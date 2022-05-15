 Skip to content
(CNN)   You know, subby had a snarky, witty headline about taking photos in the Sistine Chapel, but he's too busy being distracted by the fact that he and Jason Momoa now appear to have similar body types. Hey ladies, how you doin'?   (cnn.com) divider line
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The pandemic 15 is the new freshman 15
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
210 lbs of muscle covered by 40 lbs of fat isn't the same as 160 lbs of muscle covered by 90 lbs of fat
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Was that wrong? Should he not have done that?
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is the dumbest controversy. Oh no, h took a photo in a building to share art with his followers. The child rape enablers that run that place must be outraged

Also he's probably in a bulking cycle. When he films a shirtless scene or whatever, he'll probably starve and dehydrate himself for several days beforehand. So subs, if you look like him now and would look the same he will after a couple day stint of intense cardio training followed by what's basically fasting, good for you.

/send pics
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: 210 lbs of muscle covered by 40 lbs of fat isn't the same as 160 lbs of muscle covered by 90 lbs of fat


160 pounds of muscle? Oh, how generous you must think of farkers.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: 210 lbs of muscle covered by 40 lbs of fat isn't the same as 160 lbs of muscle covered by 90 lbs of fat


Not according to well respected quackticioners like Ronny Jackson or Doktor Oz.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is that not allowed?

Somewhere there pictures of me and my wife in the sistine chapel. And a dozen or so other churches in Italy.

/back then I could have gave Jason momoa a run for his money.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Where's the "controversy"

He asked. He paid. They said OK.

That's Celebrity 101.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Are we just going to gloss over the fact that the Fast and Furious is trying to get the record for the most sequeled movie in history. And none of them have been straight to video or streaming or whatever the cool kids are doing nowadays.
 
