(Local10 WPLG)   Federal jury awards over $500k to woman wrongly institutionalized by police while lawfully videoing illegal parking in her neighborhood. "I think officers should understand that people have rights"   (local10.com) divider line
    Florida, Miami-Dade County, Susan Khoury's activism, Officer Gregory Williams, Miami-Dade Police Department  
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Acting irrationally and in a confrontational manner isn't grounds for an involuntary examination under the Baker Act.   See the BA-52 for itself for the grounds ( look at CF - MH 3052a Jul. 2020: Report of Law Enforcement Officer Initiating Involuntary Examination) it is also on page https://www.myflfamilies.com/service-programs/samh/crisis-services/baker-act-forms.shtml as the previous link downloads the form. 

The Baker act is such a curtailment of someone's personal freedom that it is the only non-criminal matter in which a Public Defender must be appointed in Florida if the hospital intends to keep the patient after the initial emergency evaluation (or 3 days). 

Good for her, they were wrong and used the Baker Act to avoid actually dealing with the situation.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I mean they should understand but are under no obligation to. They don't even have to understand the law.  Maybe vote(*) for politicians that promise to hold police accountable for malpractice.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
BODY COUNT - Institutionalized (Official Music Video)
Youtube X9jXnZS3ouU
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Acting irrationally and in a confrontational manner isn't grounds for an involuntary examination under the Baker Act.   See the BA-52 for itself for the grounds ( look at CF - MH 3052a Jul. 2020: Report of Law Enforcement Officer Initiating Involuntary Examination) it is also on page https://www.myflfamilies.com/service-programs/samh/crisis-services/baker-act-forms.shtml as the previous link downloads the form. 

The Baker act is such a curtailment of someone's personal freedom that it is the only non-criminal matter in which a Public Defender must be appointed in Florida if the hospital intends to keep the patient after the initial emergency evaluation (or 3 days). 

Good for her, they were wrong and used the Baker Act to avoid actually dealing with the situation.


Especially with the clearance issues. That permanently affects her ability to get jobs.  Should have given her double that since the lawyers will take a big chunk.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attorney Hilton Napoleon II is gonna have a big payday. The award should have been quadrupled.

There are two possibilities here:  the cop knew she wasn't crazy, of believed she was crazy. If the former is true, he should be fired for abusing his position and power. If the latter, he should be fired because he's too stupid to be trusted with a badge and gun.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the cops will learn their lesson by the tax payers covering the costs of their incompetence. Until
police officers are personally liable for their actions their behavior will not change.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet you a nickel the woman who managed to call in a Baker Act because she didn't like being filmed is somehow tied to the PD, either through employment or being married to a cop.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By statute, make all police unions a liable party to misconduct lawsuits involving incarceration and/or use of force (incarceration is a type of force).

Part of a union's core function is to make sure their members are properly trained.
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just like that the cop is personally liable so taxpayers aren't footing the bill.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Bet you a nickel the woman who managed to call in a Baker Act because she didn't like being filmed is somehow tied to the PD, either through employment or being married to a cop.


Why would I want to lose a nickel?

/could also be tied politically; mayor's wife, daughter, etc
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Shotgun Justice: I just like that the cop is personally liable so taxpayers aren't footing the bill.


I want to clarify: in the $500,000 lawsuit the cop is personally liable, in the $45,000 suit the taxpayers got hosed.

/fark qualified immunity
 
kbronsito
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Libs complain that Americans need more access to mental health services. Now, they biatch that cops are giving some people *too much* access to mental health services. There's just no pleasing, you people.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

DORMAMU: By statute, make all police unions a liable party to misconduct lawsuits involving incarceration and/or use of force (incarceration is a type of force).

Part of a union's core function is to make sure their members are properly trained.


Settlements should be paid by pension funds.  Let's see how much they let eachother get away with when their future is on the line.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If you read to the end, they tried to arrest her again in 2018.  She bagged another $45,000.  It's almost like the police don't have a clue.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Shotgun Justice: Shotgun Justice: I just like that the cop is personally liable so taxpayers aren't footing the bill.

I want to clarify: in the $500,000 lawsuit the cop is personally liable, in the $45,000 suit the taxpayers got hosed.

/fark qualified immunity


Seems like she found a good paying job and being a productive member of society.
If you keep getting arrested by bad cops then getting paid for it good for you, keep doing it and clean up the streets
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: If you read to the end, they tried to arrest her again in 2018.  She bagged another $45,000.  It's almost like the police don't have a clue.


Yeah, I love that little side note, too. They swung by her house, abducted her, and charged her with resisting arrest for being abducted. Okay.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
mbritt.comView Full Size
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

PerpetualPeristalsis: Attorney Hilton Napoleon II is gonna have a big payday. The award should have been quadrupled.

There are two possibilities here:  the cop knew she wasn't crazy, of believed she was crazy. If the former is true, he should be fired for abusing his position and power. If the latter, he should be fired because he's too stupid to be trusted with a badge and gun.


....googles her picture....

I can see a possible third motivation

Fark user imageView Full Size

arrestfacts.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

koder: I mean they should understand but are under no obligation to. They don't even have to understand the law.  Maybe vote(*) for politicians that promise to hold police accountable for malpractice.


Mah opponent is SOFT ON CRAHME!
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The appeals court will reinstate qualified immunity because the prior case law involved someone filming cars outside of field hockey games, not softball games, and therefore the cop could not possibly have known that his conduct was unconstitutional.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: If you read to the end, they tried to arrest her again in 2018.  She bagged another $45,000.  It's almost like the police don't have a clue.


No.  They're doing just what they set out to do. Arrest s citizen doing lawful activity they don't like to intimidate citizen.
 
kindms
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
who the hell parks on other peoples lawns and blocks their driveways for baseball and softball ?

off duty cops thats who

seems the easiest way to fix the issue is lots of busted windows and slashed tires
 
