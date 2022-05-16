 Skip to content
(New Jersey 101.5)   Police chief gets drunk, crashes vehicle, chases self down, drops pants to kick own ass just as more cops arrive. Still no tag for New Jersey   (nj1015.com) divider line
11
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Amazing World Of Gumball | Doughnut Sheriff's Funny Moments
deniable_increlidibity
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"reckless driving and careless driving"

I'm not from the USA; is there a difference?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
After Pesce is loaded into an ambulance, he's told he's under suspicion of DWI and going to the hospital for a blood draw, to which he throws his arms up and says "I drove?"

I hope the judge factors in this hilarious bit during sentencing. This is gold.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

deniable_increlidibity: "reckless driving and careless driving"

I'm not from the USA; is there a difference?


I think one's intentional, the other's not.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

deniable_increlidibity: "reckless driving and careless driving"

I'm not from the USA; is there a difference?


Careless is where you make a slight "oops" mistake, such as wandering out of your lane one or more times. Wreckless driving is doing "I don't give a shait" actions, such as weaving through traffic at high speed, ignoring traffic control devices and/or other dangerous apparently intentional driving actions.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

deniable_increlidibity: "reckless driving and careless driving"

I'm not from the USA; is there a difference?


I'd imagine that "reckless" driving is doing sh*t you know to be unsafe, while "careless" driving is failing to do safe sh*t you know you should do.
 
deniable_increlidibity
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: deniable_increlidibity: "reckless driving and careless driving"

I'm not from the USA; is there a difference?

Careless is where you make a slight "oops" mistake, such as wandering out of your lane one or more times. Wreckless driving is doing "I don't give a shait" actions, such as weaving through traffic at high speed, ignoring traffic control devices and/or other dangerous apparently intentional driving actions.


Thanks, that makes sense.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If you are ever in Hamilton I recommend checking this place out:

https://www.groundsforsculpture.org/
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Are you diabetic?"

"Not at all."

"Probably the wrong answer."

This is opposed to had he not been the police chief where the cops would have beat the crap out of him for resisting arrest in a diabetic crisis before asking any questions.
 
