(Air Force Times)   Four cadets at Air Force Academy may not graduate for refusing COVID-19 vaccine. Sounds like a personal problem   (airforcetimes.com) divider line
139 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 May 2022 at 3:30 AM



8 Comments
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I want aware that orders were optional when signing up for military service...
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Four fewer MAGA officers; count the Air Force lucky.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh no!

Anyway...
 
knbwhite
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They aren't slaves, it's a contract. Break a contract, there are penalties.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: I want aware that orders were optional when signing up for military service...


Well, you are supposed to ignore orders that are illegal. Pretty sure if your C.O. orders you to rape someone, you don't get out of that. Legally.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The costs can be as much as $200,000, or more, and any final decision on repayment is made by the service secretary.

I hear student loans are all the rage these days.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

koder: Four fewer MAGA officers; count the Air Force lucky.


Isn't the Air Force already a hive of ultra-right, fundie-Christer derp?
 
Monocultured
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AppleOptionEsc: TorpedoOrca: I want aware that orders were optional when signing up for military service...

Well, you are supposed to ignore orders that are illegal. Pretty sure if your C.O. orders you to rape someone, you don't get out of that. Legally.


True, but irrelevant. The order is legal, and requiring troop vaccinations has a history dating back to the revolutionary war.
 
