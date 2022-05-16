 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   India redrawing Kashmir assembly seats to 'disempower Muslims,' at least according to a traveler of both time and space   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    Interesting, Bharatiya Janata Party, Kashmir, Kashmir conflict, Jammu and Kashmir, Muslim-majority region's Hindu areas, delimitation commission, political parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government  
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What?
You thought that the US had a monopoly on power hungry racist dick bags?
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: What?
You thought that the US had a monopoly on power hungry racist dick bags?


No. I know humans have always been that way. It's a species problem. More specifically, fear, ego, and ignorance.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So subby is saying that India's bias towards Muslims is bigger on the inside than it is on the outside? I think their bias though is increasingly showing on the outside.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I trust Pooty to not use a nuke much more than I trust India or Pakistan
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Does that traveler also come from the land of the ice and snow?
 
hammettman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Relativity says that space and time are effectively the same thing, so redundant lyric is redundant, but musically, IMO one of LZ's best songs.

Also, redundant conflict, now going on 75 years, is redundant.  It's the same old thing, now with a little nukes in it.
 
Commander Lysdexic [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How much do Indian Hindus hate Indian Muslims?
The Tiger of Mysore was a Raj who kept the British out of his part of the country for 18 years, defeating them multiple times in battle - remembered in a painting: "arguably the greatest Indian picture of the defeat of colonialism that survives".
You'd expect this man, Tipu, would be one of India's national heroes, alongside Ghandi.
But no, he was Muslim, so India barely remembers him.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

baka-san: What?
You thought that the US had a monopoly on power hungry racist dick bags?


Every friggin' thread.
 
rfenster
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So much for sitting with elders of the gentle race
 
KingKauff
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

xanadian: Does that traveler also come from the land of the ice and snow?


Nah.  He's just a fool in the rain.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

KingKauff: xanadian: Does that traveler also come from the land of the ice and snow?

Nah.  He's just a fool in the rain.


Packing his bags for the Misty Mountains, and going to California with an achin'...in his heart...
 
Podna
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Indian Hindutva persecute  Muslims and Christians alike.  I've seen those guys say stuff just as bad if not worse than Neonazi's. they are terrible people
 
