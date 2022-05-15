 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Black Air force veteran buys the biggest house in the Virginia town where he grew up, a large Antebellum mansion, to host big family parties, discovers his ancestors used to "work" there....for free   (cbsnews.com) divider line
346 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 May 2022 at 4:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Subby watched 60 Minutes tonight and found a corresponding article.

/good job?
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds more like cause to celebrate.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Sounds more like cause to celebrate.


Seriously.

"And now I own the place, b*tches!"
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: wildcardjack: Sounds more like cause to celebrate.

Seriously.

"And now I own the place, b*tches!"


Hire nothing but white people to work the place.  I wouldn't be able to resist the temptation I don't think were it me
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: wildcardjack: Sounds more like cause to celebrate.

Seriously.

"And now I own the place, b*tches!"


Dude should send a housewarming party invitation to Dave Chappelle.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully, the original owners are looking up and seeing this development.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: aagrajag: wildcardjack: Sounds more like cause to celebrate.

Seriously.

"And now I own the place, b*tches!"

Hire nothing but white people to work the place.  I wouldn't be able to resist the temptation I don't think were it me


And in the Hallmark movie of the week it turns out two of the white workers are descendants of the original owners.
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Antebellum, OK, but Mansion? I'm guessing 4 bed 2 bath.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: aagrajag: wildcardjack: Sounds more like cause to celebrate.

Seriously.

"And now I own the place, b*tches!"

Hire nothing but white people to work the place.  I wouldn't be able to resist the temptation I don't think were it me


That would make for a very entertaining discrimination lawsuit!
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Previous butler not happy...
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: aagrajag: wildcardjack: Sounds more like cause to celebrate.

Seriously.

"And now I own the place, b*tches!"

Hire nothing but white people to work the place.  I wouldn't be able to resist the temptation I don't think were it me


Fark user imageView Full Size


I am reminded of a certain scene from Forrest Gump where Mrs.Blue gets her son's half of the business...
 
Klyukva
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: aagrajag: wildcardjack: Sounds more like cause to celebrate.

Seriously.

"And now I own the place, b*tches!"

Hire nothing but white people to work the place.  I wouldn't be able to resist the temptation I don't think were it me

That would make for a very entertaining discrimination lawsuit!


Federal laws against racial discrimination in hiring don't apply to private employers with fewer than 15 employees. Virginia's laws against hiring discrimination don't apply to private employers with fewer than 6 employees. So as long as he doesn't need more than five people on staff he's fine.
 
thepeterd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Good to know his ancestors were so generous, volunteering so much off their time.
 
