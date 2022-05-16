 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Trial begins for roommate accused of killing, dismembering "Thundercats" writer around Tampa. Should've used "The Sword Of Omens" instead of a Wal-Mart circular saw   (fox13news.com) divider line
•       •       •

Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Circular saws don't give you Sight Beyond Sight.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Circular saws don't give you Sight Beyond Sight.


They do if you install the samophlange properly
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thundercat Outtakes
Youtube ftU5GfORvH8


/oblig
 
comic1717
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait a second...Jim Davis killed Steve Perry???  How did this not get more news coverage?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wow.zamimg.comView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: [YouTube video: Thundercat Outtakes]

/oblig


This too:  (kinda sorta NSFW)

SCIENTIFICALLY ACCURATE ™: THUNDERCATS
Youtube tgtNV1X1k7s
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sad, I really liked one of his episodes.

His also sad Wiki entry is typical of the we are just disposable
units in a 'Murrican way.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Publikwerks: [live.staticflickr.com image 650x1023]


Please don't waken anything inside of me.jpg
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

2011 Cheetara was much hotter than the original.
That is all.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Somacandra: Circular saws don't give you Sight Beyond Sight.

They do if you install the samophlange properly


What the fark is a samophlange?!?
 
Daer21
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

resident dystopian: Sad, I really liked one of his episodes.

His also sad Wiki entry is typical of the we are just disposable
units in a 'Murrican way.


Beats the Russian, Chinese, Italian, Japanese, German, or French ways.
 
Running Wild
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Somacandra: Circular saws don't give you Sight Beyond Sight.

They do if you install the samophlange properly

What the fark is a samophlange?!?


It's the part right next to the goobledort, underneath the brissick rod, everyone knows that.
 
CoonAce
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Give Garfield the lasagna and put the lotion in the basket.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Publikwerks: [live.staticflickr.com image 650x1023]


It's too early.
Ummm... WTF?
Some days, the internet is just too weird for even me.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [pbs.twimg.com image 749x1500]
2011 Cheetara was much hotter than the original.
That is all.


I'm sorry but you posted that like someone walking in to the room...

Parthenogenetic: ltdanman44: [YouTube video: Thundercat Outtakes]

/oblig

This too:  (kinda sorta NSFW)

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/tgtNV1X1k7s]


...after That Guy made everyone lose their appetite.
 
