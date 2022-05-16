 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   US military: You never leave a man behind. Russian military: So anyway, I started blasting   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
116
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

3086 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 May 2022 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



116 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If I am armed, and I watch my wounded colleagues being slaughtered by someone allegedly on my own side, fragging the bastard would be my first thought. Desertion and surrender would probably be second.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You get wallpaper as a pow?
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm a gonna call bulls*it on this one.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

snocone: I'm a gonna call bulls*it on this one.


Based on what?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Russian first aid"

No wonder their first aid kits were so crap.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

snocone: I'm a gonna call bulls*it on this one.


This isn't the first time Russia has killed its own troops. It's actually a somewhat common practice for their military.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: snocone: I'm a gonna call bulls*it on this one.

Based on what?


Having actually met some war, combat and soldiers.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

snocone: SpectroBoy: snocone: I'm a gonna call bulls*it on this one.

Based on what?

Having actually met some war, combat and soldiers.


You aren't very familiar with the Russian military, are you? The Russian navy once stripped the reactor shielding out of their attack subs and moved the enlisted quarters between the reactor and the officer quarters. It was cheaper to use the conscripted sailors as impromptu reactor shielding than actually figure out how to make their reactors lighter.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

snocone: SpectroBoy: snocone: I'm a gonna call bulls*it on this one.

Based on what?

Having actually met some war, combat and soldiers.


We know for a fact that Russians are bombing schools, hospitals, and civilians.
I'm guessing you don't believe those things either?
You thinks the ones you met would tell you the truth if this happened?

/yikes
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

snocone: I'm a gonna call bulls*it on this one.


Russian/Soviet history says otherwise.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: snocone: SpectroBoy: snocone: I'm a gonna call bulls*it on this one.

Based on what?

Having actually met some war, combat and soldiers.

We know for a fact that Russians are bombing schools, hospitals, and civilians.
I'm guessing you don't believe those things either?
You thinks the ones you met would tell you the truth if this happened?

/yikes


I did not say any of that. You did. Go get your box.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

snocone: SpectroBoy: snocone: SpectroBoy: snocone: I'm a gonna call bulls*it on this one.

Based on what?

Having actually met some war, combat and soldiers.

We know for a fact that Russians are bombing schools, hospitals, and civilians.
I'm guessing you don't believe those things either?
You thinks the ones you met would tell you the truth if this happened?

/yikes

I did not say any of that. You did. Go get your box.


So no answer then?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That article doesn't read at all like a propaganda piece. Not one bit.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

snocone: SpectroBoy: snocone: SpectroBoy: snocone: I'm a gonna call bulls*it on this one.

Based on what?

Having actually met some war, combat and soldiers.

We know for a fact that Russians are bombing schools, hospitals, and civilians.
I'm guessing you don't believe those things either?
You thinks the ones you met would tell you the truth if this happened?

/yikes

I did not say any of that. You did. Go get your box.


Don't get pissy just because you got busted for being ignorant of how the Russian military operates on the field.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And you though health care in the US sucked.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It just goes to prove that the Russians really are in love with TFG. I mean, he prefers soldiers that don't get captured or wounded either. It's wasn't collusion with a foreign power, just a matching of their shared interests.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: snocone: SpectroBoy: snocone: SpectroBoy: snocone: I'm a gonna call bulls*it on this one.

Based on what?

Having actually met some war, combat and soldiers.

We know for a fact that Russians are bombing schools, hospitals, and civilians.
I'm guessing you don't believe those things either?
You thinks the ones you met would tell you the truth if this happened?

/yikes

I did not say any of that. You did. Go get your box.

So no answer then?


Since it is not the answer you want, write your own. It is common practice around here.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

snocone: SpectroBoy: snocone: SpectroBoy: snocone: SpectroBoy: snocone: I'm a gonna call bulls*it on this one.

Based on what?

Having actually met some war, combat and soldiers.

We know for a fact that Russians are bombing schools, hospitals, and civilians.
I'm guessing you don't believe those things either?
You thinks the ones you met would tell you the truth if this happened?

/yikes

I did not say any of that. You did. Go get your box.

So no answer then?

Since it is not the answer you want, write your own. It is common practice around here.


It is WELL DOCUMENTED that the Russians are committing a long list of atrocities in Ukraine. Both against Ukrainians and their own soldiers.

Bombing school
Bombing hospital
Targeting fleeing civilians
Undersupplying their own troops.

Yes SOMEHOW you decided THIS is one they they wouldn't do.

And now you are angry and embarrassed that I called you on your BS logic.

Don't try to pin it on me.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: snocone: SpectroBoy: snocone: SpectroBoy: snocone: SpectroBoy: snocone: I'm a gonna call bulls*it on this one.

Based on what?

Having actually met some war, combat and soldiers.

We know for a fact that Russians are bombing schools, hospitals, and civilians.
I'm guessing you don't believe those things either?
You thinks the ones you met would tell you the truth if this happened?

/yikes

I did not say any of that. You did. Go get your box.

So no answer then?

Since it is not the answer you want, write your own. It is common practice around here.

It is WELL DOCUMENTED that the Russians are committing a long list of atrocities in Ukraine. Both against Ukrainians and their own soldiers.

Bombing school
Bombing hospital
Targeting fleeing civilians
Undersupplying their own troops.

Yes SOMEHOW you decided THIS is one they they wouldn't do.

And now you are angry and embarrassed that I called you on your BS logic.

Don't try to pin it on me.


I did not pin anything.
You penned yourself.
 
Hooferatheart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Russians are killing each other? That's good, we've been  trying to kill them for months.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So wasteful. That's good eating when the starving time comes.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: SpectroBoy: snocone: I'm a gonna call bulls*it on this one.

Based on what?

Having actually met some war, combat and soldiers.


Have you seen the video footage from this war?  One that really stood out for me was from an artillery barrage on some Russians in a farm.  Mortar shells fall, hitting a farmhouse, they go running.  One lands on a small group, leaving a Russian soldier wounded trying to crawl to a treeline where the rest are hiding.  Every soldier after him just runs right past him without even stopping.

No camaraderie, no unity, no loyalty.  Just base instincts and drugs.  No wonder they aren't winning in Ukraine, despite outnumbering the Ukrainians.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw this morning that the UK estimates that Russia has lost 1/3rd of the troops it committed to Ukraine.  1/3rd dead or wounded.  They committed 200,000 troops so that's 66,000 dead or wounded.  Of the confirmed dead, only 3% are from Moscow or its suburbs.  Russia has sent its rural poor to die.  Moscow is risking losing control of its rural provinces which are already resentful.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: snocone: SpectroBoy: snocone: SpectroBoy: snocone: SpectroBoy: snocone: I'm a gonna call bulls*it on this one.

Based on what?

Having actually met some war, combat and soldiers.

We know for a fact that Russians are bombing schools, hospitals, and civilians.
I'm guessing you don't believe those things either?
You thinks the ones you met would tell you the truth if this happened?

/yikes

I did not say any of that. You did. Go get your box.

So no answer then?

Since it is not the answer you want, write your own. It is common practice around here.

It is WELL DOCUMENTED that the Russians are committing a long list of atrocities in Ukraine. Both against Ukrainians and their own soldiers.

Bombing school
Bombing hospital
Targeting fleeing civilians
Undersupplying their own troops.

Yes SOMEHOW you decided THIS is one they they wouldn't do.

And now you are angry and embarrassed that I called you on your BS logic.

Don't try to pin it on me.


You yourself are employing some really shaky logic here.
 
alltim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canadian Bacon - Omega Force and...
Youtube PaLt_X6xmbk
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: has sent its rural poor to die.


The US (and probably most modern militaries) also do the same.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ar393: Rapmaster2000: has sent its rural poor to die.

The US (and probably most modern militaries) also do the same.


At least they volunteer for the job.  It's not great to have few options, but at least it's a job where you get paid.

/brother in law was in the Marines
//dad was in the Army
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: That article doesn't read at all like a propaganda piece. Not one bit.


It's the Daily Mail.

I'm surprised there aren't cleavage pics of Sanna Marin and Kaja Kallas
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is mercy killing.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: snocone: SpectroBoy: snocone: I'm a gonna call bulls*it on this one.

Based on what?

Having actually met some war, combat and soldiers.

Have you seen the video footage from this war?  One that really stood out for me was from an artillery barrage on some Russians in a farm.  Mortar shells fall, hitting a farmhouse, they go running.  One lands on a small group, leaving a Russian soldier wounded trying to crawl to a treeline where the rest are hiding.  Every soldier after him just runs right past him without even stopping.

No camaraderie, no unity, no loyalty.  Just base instincts and drugs.  No wonder they aren't winning in Ukraine, despite outnumbering the Ukrainians.


Quite right. All on display right in front of your eyes.
That is not what I questioned at all. What I rejected has been ignored and diverted by the usual suspects.
It's easy if you try.
 
Hooferatheart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parthenogenetic: Pocket Ninja: That article doesn't read at all like a propaganda piece. Not one bit.

It's the Daily Mail.

I'm surprised there aren't cleavage pics of Sanna Marin and Kaja Kallas


There was a topless photo of Charlie Callas
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Drunk Southern Taser Bait
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
The Boddiker Injury Assessment Test is even more strenuous.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I saw this morning that the UK estimates that Russia has lost 1/3rd of the troops it committed to Ukraine.  1/3rd dead or wounded.  They committed 200,000 troops so that's 66,000 dead or wounded.  Of the confirmed dead, only 3% are from Moscow or its suburbs.  Russia has sent its rural poor to die.  Moscow is risking losing control of its rural provinces which are already resentful.


Not just its rural poor, but ethnic minorities such as Chechens, Dagestanis, and Buryats.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: ar393: Rapmaster2000: has sent its rural poor to die.

The US (and probably most modern militaries) also do the same.

At least they volunteer for the job.  It's not great to have few options, but at least it's a job where you get paid.

/brother in law was in the Marines
//dad was in the Army


Fact. Or there is required* military service like Israel, Switzerland or pre revolution Iran (both my parents were in the air force, as were most of their friend's).

Conscription, even worse than a draft*, doesn't get you much.

*Requirements, deferments, and other ways to meet it vary.
 
Road_King
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: SpectroBoy: snocone: I'm a gonna call bulls*it on this one.

Based on what?

Having actually met some war, combat and soldiers.


Where you have over 300 confirmed kills, yadda yadda
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Russians are slaughter their own wounded soldiers, captured troops say"

That sounds like something a Russian would say.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size


/nods approvingly
 
Road_King
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: SpectroBoy: snocone: SpectroBoy: snocone: I'm a gonna call bulls*it on this one.

Based on what?

Having actually met some war, combat and soldiers.

We know for a fact that Russians are bombing schools, hospitals, and civilians.
I'm guessing you don't believe those things either?
You thinks the ones you met would tell you the truth if this happened?

/yikes

I did not say any of that. You did. Go get your box.


"I dont like this, therefore it must not be true."

-Snocone
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parthenogenetic: Pocket Ninja: That article doesn't read at all like a propaganda piece. Not one bit.

It's the Daily Mail.

I'm surprised there aren't cleavage pics of Sanna Marin and Kaja Kallas


"disappointed"
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One or two bad apples, right?
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe in Russian officer school they teach them... if soldier is going to die from their injury... just shoot them.  Easier.  Don't want injuried soldier going home.

Sick logic... but it wouldn't surprise me.
 
Arthur Jumbles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: snocone: SpectroBoy: snocone: I'm a gonna call bulls*it on this one.

Based on what?

Having actually met some war, combat and soldiers.

We know for a fact that Russians are bombing schools, hospitals, and civilians.
I'm guessing you don't believe those things either?
You thinks the ones you met would tell you the truth if this happened?

/yikes


It sounds unbelievable because it's just so stupid. I mean.... I believe it... I think it's true.... given everything else that has happened but it still boggles the mind. Soldiers need at least some hope to be effective fighters... if you kill your own wounded what's to stop every Russian conscript from running to Poland and claiming they are a Ukrainian refugee? I swear.... next week we'll read how the Russians are solving their supply issues by soylent greening their dead and wounded and it will seem believable.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not news.  Russia at one time sold the bleached bones of dead soldiers on the field for fertilizer.  Some one had to pay for  the war.

When there weren't wars, a dead serf's family needed to reimburse the suffering aristocrat owner with the gift of a cow (or the most valuable object in the family) to pay for the loss of labor to the owner.  Truly a great society.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every day of this war shows another reason why trump voters love putin. After all, trump hated people who got wounded during war as well.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: I'm a gonna call bulls*it on this one.


What, you don't think this is Ukrainian propaganda or anything do you? Or you think wars have been fought the same way for the past 10,000 years? Rumors and innuendo about the enemy.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: NM Volunteer: snocone: SpectroBoy: snocone: I'm a gonna call bulls*it on this one.

Based on what?

Having actually met some war, combat and soldiers.

Have you seen the video footage from this war?  One that really stood out for me was from an artillery barrage on some Russians in a farm.  Mortar shells fall, hitting a farmhouse, they go running.  One lands on a small group, leaving a Russian soldier wounded trying to crawl to a treeline where the rest are hiding.  Every soldier after him just runs right past him without even stopping.

No camaraderie, no unity, no loyalty.  Just base instincts and drugs.  No wonder they aren't winning in Ukraine, despite outnumbering the Ukrainians.

Quite right. All on display right in front of your eyes.
That is not what I questioned at all. What I rejected has been ignored and diverted by the usual suspects.
It's easy if you try.


Just tuning in at home here, and am wondering what "this one" exactly you are calling BS on.  Given that it's an article in the Daily Fail, I might find myself questioning anything from whether Russian commanders kill their own troops as reported to whether Russia even exists.  Obviously, everyone has jumped to their own assumptions, which you have stated are incorrect.

You could begin by clarifying whether any of the war, conflict, and soldiers you've met involved Russian forces.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What comrade? You have bullet in you?
Haha! Have two more!
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In former soviet union, discharge gets wounded soldier!
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: snocone: I'm a gonna call bulls*it on this one.

Based on what?


daily mail, i'm guessing
 
Displayed 50 of 116 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.