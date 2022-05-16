 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Chinese government 'crackdown' on Uighurs results in the highest prison rate in the world, where one in twenty-five people have been sentenced to prison for 'terrorism' or, as it's known in other places in the world, being the wrong race   (aljazeera.com) divider line
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kinda like the US.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but we need cheap Chinese labor or Mitt can't afford to stuff another $100,000,000 into his 401(k)
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Race, or religion, or both?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They get treated like black people in the US?   That's appalling.
 
sid244
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How else do you expect the Chinese to perform human experiments for bio-weapons, gene "therapy"/alteration and cheap labor.
 
Thinkerer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How inefficient that the US just shoots them for being the wrong color - why not put them to work at no pay?

Oh, wait...we tried that already....
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before whatabou...shiat nm.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. I thought the article was about China and not the US for a second. Silly me.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We would never specifically target specific regions, ethnic groups or religions, much less the Uighurs," Anayat said. "We would never wrong the good, nor release the bad."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they have to harvest organs from somewhere. better them than the Han chinese.

/not human
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure concerned anti-woke realists will point to the fact that they keep getting arrested as proof that they are actually terrorists. Any further thought into this is liberal college brainwashing.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: Kinda like the US.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There seems to be a whole crop of outright evil or stupid "leaders" in the world today that have demonstrably made the world a worse place because of their stubbornness.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm all for WWIII if that's what it takes to remove Russia and China from the equation.
We can throw in Israel for good measure, because what they are doing to the Palestinians is in fact genocide and absolutely inexcusable and a stain upon the US for supporting them. And of course we'd have to nuke the Southern States for good measure, we can call it "nuclear medicine", you know... to eradicate the cancer
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Certain US states seen taking notes.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Morally corrupt people always end up with power and wealth.
Being a good guy means getting screwed.
I saw we start shooting some of these cocksukkas like Putin, Trump, Jinping, and some of the billionaires like Gates, Musk, Bezos too
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: We can throw in Israel for good measure, because what they are doing to the Palestinians is in fact genocide and absolutely inexcusable and a stain upon the US for supporting them.


It's excusable when you consider that the people of Palestine don't believe Israel should exist and enjoy blindly firing rockets into the country.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: In before whatabou...shiat nm.


Right? How dare people point scum aren't alone
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: The Exit Stencilist: We can throw in Israel for good measure, because what they are doing to the Palestinians is in fact genocide and absolutely inexcusable and a stain upon the US for supporting them.

It's excusable when you consider that the people of Palestine don't believe Israel should exist and enjoy blindly firing rockets into the country.


What the flying fark? For one, the "people of Palestine" do not "enjoy blindly firing rockets." There are some groups who think that it's justified, but painting the members of literally an entire country as terrorists is some DEEEEEPLY racist shiat.

For two, so what? Some people did a terrorism, so genocide is justified?

I already did not have a high opinion of you, but this might be one of the worst takes I've seen you put up.
This might even rise to the level of hate speech.

You are the worst person I was exposed to online today. Congratulation.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: They get treated like black people in the US?   That's appalling.


Actually more like Hispanics and not just any Hispanics, their ancestors were the professionals who managed one of the greatest transport routes in world history.   It's about geography and moving boundaries.  The Uighurs were at the last truck stop on the Silk Road into China.   They've been there about 2000 years.  The Silk Road declined when sailing ships eclipsed  the land routes and the Roman and other empires of the time declined.

The road had trained people from all technologies running the freight system of the Mediterranean to the Chinese Empire.  They ran government taxing offices, stagecoach inns the size of major malls, had translators and notaries, cooks, hotel management, stable management, and security against bandits and robbers who would take care the immense wealth passing through.   The area is still home to Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, Mongols, Tajiks, Uzbeks and Tatars, who have been there for at least 2000 years.


Imagine a space station staffed for intergalactic commerce with merchants from every end of the universe.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: The Exit Stencilist: We can throw in Israel for good measure, because what they are doing to the Palestinians is in fact genocide and absolutely inexcusable and a stain upon the US for supporting them.

It's excusable when you consider that the people of Palestine don't believe Israel should exist and enjoy blindly firing rockets into the country.


As opposed to Israel's state of the art rockets being perfectly guided into hospitals, journalists, and churches.
 
drwiki [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: The Exit Stencilist: We can throw in Israel for good measure, because what they are doing to the Palestinians is in fact genocide and absolutely inexcusable and a stain upon the US for supporting them.

It's excusable when you consider that the people of Palestine don't believe Israel should exist and enjoy blindly firing rockets into the country.


Yeah this definitely complicates things. I'm not convinced there are any heroes in this story.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

waxbeans: fiddlehead: In before whatabou...shiat nm.

Right? How dare people point scum aren't alone


We get it, it's okay when you do it.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Wow. I thought the article was about China and not the US for a second. Silly me.


When all you have is a hammer...
 
YouSaidWhat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter as long as I have the newest Nike gear.
 
drwiki [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: RTOGUY: The Exit Stencilist: We can throw in Israel for good measure, because what they are doing to the Palestinians is in fact genocide and absolutely inexcusable and a stain upon the US for supporting them.

It's excusable when you consider that the people of Palestine don't believe Israel should exist and enjoy blindly firing rockets into the country.

What the flying fark? For one, the "people of Palestine" do not "enjoy blindly firing rockets." There are some groups who think that it's justified, but painting the members of literally an entire country as terrorists is some DEEEEEPLY racist shiat.

For two, so what? Some people did a terrorism, so genocide is justified?

I already did not have a high opinion of you, but this might be one of the worst takes I've seen you put up.
This might even rise to the level of hate speech.

You are the worst person I was exposed to online today. Congratulation.


I didn't pick up the racism - The elected government in Palestine (and separate gov't in Gaza) both hold "destruction of the state of Israel" as a core policy. The last elections in Gaza were quite a while ago, but this is what people voted for. As long as state-supported actors attack Israel there can be no peace. As long as there are counterattacks, people in Palestine/Gaza will be justifiably mad enough to support more rocket strikes. Also, the blockade of Gaza prevents the import of more damaging weapons, but perpetuates the grinding poverty that makes people willing to fight.

It's a viscious cycle as both sides are somewhat "justified" in perpetuating a cycle of violence, and there are real costs to being the first one to break it.

/There's no question that Israel should STOP expanding illegal settlements. This is an unnecessary provocation.
//The rest is more challenging. Attempting to "turn the other cheek" to rocket strikes isn't a serious option for any Israeli government that wants to stay in power.
///Got my History degree from Wikipedia. Feel free to fill in the gaps/ignorance.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: They get treated like black people in the US?   That's appalling.


More like Native Americans in the US
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
3 out of 10 black men in the US will spend time in prison.  I think we've got them beat.  This whole article is just cherry picking.  The USA is still #1.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: RTOGUY: The Exit Stencilist: We can throw in Israel for good measure, because what they are doing to the Palestinians is in fact genocide and absolutely inexcusable and a stain upon the US for supporting them.

It's excusable when you consider that the people of Palestine don't believe Israel should exist and enjoy blindly firing rockets into the country.

What the flying fark? For one, the "people of Palestine" do not "enjoy blindly firing rockets." There are some groups who think that it's justified, but painting the members of literally an entire country as terrorists is some DEEEEEPLY racist shiat.

For two, so what? Some people did a terrorism, so genocide is justified?

I already did not have a high opinion of you, but this might be one of the worst takes I've seen you put up.
This might even rise to the level of hate speech.

You are the worst person I was exposed to online today. Congratulation.


Often morons will call a truth they don't like hate speech. This is one of those times. As for losing your respect I will have to find a way to cope with some liter I don't recognize not liking me. It will be hard but somehow I will just have to find the will to go on living.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: fiddlehead: In before whatabou...shiat nm.

Right? How dare people point scum aren't alone


Putin is quick to point out how the US is shiat when he wants to invade Ukraine, guess the US shouldn't speak out or counter him.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

indy_kid: oldernell: Kinda like the US.

[Fark user image image 480x360]


Western nations don't learn shiat. Especially if you are just as good at it. Asia is just like any other continent, and has it's share of asshole and racists. But since they aren't white, we call them xenophobic.

/no Irish or Italians need not apply
//turns out all of humanity is full of jerks
 
