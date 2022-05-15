 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   After a day of intensive investigation and contortion, the far right has found that the Buffalo mass murderer was not a white supremacist. Nope. He was a furry   (twitter.com) divider line
16
    More: Facepalm, shot  
•       •       •

191 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 May 2022 at 2:30 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
JFC
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This Kandiss Taylor person sounds sort of familiar...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/let me go full Godwin here with a little Zappa
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Porque no los dos?
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kittyhas1000legs: [Fark user image 425x422]

Porque no los dos?


Please tell me they're not from Illinois.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thatguyoverthere70: kittyhas1000legs: [Fark user image 425x422]

Porque no los dos?

Please tell me they're not from Illinois.


The Blues Brothers (1980) - Nazis Take a Dive Scene (3/9) | Movieclips
Youtube ZTT1qUswYL0
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What part of "Buffalo mass shooter" did you not understand?

/yeah, okay, it should have been Bison mass shooter.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The farked up thing is that right wing America has already been whipped into a furry fury over the litter box bullshiat. Some of them will buy into this and a lot of innocent people in a peculiar but mostly harmless fandom are going to get hurt.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: [Fark user image image 425x422]

Porque no los dos?


That's it. I'm coming down there.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Stew Peters is the stupidest joke name for hotdogs that I have ever heard

And I've heard a lot of joke names for wieners
 
kb7rky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Are you FUCKING kidding me??
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well now, that's a new angle on the old saw.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: JFC


I pointed that out hours ago!

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'd really like to know exactly how Kandiss Taylor would be able to rid Georgia of furries.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh God, there are teachers out there with nose rings?! Our poor children.
 
Stibium
‘’ less than a minute ago  

giantmeteor: The farked up thing is that right wing America has already been whipped into a furry fury over the litter box bullshiat. Some of them will buy into this and a lot of innocent people in a peculiar but mostly harmless fandom are going to get hurt.


14/88'ths of Nazis step away from their litter boxes after reading that post.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.