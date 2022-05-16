 Skip to content
(AP News) Day 82 of WW3. Ukrainian border guards repel a Russian attempt to send troops into the northern Sumy region to cover a "sabotage and reconnaissance group" crossing the border from Russia. It's your Monday Ukraine War discussion thread (apnews.com)
207 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 May 2022 at 8:28 AM



Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
56 minutes ago  
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
55 minutes ago  
Good morning! While we wait thank you to VHTS and best wishes to Tracianne.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
54 minutes ago  
Glory to Ukraine.

/🇺🇦
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
52 minutes ago  
I think I missed that yesterday, there was a sabotage group sneaking into Ukraine? Did they catch them? Was it the F**king Wagners again?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
43 minutes ago  
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
34 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: Good morning! While we wait thank you to VHTS and best wishes to Tracianne.


This
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
31 minutes ago  
Lower the boom to get more boom

More boom
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
28 minutes ago  

notmyjab: Lower the boom to get more boom

More boom


notmyjab [TotalFark]
28 minutes ago  
iheartscotch
20 minutes ago  
Axeofjudgement
19 minutes ago  

Seems a little early but ok
New Rising Sun
19 minutes ago  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
18 minutes ago  
Juc [TotalFark]
18 minutes ago  
An American company has decided to stop committing crimes against humanity in Russia


McDonald's said it has started a process to sell all its restaurants in Russia, exiting the country after more than 30 years following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine https://t.co/XsHQzNnltJ
- Reuters (@Reuters) May 16, 2022
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
17 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: I think I missed that yesterday, there was a sabotage group sneaking into Ukraine? Did they catch them? Was it the F**king Wagners again?


The actual Wagner group? Unlikely, there were never that many of them to begin with, and they're now mostly scattered in disarray. But are they Wagner in principle, in the sense that the word itself is now synonymous with pompous failure? Yeah, those dudes totes Wagner. Really Wagnered up that operation.
 
GrogSmash
16 minutes ago  

Good day for tanks/transports/and artilary...  but I'm confused as to why the troop number is *always* 300, regardless of events, such as preventing 2 bridge heads resulting in 1000-1500 deaths, depending whose estimate you go on.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
14 minutes ago  

Juc: An American company has decided to stop committing crimes against humanity in Russia


McDonald's said it has started a process to sell all its restaurants in Russia, exiting the country after more than 30 years following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine https://t.co/XsHQzNnltJ
- Reuters (@Reuters) May 16, 2022


So much for Mayor McCheese's plan to bring the Gopnik Burger to the US.

/♪Two all-beet patties, no sauce, no cheese, stolen from a Ukrainian house♪
 
JustSurfin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
13 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


To each his own
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
12 minutes ago  
Anyone have a link to more information about that attempted river crossing of the Donets? Read the Times article but they didn't say much of substance beyond "Ukraine used artillery".
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
12 minutes ago  

So that's what the special hell looks like.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
12 minutes ago  
⚡"Russia has no problems with Finland or Sweden due to the entry of these countries into NATO, there is no threat to the country" - Vladimir Putin.

"But the expansion of military infrastructure will certainly provoke our response."

/Morning.  Waiting on transport for stress test.  My veins hate an iv...so it blew out repeatedly yesterday and they kept trying to find a new vein until Adam came on shift...at 5am.  I'm so tired and I look like a bruised pincushion.  Leg ultrasound showed what I told them it would...diminished flow to lower right leg.  Got a new med for that.  Thank you all for good wishes...trying to keep up with the thread but I get so far behind - not used to mobile version lol
 
twenty one characters
11 minutes ago  

It's because, even with the best science, and our understanding of the dark energy that drives the expansion of the Russian troops and field equipment; we still don't have a good constant for converting fine mist to formerly warm body.

/For science
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
8 minutes ago  

It would have to be filled with Bud Lite, though...
 
New Rising Sun
7 minutes ago  

Tracianne: ⚡"Russia has no problems with Finland or Sweden due to the entry of these countries into NATO, there is no threat to the country" - Vladimir Putin.

"But the expansion of military infrastructure will certainly provoke our response."



c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
7 minutes ago  
I wonder how long until people in other parts of Russian control, Belarus, Chechnya, ext, figure out that Putin doesn't have any resources to expend to hold onto them, should they suddenly decide to go for true independence?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
7 minutes ago  

Pretty sure the special hell is an endless theater showing of Lolita, filled with people who talk during the hsowing.
 
JustSurfin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
6 minutes ago  

You tell me 😁 Sitting in a beer garden eating good bratwurst.

The only downside is the obnoxious loud Americans I can hear from 40 m away
 
Zeroth Law [recently expired TotalFark]
5 minutes ago  

Are they wearing stereotypical tourist attire as well?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
4 minutes ago  

Fanny packs and tube socks?
 
cameroncrazy1984
3 minutes ago  

Could be boomer tourists or Gen Z influencers
 
Zenith
2 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Public Call Box: I think I missed that yesterday, there was a sabotage group sneaking into Ukraine? Did they catch them? Was it the F**king Wagners again?

The actual Wagner group? Unlikely, there were never that many of them to begin with, and they're now mostly scattered in disarray. But are they Wagner in principle, in the sense that the word itself is now synonymous with pompous failure? Yeah, those dudes totes Wagner. Really Wagnered up that operation.


we already know they were a bunch of over hyped thugs after getting their asses handed to them by a much smaller US force in Syria a while back.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
2 minutes ago  
I guess Vlad really is willing to kill all of his own troops just to make a bigger splash in Ukraine.
At this point I think the Russians should be looking for an excuse to end the fighting and go home, but Putin's nuts and can't admit he lost.
 
kindms
2 minutes ago  
Paul Lekakis - Boom Boom (Let's Go Back To My Room)
Youtube xXMrDu7374Y
 
BadCosmonaut
2 minutes ago  
Here is Ukrainian guy who give daily updates with maps.  It is in English.

Update from Ukraine | One more Ukraine Counterattack is coming soon
Youtube 4OLJE-8zgzE
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
1 minute ago  

winedrinkingman: I wonder how long until people in other parts of Russian control, Belarus, Chechnya, ext, figure out that Putin doesn't have any resources to expend to hold onto them, should they suddenly decide to go for true independence?


Good point. I'm sure Vlad has to be worried about keeping things quiet back home.
 
BadCosmonaut
less than a minute ago  

winedrinkingman: I wonder how long until people in other parts of Russian control, Belarus, Chechnya, ext, figure out that Putin doesn't have any resources to expend to hold onto them, should they suddenly decide to go for true independence?


Belarus is fully independent country.

South Ossetia they might try something.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
less than a minute ago  
"Mr. President, we reached Ukraine's state border with the enemy state. Mr. President, we made it!"

Glory to #Ukraine! Glory to Heroes!

#StandWithUkraine #UkraineWillWin #RussiaUkraineWar

Planted a border post.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.