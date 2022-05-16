 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1985, the discovery of the Ozone Hole was announced, which kind of sounds like a planetary erogenous zone and was aptly named since that was where we were farking the planet   (history.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
hoodiowithtudio [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sort of like a goatse but cfcs are the hands.
 
funzyr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Were?"
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
...and we actually did something about it, and it's been steadily healing.

https://www.eea.europa.eu/themes/climate/ozone-depleting-substances-and-climate-change-1
 
King Keepo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The nice thing about that? We fought Big Refrigeration and won. CFCs were out and the damn thing was pretty much fixed. Now we need to do the rest.
 
jimpapa
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
70's acid rain: fixed via pollution regulations.
80's-90s: ozone : fixed via regulations.
2000's +: global warming. :???:
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

You can't undo lung cancer by not smoking. Sadly, compounding situations are not undone quickly.

Well, we could all abandon earth on ships or whatever, but that is fairy tale childrens book viable, currently.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Modern Republicans would be buying hairspray by the truckload and spraying it into the air.

At least one person would be hospitalized because they did it inside with insufficient ventilation.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Yep, pretty much the last time politicians from both sides worked together and listened to scientist to fix a large problem. Shame it will never happen again before I die.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
frinkiac.com
 
Richard Blaine
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This "killing the planet" shiat is so 1980s. This planet will be just fine without you, and for thousands if not millions more years after you're dead. The fear that one more generation of using carbon-based energy will result in irreversible damage is just delusional.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I got to release NOAA balloons measuring the layers while I was at the South Pole.  It was doing really well back then but it's been fluctuating a lot more than I'd expected back then.  Hopefully by 2050 we've really got a handle on it. But the cfc's being released have skyrocketed with the propagation of AC across the planet in cars and homes.  I think they've had to get more strict with that, because people keep trying to live in places that aren't caves.

Screw you, humans!
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In 1999, I was in Australia and people on the beaches were taking the ozone hole seriously. I've never seen people covered head to toe and still hanging out on a beach.
 
