(Fox 32 Chicago)   Since the child pornography apparently didn't do it for him, an Arby's manager admits to urinating 'at least twice' in the milkshake mix for 'sexual gratification'   (fox32chicago.com) divider line
23
    More: Sick, Child pornography, Pornography, Sexuality, Washington, Stephen Sharp, Police, Vancouver, Washington, Fox Broadcasting Company  
23 Comments     (+0 »)
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There's nothing sexual about urinating, my dude.  Unless your're German.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

syrynxx: There's nothing sexual about urinating, my dude.  Unless your're German.


Or TFG.
/Allegedly
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sir!  This is an Arby's!
 
comrade
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
At least he's keeping hydrated.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
adweek.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

syrynxx: There's nothing sexual about urinating, my dude.  Unless your're German.


Or R Kelly....
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And that's enough internet for today.
 
Cormee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Call me old fashioned, but I think it's romantic
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

syrynxx: There's nothing sexual about urinating, my dude.  Unless your're German.


I thought the stereotype was that Germans were into scheisse?
 
KANE47 [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Someone let him know " dude we didn't need another reason not to go to Arby's. "
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So their lemon Frosty wasn't just testing a new product?
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
sportbible.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Transgressions are flexible if you're into transgressions.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He's got the meats.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
SexyLosers027.jpg

/ And because somebody's gonna need it spelled out for them, Sexy Losers is NSFW
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This time, next year.
 
Fano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Damn right, he's worse than you
He could teach you, but he got charged
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

CivilizedTiger: SexyLosers027.jpg

/ And because somebody's gonna need it spelled out for them, Sexy Losers is NSFW


What kind of uptight office do YOU work in?
 
Creoena
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Officers are asking for any customers that purchased a milkshake from the Arby's at 221 NE 104 Ave, Vancouver WA on Oct. 30 and 31, 2021, and have a receipt to please contact them.

Yes, because people keep their fast food receipts for months on end.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Creoena: Officers are asking for any customers that purchased a milkshake from the Arby's at 221 NE 104 Ave, Vancouver WA on Oct. 30 and 31, 2021, and have a receipt to please contact them.

Yes, because people keep their fast food receipts for months on end.



Never know when you'll need to prove you bought that donut.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sir, this is an Arby's.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

syrynxx: There's nothing sexual about urinating, my dude.  Unless your're German.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
