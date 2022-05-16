 Skip to content
(NPR)   NPR's handy online tool to help you determine if your house is at risk of wildfire. Although you have to scroll all the way down to the bottom to use the tool, so subby will just save you the effort with a quick preview of its likely answer: Yes   (npr.org) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fairfield County, no increased risk!

Booyah!

/Will probably die in a blizzard related power outage
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No meaningful risk"

I guess they're not factoring in the tweakers with their meth labs.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, if the golf course (it's a muni folks, put down the pitchforks) burns everything else probably burned first.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No meaningful risk.

Suck it, fire jockeys!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like there's some inherent protection from the the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers, along with maple trees.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"No meaningful risk"

SE PA is going to be a swampy rainforest in 50 years.
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"You'll be flooded out long before any meaningful risk."
 
DarnoKonrad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
oh look, a heat map of where trees are.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I already know my risk. I'm on the edge of town in the Pacific Northwest. Thankfully I'm on the edge of town that is surrounded by agriculture and not trees. But still the risk is elevated because it's largely grass they grow. Hay and straw and that sort of thing.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Carbon Count 38% increase. I'm not surprised. The mountain is on fire at least 3 times a year. If it happened though, it will because of the guy at the end of the block that likes to shoot off fireworks all year long.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Thanks jackholes, will be looking forward to my home owners insurance going up now that they have this handy new tool to point to as an excuse to raise rates.
 
Calehedron
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There is nothing to burn in the Phoenix Valley. 10-15 miles east or north might flash up anytime, but I am quite safe.
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Considering I'm used to seeing local waste fields smolder off and on throughout summer, I trust that uncontrolled burning is part of their comprehensive fire protection plan.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Do you see shiat on fire?
Then yes.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
0%
 
Boooozy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Never figured Downtown Chicago to be a wild fire risk.  Other types of "wild" fire, sure.  But I do not think that is what was being discussed in the article.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Boooozy: Never figured Downtown Chicago to be a wild fire risk.  Other types of "wild" fire, sure.  But I do not think that is what was being discussed in the article.


Mrs. O'Leary's cow would beg to differ.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hahahhaaaa.  Remember when they told us about climate change and you all were like, "Yeah, but isn't that only going to affect, like, poor people, and people on the other side of the world?"

Look on your works  and despair.  This is what everybody paid for.  This is what your big pretty house is all ABOUT.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Forest Raking Brigade needs YOU!
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

JOIN NOW!
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Uh, this thing says in 30 years there's a 99% chance of flood risk. I'm gonna call BS on that, I mean, I've lived in this area for almost 50 years. We've never had anything close to what would be considered a flood.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
79% chance of increased wildfire risk in our current location, no meaningful risk a couple counties to the east (45 minutes drive time) where we just put in a bid on a house.  Seems odd considering when we get rain, they typically get rain as well.

Hoping we get it.  First order of business would be to install solar, which our current HOA doesn't allow (new house isn't part of one, so we can do what we want).
 
ar393
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: Uh, this thing says in 30 years there's a 99% chance of flood risk. I'm gonna call BS on that, I mean, I've lived in this area for almost 50 years. We've never had anything close to what would be considered a flood.


My parents had 2 inches (street had been repaved but not torn up before it was paved over, so the road level was like 2 inches higher than it used to be, so their driveway, that pitched down, didn't have as much curb to keep the water from their driveway if the storm drain couldn't immediately handle all of it) of water once in 32 years. Then they had 5.5 feet last year. This time it was a culvert 500 yards away that couldn't handle the water. No real change in houses or roads around them (no new houses or developments near them, as they live in the NYC suburbs...so the town is pretty old and hasn't changed much layoutwise)

So yeah, to;dr, floods can happen outta nowhere now.
 
Creoena
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
While this does say no meaningful risk, the number of local meth labs and, perhaps more importantly, the number of drunken idiots setting off fireworks, was not likely factored in.  We have a lot of both.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Fairfield County, no increased risk!

Booyah!

/Will probably die in a blizzard related power outage


Both our current home, and the home we are finishing up to retire to: No risk.
 
alex10294
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
County by county is worthless.  A house in a county can be in a forest, or in the middle of 20 acres of mown watered grass.
 
