(NBC 10 Boston)   If you tried to lure some kids into your windowless white van this weekend, Hanson Police would like you to have a seat over there so they can Mmm Bopp you   (nbcboston.com) divider line
mrinfoguy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Windowless white van?
How about a widowless white man?
Neither of which arw pictured, or part of the story.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Someone has to post the Family guy scene with Quagmire finding out that the Hanson's were boys.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Always a van. I remember as a kid in the early 80s parents saying don't get into vehicles with strangers. Pretty sure that was a thing told to kids back as long as the auto has been around. Hell there's even a free candy van meme. Has any kid willingly gotten into a busted ass van and why do people keep trying?

/Totally could have kidnapped my child self with a Ferrari 308.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Quamire and Taylor Hanson
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The children said the van was rusty and had writing on the back, but they did not remember what it said...

I think we Farkers all know.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My van isn't windowless!
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Always a van. I remember as a kid in the early 80s parents saying don't get into vehicles with strangers. Pretty sure that was a thing told to kids back as long as the auto has been around. Hell there's even a free candy van meme. Has any kid willingly gotten into a busted ass van and why do people keep trying?

/Totally could have kidnapped my child self with a Ferrari 308.


-
Totally could have kidnapped my child self with a Ferrari 308

Time machines work too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zeroth Law [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

aagrajag: justanotherfarkinfarker: Always a van. I remember as a kid in the early 80s parents saying don't get into vehicles with strangers. Pretty sure that was a thing told to kids back as long as the auto has been around. Hell there's even a free candy van meme. Has any kid willingly gotten into a busted ass van and why do people keep trying?

/Totally could have kidnapped my child self with a Ferrari 308.

-
Totally could have kidnapped my child self with a Ferrari 308

Time machines work too.

[Fark user image image 425x259]


Ohhhh that's dark
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

aagrajag: justanotherfarkinfarker: Always a van. I remember as a kid in the early 80s parents saying don't get into vehicles with strangers. Pretty sure that was a thing told to kids back as long as the auto has been around. Hell there's even a free candy van meme. Has any kid willingly gotten into a busted ass van and why do people keep trying?

/Totally could have kidnapped my child self with a Ferrari 308.

-
Totally could have kidnapped my child self with a Ferrari 308

Time machines work too.

[Fark user image 425x259]


...  ouch.

Self fullfilling indeed.
 
bdub77
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: The children said the van was rusty and had writing on the back, but they did not remember what it said...

I think we Farkers all know.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yo, can anyone spare a G?
Hence the preview button. Apparently I am intrinsically opposed to filtering my thoughts and posts.
(psst! Lemme tell you a secret.... I won't preview this one either)
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When I was a kid a guy pulled up when I was walking down the street and told me if I got into his van I could have free candy and play with his puppies.
I quickly discovered it was a lie. The candy, he said, was "so cheap it was practically free" and there was only one puppy.
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just came in to say brilliant headline subby.
 
