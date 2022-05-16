 Skip to content
(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   What's the stroke penalty for golfing along I-75?   (nbc-2.com) divider line
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just think of it as a four lane cart path.
 
KoolerThanJesus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So much Florida man (and woman) in that vdieo
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I prefer to golf on the turnpike.

A Villager who took her new golf cart for a ride earlier this month on the Florida Turnpike has entered a plea to a charge of driving under the influence.
Carol Lynn Crispino, 64, who lives at 760 Kauska Way in the Fruitland Park section of The Villages, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in the case in Sumter County Court. Her written plea was entered by her attorney, Bradley Bonifacino.
Crispino was driving a brown 2021 Yamaha golf cart at 8:15 p.m. Sept. 4 when a Road Ranger spotted her traveling south on the turnpike near Exit 304. The New York native was directed to the Okahumpka Service Plaza where she admitted to a trooper from the Florida Highway Patrol that she had "about three drinks with dinner at Brownwood Square in The Villages," the report said. She provided breath samples that registered .150 and .157 blood alcohol content.

https://www.villages-news.com/2021/09/23/villager-enters-plea-after-taking-golf-cart-for-ride-on-florida-turnpike/
 
starlost
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The stroke penalty is one medium sized alligator gnawing on your back leg.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

KoolerThanJesus: So much Florida man (and woman) in that vdieo


and Fl woman; the hover-rounds have gotten big.

also how is that news?  someone in Fl did something stupid, dog bites man, water wet, fire hot.  even the video is terrible.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
First Rule of Golf Club.  Don't get caught.

Second Rule of Golf Club.  Don't make fun of the name.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
One of the paths I walk my dog takes us like 50 feet from the garden state parkway and every time I trek thought there I think just for a second about what it would be like if I mooned all the drivers.
 
sleze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: First Rule of Golf Club.  Don't get caught.

Second Rule of Golf Club.  Don't make fun of the name.


I have a fun game when I drive on roads next to golf courses. I like to blast my horn in the middle of golfers' backswings.  One of the golf courses coincidentally planted green giants along the one road I always drive on and I like to think it was because of me.

/CSB
//I actually think golf is fun to play. I'm just not good at it
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He just shanked his drive a half mile out of bounds and didn't want to take the stroke penalty.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Rules say you play it where it lies, so you do what you've got to do.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
'Merica!!!! fark ya!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Was it Mitch Cumstein?
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

swankywanky: 'Merica!!!! fark ya!!!

[Fark user image 536x453]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's an ad.
 
soaky55
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: KoolerThanJesus: So much Florida man (and woman) in that vdieo

and Fl woman; the hover-rounds have gotten big.

also how is that news?  someone in Fl did something stupid, dog bites man, water wet, fire hot.  even the video is terrible.


Fa rk has jumped the shark with that post
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't disc golf.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: That's an ad.


for Weight Watchers?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

soaky55: tom baker's scarf: KoolerThanJesus: So much Florida man (and woman) in that vdieo

and Fl woman; the hover-rounds have gotten big.

also how is that news?  someone in Fl did something stupid, dog bites man, water wet, fire hot.  even the video is terrible.

Fa rk has jumped the shark with that post


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
LSB:
I was teeing off a par 5 on a military base golf course.  A two-lane road paralleled the fairway and the right hand lane was bumper to bumper with people leaving.  I pushed my tee shot pretty far right with a slight draw and said "Fark me I'm going to hit a car".  The ball landed on the yellow center lane marker bounced forward three times, each time on the yellow lane marker right next to cars.  On the third bounce it kicked left back onto the golf course into heavy rough.
I couldn't farking believe my luck.
Thus endeth the LSB
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sounds like Don Johnson pulled another fast one on Costner.
 
