixty smash and grab ATM thefts?  I wonder what the total take on that was.  How far a field did these people have to go to find sixty smash and grabbables?

Also, it would seem that there isn't the security applied to these places that one would assume (assume and ATM.  Almost.  I say, almost a joke there!)

While no one was looking, Lez Luthor smashed and grabbed 60 atms.  He smashed and grabbed 60 ATMs.  That's as many as six tens and that's just horrible.
 
